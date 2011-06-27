Vehicle overview

Some say the 2011 Acura RDX looks like a metal-beaked angry chicken. You can blame the front grille that debuted last year for that, but even so, the RDX has plenty of reason to be angry. Now in its fifth year in production, this compact luxury crossover has been overlooked in favor of newer competitors. Perhaps it's due to styling (pre- and post-beak grille) or perhaps it's simply that consumers didn't realize they wanted a small luxury SUV until Audi and Mercedes started selling them. Whatever the reason, though, the RDX deserves better.

For one, the Acura RDX is one of the most pleasing compact crossovers to drive. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine has less horsepower than many of its competitors, but robust torque and a lighter curb weight result in energetic acceleration. In fact, the RDX is quicker than all its competitors with the exception of the 297-horsepower Infiniti EX35.

Complementing the RDX's swift acceleration is the optional "Super Handling" All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system that truly makes this Acura stand out from the pack. By proportioning power automatically to the outside wheels during cornering, the MDX corners more crisply and with a livelier feel than the competition. If your significant other wants the added utility of a crossover, but you're not quite willing to give up the driving experience of a sport sedan, the RDX could be a great choice.

Beyond performance and handling, the RDX features a well-constructed (though visually unremarkable) cabin available with a full load of high-tech features like solar-sensing climate control, an iPod interface and an easy-to-use navigation system. Its optional Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system is also one of the best in its class. Best of all, a loaded RDX hits the register at a price that undercuts its similarly equipped competition by thousands.

So as you can see, the 2011 Acura RDX is worth consideration alongside newer competitors like the 2011 Audi Q5, 2011 BMW X3, 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK and 2011Volvo XC60. Each has its own benefits, however, with the Volvo in particular being the best choice for families. They also benefit from arguably more compelling designs, which in the luxury segment means a lot. Unfortunately for the RDX, an angry robotic chicken just isn't the most premium of visuals.