Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(39)
2018 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration and fuel economy from standard V6 engine
  • Elevated rear seat provides generous legroom and a commanding view
  • More features than competitors at a similar or much lower price
  • Generous cargo capacity for the segment
  • Technology interface can be distracting to use
  • High-tech safety features and adaptive cruise control don't work as well as some rival systems
  • Cabin lacks overtly luxurious look and feel
List Price Range
$19,433 - $32,995
Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend a fully loaded RDX with the Advance package and all-wheel drive since it's barely more expensive than the most basic BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace or Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and provides the gamut of driver assist and infotainment technology, not to mention V6 power.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

For many reasons, the Acura RDX is one of our top picks in the luxury compact SUV segment. It's a well-made and well-equipped SUV that is a clear, premium step up from mainstream compact SUVs such as the Honda CR-V. Its value is undeniable and a must-drive for buyers who value smart engineering and style equally.

Chief among the RDX's virtues are space and value for your money. Although a "compact" SUV, the RDX has plenty of family-friendly space. Should you need a back seat big enough to affix a rear-facing baby seat, or a pair of growing teenagers, the RDX is better suited to the task than most other vehicles in the segment. Cargo capacity is also generous, both in terms of its on-paper measurements and real-world practicality.

From a value perspective, the RDX is one of the few compact SUVs to come with a standard V6 engine. It also has a long list of standard features, but it also remains competitive with its European counterparts even after you load it up with all the available options. In fact, a fully loaded RDX with the optional all-wheel drive is priced on par with some of the base models of many competitors.

Notably, we picked the Acura RDX as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 Acura RDX models

The 2018 Acura RDX is a compact luxury SUV that seats five people and is powered by a standard 3.5-liter V6 (279 hp, 252 lb-ft). Although there are no trims, the RDX can be equipped with three options packages. AcuraWatch Plus adds driver assist features; Technology adds ELS audio, navigation and sport seats; and the Advance package bundles the first two together and then pads on additional luxury features such as vented seats and remote engine start. Finally, the RDX can be optioned with all-wheel drive; it comes standard with front-wheel drive.

Even without any packages, the RDX standard features list is packed. It includes 18-inch wheels, a rearview camera, automatic LED headlights, cruise control, keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio, and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio, Pandora internet radio control (streams from smartphone), an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and a media player interface.

RDX AcuraWatch Plus

The AcuraWatch Plus package adds a forward collision warning and automatic braking system, a lane departure warning and keeping system, adaptive cruise control and a color trip computer display.

RDX Technology

The Technology package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, traffic information, GPS-linked climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, smartphone apps with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, HD radio, Aha internet radio capability and a 10-speaker sound system.

RDX Advance

The Advance package includes all of the features from both AcuraWatch Plus and Technology package and adds front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, remote ignition, and ventilated front seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2016 Acura RDX Advance (3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
The RDX's smooth-revving V6 sounds great and is responsive. Equipped with the optional AWD system, the drivetrain can send up to 40 percent of its torque to the rear wheels if slip is detected from the front wheels, perfect for slippery roads and performance driving.

Acceleration

8.5
The V6 engine delivers strong acceleration for this 4,000-pound midsize SUV and is paired to a six-speed automatic that is silky smooth. A few competitors may be quicker to 60 mph, but they all carry a higher price tag.

Braking

8.0
The RDX resists brake fade and nosedive under continuous stops, and maintains a nice straight path and reassuring pedal feel. All-season tires turn a quiet cabin noisy momentarily if ABS is invoked. Its shortest stop from 60 mph is 122 feet, which is average for the class.

Steering

8.5
Having switched to electric power assist in 2014, Acura continues to improve steering control through stiffer mounts. Although road feedback is minimal, the response is excellent and precise with a nice level of effort.

Handling

8.0
The RDX is nimble by SUV standards, but long gone is the corner-carving Super-Handling AWD system in the early generation RDX. The new AWD with Intelligent Control is geared toward better fuel economy and traction maintenance in slippery conditions.

Drivability

9.0
Drivability is excellent overall. Normal mode skews toward efficiency, selecting the highest gear, which leads to occasional uphill gear ambivalence. Sport selects gears for optimum throttle response and improved performance, but fuel efficiency suffers.

Off-road

6.0
The RDX's torque transfer on-demand all-wheel drive is still primarily focused for slippery road conditions rather than true off-road environments. Also, the lack of any off-road electronic aids like hill descent control is telling.

Comfort

8.5
Acura achieves a high level of comfort in the RDX that makes it an excellent daily driver, yet provides the space and flexibility for a multitude of weekend activities. Plus, the comprehensive suite of optional AcuraWatch active safety features provides added peace of mind.

Seat comfort

8.0
Not a lot of lateral support to be had, but this RDX is less focused on throwing you into a bend than it is on everyday road comfort. The seat cushions are firm but sufficiently padded, while the optional power ventilation keeps you fresh over long stints.

Ride comfort

8.5
The RDX is equipped with a well-tuned suspension that manages to soak up bumps and impacts without delivering an overly soft and floaty ride quality. This is not an easy balance to strike from a nonactive/adjustable suspension.

Noise & vibration

8.5
A very quiet cabin with good insulation from road, wind and unwanted engine noise. Active Noise Control actually cancels out unwanted sound frequencies, while new active engine mounts (ACM) attenuate engine vibrations in a similar fashion.

Interior

8.5
The sleek-looking exterior of the RDX belies the generous space within. Highlights include an extra-wide cargo hatch opening and ample shoulder and legroom for all occupants. Also, the standard rearview camera provides three useful camera modes: normal, wide angle and a top bumper view.

Ease of use

8.5
The dual-screen infotainment system requires some time for familiarization, but it functions conveniently enough. Steering controls are clearly labeled and intuitively placed, and driver assistance systems are easily toggled on or off.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Both front and rear doors open just shy of perpendicular for good access overall. The rear door apertures may be on the narrow side for some, with a medium-high step-in height to the seat bottom. A power liftgate is standard on all trims.

Roominess

9.5
Shoulder and legroom have been increased front to rear, with ample room for three adult passengers in the second row. A flat floor pan frees up more foot space for the middle passenger, and virtually no center seat hump means good headroom for all.

Visibility

8.5
Outward visibility through the windows and properly sized mirrors is already good, though having the optional blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert provides a state of hyperawareness. A multiview rear camera is standard.

Quality

8.5
Although Acura lacks some of the interior design flair of its competitors, build quality is spot-on. A critical improvement is the matching resolutions for the dual-screen infotainment system, a sore spot in some other models using the same layout.

Utility

At 26.1 cubic feet, it's not the largest trunk in class, but a significantly wider rear hatch opening makes loading a breeze. Redundant seatback releases for the 60/40-split bench (one trunk, one on either side of the bench shoulders) are highly convenient.

Technology

The Technology package adds a second screen, 10-speaker audio system, voice-operated navigation and climate control, and smartphone integration, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While fumbling with the controls and screens can be distracting, the system is useful.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Acura RDX.

5(51%)
4(23%)
3(13%)
2(10%)
1(3%)
4.1
39 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy Camper
Optionier,12/16/2017
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Came from a BMW X-3 that I had been driving since purchasing new in 2011. The RDX is an easier daily driver. I had been driving on run flat tires for so long I had forgotten how bad they are. The RDX is simply more comfortable over all road conditions. Test drove the 2018 X-3 and was disappointed in the BMW’s turbo 4 pot. Even though it had good acceleration it’s still displays an economy car feel, sound and characteristics. Visibility is super, comfort is excellent. Just finished a 650 mile road trip that I had taken many times in the X-3 and felt more comfortable and much less fatigued in the RDX. Throw in at least $10,000 lower price than a similarly equipped X-3 and I’m simply a happy camper.
2018 RDX TECH PACKAGE
Bill Kramer,08/21/2018
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We bought the car for my wife’s daily driving and long trips. We compared the 2018 RDX with the tech package to a 2019 RDX with tech package, CRV, RAV4, and an Audi. While the 2018 doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles, i.e. Apple play. It had more than enough. The 6 cylinder normally aspirated engine with the 6 speed tranny are more than adequate. It’s quick and handles great. We especially like the the split screens. We have NAV and music choices going on separate screens and don’t find them distracting at all. Oh and did I mention it was about 10,000 + dollars cheaper than the Audi, BMW, or the 2019 RDX. All in all great value and great fun to drive.
Perl White AWD with Tech Package
BoiseDriver,03/24/2018
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
For city use, the RDX drives & steers way better than I anticipated from a crossover. On the freeway, the RDX ride and seats are very comfortable. I especially notice how quiet the RDX is, even at higher speeds. We have driven Honda's / Acura's for over 30 years and are well-pleased with their consistent quality.
Great ride and versatile vehicle!
Tim Peters,07/11/2018
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I was driving a 2015 Acura TLX sedan. We moved to a new home that lies on a ridge at the top of a steep drive. After the first snow I realized we needed an AWD vehicle. I did not want to give up the precision, technology or the fun factor of my TLX but I knew that I needed something that had AWD and sat higher off the ground while still offering the precision, technology and the fun factor of my TLX. The RDX provides all of these qualities. The transmission is very smooth (more so than my TLX) and the 279 HP V6 is responsive and quick. The ride is quiet and comfortable, yet has responsive handling and steering. It has a sport mode with paddle shifters like my former TLX. The AWD system sends 50% of the torque to the rear wheels when needed. More than enough to navigate a snow covered steep drive. The voice controlled audio, navigation and climate control are top notch and the Siri hands free option works great. Cargo room is great for a five passenger SUV as is the fit and finish. Lane keep assistance and auto sensing speed cruise control make longer trips less tiring. Highly recommend this vehicle.
See all 39 reviews of the 2018 Acura RDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Acura RDX features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RDX models:

Collision Mitigation Braking and Warning
Uses lights and sounds to warn you if the car in front of you has abruptly stopped, and can even apply the brakes to minimize damage.
Lane Keeping Assist System
Actively keeps the car in the lane with a measured amount of steering assist. It is not a self-driving system.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Helps keep a set distance to the car in front by adjusting the speed through throttle and brake application.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Acura RDX

Used 2018 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2018 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Acura RDX Base is priced between $19,433 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 9008 and106587 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $23,994 and$31,987 with odometer readings between 13664 and63437 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package is priced between $26,991 and$32,995 with odometer readings between 2258 and49236 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages is priced between $29,900 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 17358 and19742 miles.

