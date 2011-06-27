  1. Home
Used 2001 Audi A4 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2001 A4
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)332.0/481.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base103 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Casablanca White
  • Cactus Green PL Effect
  • Ebony PL Effect
  • Laser Red
  • India Red
  • Hibiscus Red PL Effect
  • Melange Metallic
  • Pearlescent White Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Santorin Blue PL Effect
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Clay
  • Ecru/Onyx
  • Ecru/Clay
  • Ecru/Royal Blue
  • Onyx
  • Opal Gray
Tires & Wheels
205/60R H tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
