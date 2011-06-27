  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2012 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling
  • compelling performance
  • well-equipped
  • relatively low price.
  • Firm ride
  • lacks a certain premium look and feel
  • missing some top-end luxury features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Acura RDX provides sharp handling at an attractive price, but other small luxury crossovers will likely prove more desirable overall.

Vehicle overview

When it debuted a few years back, the Acura RDX was a pioneer in its segment, coming out well before other luxury-brand automakers developed small crossovers of their own. Now, five years later, the 2012 Acura RDX still has a lot going for it, though in certain cases it's starting to show its age.

For one, the RDX has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine; six cylinders is the norm for this segment. But although it's down on power compared to other compact luxury SUVs, the RDX still accelerates with surprising authority. The Acura RDX also displays uncommon athleticism in the curves, cornering with precision and confidence thanks to its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system.

Inside the cabin, the RDX features a good collection of standard features and intuitive controls for the entertainment and navigation systems. The optional Acura/ELS audio system is one of the best in its class. To top it all off, the Acura RDX's price undercuts its similarly equipped rivals by thousands of dollars.

But when it comes down to it, the RDX isn't the most appealing model out there. In terms of high-end luxury or safety features, competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLK and Volvo XC60 outclass the RDX. These models also have nicer (and sometimes roomier) interiors and, subjectively, more evocative styling. The RDX is still worth a look, particularly given its lower price, but overall the pioneer has been overtaken by newer rivals.

2012 Acura RDX models

The 2012 Acura RDX is a five-passenger compact luxury crossover available in a single trim level.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, automatic xenon headlamps, foglamps, a sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), heated front seats, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Technology package adds GPS-linked and solar-sensing automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls, a larger infotainment display screen and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Acura RDX is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Acura RDX is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles is standard, but there is a choice between standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive. Dubbed SH-AWD, it distributes power not only between the front and rear axles as is typical, but also between the left and right wheels, ensuring optimal traction in all conditions.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive RDX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is quick for cars in this class. An all-wheel-drive RDX is expected to be just a bit slower, but would still be among the quickest in its class. In terms of fuel economy, the front-drive RDX is rated at an EPA-estimated 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, while the SH-AWD version rates 17/22/19. Both are about average for the class.

Safety

The 2012 Acura RDX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is optional. In Edmunds brake testing, a front-drive RDX came to a stop from 60 mph in a reasonable distance of 125 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the RDX a perfect score of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing but a second-worst rating of "Marginal" in roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 Acura RDX's audible turbo whooshing sound is a pleasant departure from the standard six-cylinder soundtracks in this segment. Turbo lag is minimal and power plentiful enough to make you question its relatively paltry horsepower number.

On the move, the RDX has a firm ride quality -- overly so on rough city streets. However, the payoff comes around corners, where the RDX is as eager to play as any model in its class. It feels smaller than many others in the segment and has steering that is on the light side, but reassuringly precise nonetheless. With Acura's signature SH-AWD, the RDX's handling is improved further, yanking this little ute around corners with poise and tenacious grip.

Interior

Compared to the latest crop of luxury crossovers, the 2012 Acura RDX's interior will likely feel a bit dated. Besides an aging cabin design, there are also more hard plastic surfaces. Outside of this, the other materials are high quality and we're also fond of the center storage compartment that is deep enough to hold a briefcase or laptop bag. We like the audio quality of the optional ELS sound system, but in certain cases the RDX is behind the times in terms of optional features, lacking items such as Bluetooth audio streaming, keyless ignition/entry and a power liftgate.

In terms of cargo capacity, the RDX provides a class-average 28 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats. Folding down the 60/40-split rear seatback affords 61 cubic feet. Rear legroom is good, but the rear seats don't recline or slide fore and aft.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Acura RDX.

3.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My first Japanese car
scotch1,12/21/2011
My first choice was a BMW X3 or Audi Q5, but the price was about 9K to 10K more than the RDX. The car is sporty, fun to drive, good seating confort in the front and rear seats. Love the surround sound stereo, Nav and Blue Tooth. The voice commands to operate most controls is hit or miss. Have about 3K in miles so far, average about 19 to 20 in town driving. The ride is a bit stiff, but NVH is good. Have owned 4 Volvos, the RDX is much more compliant with impact harshness than any of my Volvos. Yeah, I hate the beak front end, but at least is does not look like the Nissan Joke, I mean Juke. Most Japanese cars lack the sense of design when to BMW or Mercedes.
Stealth Sports Car in SUV package
Brian,11/21/2017
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
Easy to own needing oil and tires. Fun to drive with lots of get up and go. Excellent in the snow and 22 miles to the gallon. Bluetooth for phone and Pandora make this really easy for driving, great stereo system, nimble driving with great visibility, comfy seats, good leg room in bag and lots of storage.
An experiment gone awry
Mike,02/02/2016
4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
Not only the worst Acura I have ever owned (this is 4th, two MDXs and one TL), its seriously the most poorly engineered car i've had the misfortune to own. Hyperactive turbo charger fully engages at the slightest touch. Tranny needed to be replaced at 45k miles - Japanese engineering, this is where you've ended up? gas mileage is beyond bad for a 4-banger. Both front windows are loose/rattle. The interior controls are so complicated as to feel like you are on camera and the joke is on you. Only feature i can really commend is the handling, which is excellent. However, ultimately this just feels like a new concept (small crossover SUV) that was done quickly, and thus poorly, which may explain its utter lack of marketplace acceptance
Great Car!
austonian,01/13/2012
I traded my '07 BMW X3 for the '12 RDX. I wanted reliability in a small luxury SUV - which I expect from and Acura and was not getting from BMW. I expected the RDX to be a bit of a let down from the X3 from a driving perspective, but I was way wrong. I absolutely love driving the RDX! It's peppy, has a lighter, crisper feel, and I love the interior, which has very comfortable seats. No complaints from me. This has turned out to be a very good choice. (BTW, the '13 RDX was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show this week. IMO, the new body is very generic and too rounded. Get thee to an Acura dealer fast if you want the current RDX's distinctive look and lines.)
See all 9 reviews of the 2012 Acura RDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2012 Acura RDX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Acura RDX

Used 2012 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2012 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Acura RDX Base is priced between $11,490 and$11,960 with odometer readings between 102253 and110626 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 133655 and133655 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2012 Acura RDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Acura RDX for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 RDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,490 and mileage as low as 102253 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Acura RDX.

Can't find a used 2012 Acura RDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RDX for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,644.

Find a used Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RDX for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,814.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,827.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Acura RDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

