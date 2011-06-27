Estimated values
2015 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,457
|$17,774
|$20,069
|Clean
|$14,960
|$17,192
|$19,383
|Average
|$13,965
|$16,028
|$18,013
|Rough
|$12,969
|$14,864
|$16,642
Estimated values
2015 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,631
|$16,934
|$19,211
|Clean
|$14,160
|$16,379
|$18,555
|Average
|$13,218
|$15,270
|$17,243
|Rough
|$12,276
|$14,161
|$15,931
Estimated values
2015 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,208
|$16,456
|$18,680
|Clean
|$13,750
|$15,917
|$18,043
|Average
|$12,836
|$14,840
|$16,767
|Rough
|$11,921
|$13,762
|$15,491
Estimated values
2015 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,930
|$18,269
|$20,585
|Clean
|$15,417
|$17,671
|$19,882
|Average
|$14,391
|$16,474
|$18,476
|Rough
|$13,366
|$15,278
|$17,071