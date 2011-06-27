Used 2001 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Great car!! bustamove2000 , 04/13/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this car in November of last year and have had it for about six months, other than routine maintenance and fixing the simple stuff it runs great and gets great mileage. Every time i read these reviews i get angry because people complain about how much it cost to do simple repairs on the car and hows theirs engine sludge, One do routine oil changes like you should and you would not have this problem, two if the problem is a simple fix Do It Yourself the car is surprisingly easy to work on for a audi turbo charged vehicle, never take the car to audi to get it fixed they will make you pay a arm and a leg. and lastly my car has 180000 miles on it and runs like new. Report Abuse

Reliability isn't bad, but could be better eddy_e84 , 03/02/2012 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought my 2001 Audi A4 1.8T in November of 2010 & it's now March 2012, so 15 months (almost a year & a half). Keep in mind this car was 10 years old when I bought it... 4 months into owning it I need a new flex pipe: $250 parts and labor At 12 months I needed to change some hoses: $50, change the boost value for the turbo: $150 and fix a leak in the brake assembly: $50 for a total of: $250 parts & labor. At 15 months (today) I needed to fix the turn signal relay: $50 and do 1 of my rear bearings: $300. Total: $350 parts & labor So I've $850 in repairs. Excluding regular maintenance items, ie I've changed the brake pads, windshield wiper, tires and the oil changes.

Love Hate Relationship mwg , 06/24/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2001 - has the sport package, put in chip, it drives fantastic when it is not being towed to the mechanic. I have 4"thick file of repairs and tire changes. It chews up tires every 20k miles regardless of brand and consistent tire rotation. At 90k miles the engine blew. Fortunately Audi replaced it after I provided documentation of oil changes every 5k miles. I have replaced wheel bearings, tie rods, timing belt, hoses, sensors, the turbo at 160k, battery, alternator etc. If it wasn't paid for and if I did not love to drive it so much it would be gone. I cant find another car with the same combo of performance, mileage, utility,AWD, and class.

2001 Audi A4 Quattro 2.8 Steve , 07/23/2006 14 of 15 people found this review helpful First of all, I can safely say that I still would have made the purchase back in October 2000, knowing what I know now. The only major disappointment in this vehicle has been the mileage. It has averaged probably less than 20 MPG (I mostly drive city), and even a fuel tank with 100% freeway miles is probably only averaging 25 or 26 MPG, which isn't great. Still, that's a minor quibble. The engine has been a complete dream. No problems whatsoever. the only glitches on the vehicle have been a leaking washer fluid gasket on the high pressure headlights, a broken elastic piece on the glovebox door, and a loose door handle on the driver's side. That's it - in over 5 years. I'll buy again.