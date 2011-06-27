I picked up my new RDX with technology package 5 days ago and I LOVE DRIVING IT. But there are some stupid things that should be in a car of this class. 1) The front passenger seat does not go up causing discomfort for some people and makes them feel like they are sitting on the floor. 2) There is no air conditioning vent in the rear. If it can be in smaller and less expensive cars, I see no reason why this can only have the cut out for it. 3) There is no light in the luggage compartment. That is ridiculous. Aside from these "small" issues, I love the car but these little annoyances can and should be easily fixed. Update, I have had the car now 2 1/2 years and it has 36000 miles. The car ride and performs fantastic. The seats are extremely comfortable (except the passenger seat only goes forward and back and my wife needs to sit on a pillow). I did subsequently to the original writing of this review find a light in the rear tailgate but those other annoyances still exist and are still frustrating. However in the 2016 model each of them were fixed. The car comes off lease in 6 months and I honestly do not know what I am going to do. The 2017 model is essentially the same with a few updates and fixes to the annoyances and there is a piece of me that wants something different. But on the other hand, I cannot find any fault with the car or the service of the dealership. I have spent $0 in repairs and have only changed oil and rotated tires. It performs flawlessly on the road and is a joy to drive. Tough decision!

Read more