The Used 2018 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Acura RDX trim styles: The Used 2018 Acura RDX Base is priced between $19,433 and $29,998 with odometer readings between 9008 and 106587 miles.

The Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $23,994 and $31,987 with odometer readings between 13664 and 63437 miles.

The Used 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package is priced between $26,991 and $32,995 with odometer readings between 2258 and 49236 miles.

The Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages is priced between $29,900 and $29,995 with odometer readings between 17358 and 19742 miles.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

