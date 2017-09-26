2018 Acura RDX Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration and fuel economy from standard V6 engine
- Elevated rear seat provides generous legroom and a commanding view
- More features than competitors at a similar or much lower price
- Generous cargo capacity for the segment
- Technology interface can be distracting to use
- High-tech safety features and adaptive cruise control don't work as well as some rival systems
- Cabin lacks overtly luxurious look and feel
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
For many reasons, the Acura RDX is one of our top picks in the luxury compact SUV segment. It's a well-made and well-equipped SUV that is a clear, premium step up from mainstream compact SUVs such as the Honda CR-V. Its value is undeniable and a must-drive for buyers who value smart engineering and style equally.
Chief among the RDX's virtues are space and value for your money. Although a "compact" SUV, the RDX has plenty of family-friendly space. Should you need a back seat big enough to affix a rear-facing baby seat, or a pair of growing teenagers, the RDX is better suited to the task than most other vehicles in the segment. Cargo capacity is also generous, both in terms of its on-paper measurements and real-world practicality.
From a value perspective, the RDX is one of the few compact SUVs to come with a standard V6 engine. It also has a long list of standard features, but it also remains competitive with its European counterparts even after you load it up with all the available options. In fact, a fully loaded RDX with the optional all-wheel drive is priced on par with some of the base models of many competitors.
Notably, we picked the Acura RDX as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2018.
2018 Acura RDX models
The 2018 Acura RDX is a compact luxury SUV that seats five people and is powered by a standard 3.5-liter V6 (279 hp, 252 lb-ft). Although there are no trims, the RDX can be equipped with three options packages. AcuraWatch Plus adds driver assist features; Technology adds ELS audio, navigation and sport seats; and the Advance package bundles the first two together and then pads on additional luxury features such as vented seats and remote engine start. Finally, the RDX can be optioned with all-wheel drive; it comes standard with front-wheel drive.
Even without any packages, the RDX standard features list is packed. It includes 18-inch wheels, a rearview camera, automatic LED headlights, cruise control, keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio, and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio, Pandora internet radio control (streams from smartphone), an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and a media player interface.
RDX AcuraWatch Plus
The AcuraWatch Plus package adds a forward collision warning and automatic braking system, a lane departure warning and keeping system, adaptive cruise control and a color trip computer display.
RDX Technology
The Technology package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, traffic information, GPS-linked climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, smartphone apps with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, HD radio, Aha internet radio capability and a 10-speaker sound system.
RDX Advance
The Advance package includes all of the features from both AcuraWatch Plus and Technology package and adds front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, remote ignition, and ventilated front seats.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Acura RDX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RDX models:
- Collision Mitigation Braking and Warning
- Uses lights and sounds to warn you if the car in front of you has abruptly stopped, and can even apply the brakes to minimize damage.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Actively keeps the car in the lane with a measured amount of steering assist. It is not a self-driving system.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Helps keep a set distance to the car in front by adjusting the speed through throttle and brake application.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the RDX
Related Used 2018 Acura RDX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 RLX
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019