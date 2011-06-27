  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2015 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong yet fuel-efficient V6
  • generous rear legroom
  • lengthy standard features list
  • competitive price.
  • Some rivals are sportier
  • short on the latest active safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Ample power, strong fuel economy and outstanding rear legroom make the 2015 Acura RDX a solid choice for a premium small crossover.

Notably, we picked the Acura RDX as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2015.

Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a sensible, well-rounded small luxury crossover SUV with few bad habits, the 2015 Acura RDX is a great place to start. Redesigned just a couple years ago, the RDX starts with a simple, handsome shape free of gimmicks and excess. That same idea translates to its cabin, which despite its wealth of standard equipment, presents straightforward, easy-to-understand controls, high-quality construction and comfortable seating front and rear.

The RDX keeps things simple under the hood as well. Whereas many competitors offer two or more engine choices, with turbochargers and four cylinders commonplace, this Acura sticks with one choice: a tried-and-true V6. It isn't a powerhouse at 273 horsepower, but it's stout enough to get the RDX from zero to 60 mph in a plenty agreeable 6.5 seconds. The other upside is reasonable fuel economy that's in the same ballpark as those turbocharged four-cylinder competitors.

If you're concerned with having the latest electronic safety features, though, the RDX will leave you wanting. You won't find lane-departure or blind-spot warning, nor adaptive cruise control with collision warning and mitigation. This is the kind of equipment the RDX's top competitors, such as the 2015 BMW X3 or 2015 Volvo XC60, offer at least as options. That one-engine approach also means the RDX does without a fuel-saving alternative, such as the diesel and hybrid powertrains offered in the Audi Q5. However, for the majority of car shoppers looking for a compact luxury crossover, the 2015 Acura RDX receives an Edmunds.com A rating for bringing all the basics, done wonderfully well, in a keenly priced, easy-to-live-with package.

2015 Acura RDX models

The 2015 Acura RDX small luxury crossover SUV is available in two trim levels: base and base with Technology package. Front-wheel drive is standard for both trims, with all-wheel drive optional for either the base RDX or RDX with Technology package.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Technology package adds xenon headlights, foglights, a power liftgate, a navigation system (with real-time traffic and weather), voice controls, GPS-linked and solar-sensing automatic climate control, a larger infotainment/rearview camera display and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with 15GB of music storage and Pandora Internet radio control.

2015 Highlights

The Acura RDX is unchanged for 2015.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Acura RDX comes with just one engine and transmission combination: a 3.5-liter V6 with 273 hp and 251 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends engine power to either the front wheels or through optional all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive RDX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is quick for vehicles in this segment. Fuel economy is also quite good for its class, with the EPA rating the front-drive RDX at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). Going with the RDX's AWD system comes with only a slight fuel-efficiency penalty at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway).

Safety

The 2015 Acura RDX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and a rearview camera. In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive RDX came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is a few feet longer than average for this class.

The government gave the RDX a perfect five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the RDX the highest possible score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof strength crash tests. The RDX's head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for their whiplash reduction in rear impacts.

Driving

Turbocharged four-cylinder engines and seven- or eight-speed automatics seem to be the powertrain of choice for most automakers offering small luxury crossovers these days, but the V6 in the 2015 Acura RDX is so good that you might just wonder what all the fuss is about. Step on the gas pedal and the RDX scoots ahead quickly and quietly and gives you a nice V6 snarl at high rpm that sounds better than a lot of those four-cylinder engines. The six-speed automatic, meanwhile, responds with smooth and timely shifts.

Though it's not quite as overtly sporty as some rivals, the RDX still changes direction in fine fashion. Its steering feels light but precise, and overall handling is composed and secure when driving through turns. On the open highway, the RDX boasts low levels of road and wind noise, plus an impressively comfortable ride.

Interior

The 2015 Acura RDX's cabin is a pleasant place to be, as it feels spacious and boasts meticulous construction. The pleasing textures, design and two-tone color treatment comprising the dash, center stack and gauge cluster effectively blend the notions of luxury and technology. Even the center stack and the single-knob controller for the RDX's infotainment system are well designed and lend themselves to quick acclimation. The same can't be said of the newer dual-screen setup of the MDX and other Honda and Acura products.

The driver seat is firm and supportive in a way that matches the best European models, while the backseat offers more legroom than its competitors do, making it more likely for a pair of 6-footers to sit comfortably in both rows. A decent amount of width should also provide three adults with enough space during short trips.

The 2015 RDX's 26.1 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats is about the same as most rivals, but folding down the rear seats opens up 61.3 cubic feet of capacity. This is an average amount for a compact luxury crossover -- in general, these models aren't as spacious as non-luxury models such as the Honda CR-V. The RDX offers 4 cubic feet more than the Audi Q5, but 6 less than the class-biggest Volvo XC60.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Acura RDX.

5(56%)
4(24%)
3(12%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.2
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Acura RDX is a great choice.
road_gypsy,07/17/2014
I was originally considering a Honda Crosstour, but also looked at the Subaru Outback 3.6r, lots of 4 cylinder SUVs, the and the RDX. My extended family has had good experiences with Hondas, but poor ones with BMW and Mercedes. The RDX quickly became my favorite. Didn't like the CVT and driving exp. of the Outback although it had more space. The Crosstour was felt heavier and had worse maneuverability, although real 4x4. The RDX was an instant top choice on the test drive. I like that it's fast and agile when I need it to be and saves some fuel with the VCM tech. on the highway. The tech. package has a lot of things I don't need, but the stock AWD has some great features.
Love my car
maryz2,01/18/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased the 2015 RDX AWD, I did not buy the tech package. I did add the fog lights. I love most everything about this car. Rides very nice and is quiet this was important to me. The stereo is nice and am happy about the satellite radio. My complaints would be no heat/air conditioning vent in the rear my former non luxury car had this. The mirrors hang out far on the sides really hard to get in my garage. I wish the temperature gage read larger. Overall a great purchase and my insurance did not go up. The RDX has a good safety rating.
Excellent Luxury car for the price
raj2015,03/20/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Driving: Very smooth and comfortable and powerful Price: Best luxury SUV for this price. I would say very less when compare to other compact luxury SUV with given options Options: I dont want to blame that few options (like blind spot monitor) are available since i know it before buying. But the Bluetooth connectivity for phone is very poor. When i am using bluetooth calling, the audio is very poor and other end, they hear lot of noise (like wind blow sound). I have 2012 Camry but the bluetooth phone connection is very nice. Overall: I am very much satisfied for the price. I love my car. You can get lot of standard features in base model.
Sometimes it is the small stuff that counts
broka,07/25/2014
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I picked up my new RDX with technology package 5 days ago and I LOVE DRIVING IT. But there are some stupid things that should be in a car of this class. 1) The front passenger seat does not go up causing discomfort for some people and makes them feel like they are sitting on the floor. 2) There is no air conditioning vent in the rear. If it can be in smaller and less expensive cars, I see no reason why this can only have the cut out for it. 3) There is no light in the luggage compartment. That is ridiculous. Aside from these "small" issues, I love the car but these little annoyances can and should be easily fixed. Update, I have had the car now 2 1/2 years and it has 36000 miles. The car ride and performs fantastic. The seats are extremely comfortable (except the passenger seat only goes forward and back and my wife needs to sit on a pillow). I did subsequently to the original writing of this review find a light in the rear tailgate but those other annoyances still exist and are still frustrating. However in the 2016 model each of them were fixed. The car comes off lease in 6 months and I honestly do not know what I am going to do. The 2017 model is essentially the same with a few updates and fixes to the annoyances and there is a piece of me that wants something different. But on the other hand, I cannot find any fault with the car or the service of the dealership. I have spent $0 in repairs and have only changed oil and rotated tires. It performs flawlessly on the road and is a joy to drive. Tough decision!
See all 25 reviews of the 2015 Acura RDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Acura RDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Acura RDX

Used 2015 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2015 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $14,880 and$20,987 with odometer readings between 36287 and107807 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Acura RDX Base is priced between $11,995 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 61557 and138357 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Acura RDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Acura RDX for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2015 RDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 36287 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Acura RDX.

Can't find a used 2015 Acura RDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RDX for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,343.

Find a used Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,748.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RDX for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,469.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,147.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Acura RDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

