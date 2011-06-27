Vehicle overview

When it debuted a few years back, the Acura RDX was a pioneer in its segment, coming out well before other luxury-brand automakers developed small crossovers of their own. Now, five years later, the 2012 Acura RDX still has a lot going for it, though in certain cases it's starting to show its age.

For one, the RDX has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine; six cylinders is the norm for this segment. But although it's down on power compared to other compact luxury SUVs, the RDX still accelerates with surprising authority. The Acura RDX also displays uncommon athleticism in the curves, cornering with precision and confidence thanks to its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system.

Inside the cabin, the RDX features a good collection of standard features and intuitive controls for the entertainment and navigation systems. The optional Acura/ELS audio system is one of the best in its class. To top it all off, the Acura RDX's price undercuts its similarly equipped rivals by thousands of dollars.

But when it comes down to it, the RDX isn't the most appealing model out there. In terms of high-end luxury or safety features, competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLK and Volvo XC60 outclass the RDX. These models also have nicer (and sometimes roomier) interiors and, subjectively, more evocative styling. The RDX is still worth a look, particularly given its lower price, but overall the pioneer has been overtaken by newer rivals.