Estimated values
2001 Audi A4 1.8T Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$2,297
|$2,762
|Clean
|$1,283
|$2,029
|$2,439
|Average
|$940
|$1,495
|$1,795
|Rough
|$596
|$960
|$1,150
Estimated values
2001 Audi A4 2.8 Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$2,032
|$2,379
|Clean
|$1,240
|$1,795
|$2,101
|Average
|$908
|$1,322
|$1,546
|Rough
|$576
|$849
|$991
Estimated values
2001 Audi A4 2.8 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,950
|$2,303
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,723
|$2,034
|Average
|$846
|$1,269
|$1,496
|Rough
|$537
|$815
|$959
Estimated values
2001 Audi A4 1.8T Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,667
|$1,948
|Clean
|$1,022
|$1,473
|$1,721
|Average
|$749
|$1,085
|$1,266
|Rough
|$475
|$697
|$811
Estimated values
2001 Audi A4 2.8 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,326
|$1,625
|Clean
|$693
|$1,172
|$1,435
|Average
|$508
|$863
|$1,056
|Rough
|$322
|$554
|$677
Estimated values
2001 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,582
|$1,836
|Clean
|$991
|$1,398
|$1,621
|Average
|$726
|$1,029
|$1,193
|Rough
|$460
|$661
|$764