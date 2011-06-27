  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(184)
2007 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong turbocharged engine, sharp handling abilities, almost all features come standard.
  • Mediocre cargo-area utility, low towing capacity.
List Price Range
$6,888 - $8,929
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its performance and value, the 2007 Acura RDX is an interesting choice for a luxury-themed small SUV. But those needing enhanced utility might want to shop the competition or other top non-luxury-brand small SUVs before making a final decision.

Vehicle overview

For about two decades now, Acura has been slowly growing and expanding its stable of upscale vehicles. Of course, some of these vehicles have been better than others. But on the whole, we've been pretty impressed with the combination of sophistication, performance and value that these cars and SUVs have offered. Now for 2007, Acura is adding another member to its family -- the RDX small luxury SUV.

The Acura RDX is representative of a relatively new market segment. Having filled out their lineups with midsize and large SUVs, luxury automakers are now turning their attention to making premium SUVs of a more modest size. The idea, should you follow Acura's marketing logic, is that younger buyers interested in an entry-level luxury-brand vehicle might want something more versatile or stylish than a regular coupe or sedan.

As part of the relatively new small luxury SUV segment, it competes against vehicles like the BMW X3 and Land Rover LR2. Mechanically, it features a car-based body structure, a fully independent suspension, an advanced all-wheel-drive system and, a first for an Acura product, a powerful turbocharged engine. Inside, there's the typical small SUV seating (any adult in the center backseat position is going to be grumpy), but the features and high-tech ambiance are all Acura.

The Acura RDX pays little homage to the traditional SUV. It's not meant for going off-road or towing heavy loads. Its second-row seat doesn't slide fore or aft, and there's just 60.6 cubic feet of cargo room with the seats lowered. But it is fun to drive -- surprisingly so -- and will certainly be a better choice than a sedan or coupe for, say, frequent trips with friends to the mountains for skiing or mountain biking.

Considering that most small-SUV owners rarely use their vehicles for towing or leaving the pavement, the new RDX's emphasis on performance should be an attraction. Plus, it's priced lower than much of its luxury-brand competition and comes standard with nearly every luxury feature one could desire. As long as you're OK with its mediocre utility, the RDX should be a smart choice.

2007 Acura RDX models

The 2007 Acura RDX is a small SUV. Like all Acura products, a full complement of luxury features is standard. Highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, a moonroof, full power accessories, heated outside mirrors, heated front seats, a power driver seat, leather upholstery and dual-zone automatic climate control. A seven-speaker audio system with an MP3-compatible six-disc CD changer, satellite radio, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and an MP3 jack is also standard. The RDX's Technology package adds a navigation system with real-time traffic, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity and an Acura/ELS premium surround-sound audio system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Acura RDX is an all-new small luxury SUV. Tuned for on-street performance, it features a 240-horsepower turbocharged engine and an advanced all-wheel-drive system.

Performance & mpg

Under the RDX hood is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. It's capable of 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission with sequential shifting is standard. Power is sent to all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD) similar to the one used for the RL luxury sedan. The system is able to not only distribute torque between the front and rear axles but also between the left and right wheels. The result is a claimed improvement in steering and power response during cornering, as extra drive torque can be supplied to the outside rear tire. Towing capacity is listed at 1500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2007 Acura RDX include front seat-mounted side airbags, head-protecting side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor, active front head restraints, antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control and a tire-pressure monitor.

Driving

Acura has put together some pretty sweet running gear here. Acceleration isn't life-changing but this crossover SUV is certainly quick. The turbocharged engine seems to have been tuned to be torque-friendly down low but still somewhat "revvy" like other Acura engines. Power comes on strong after about 2000 rpm and stays there until the 6800 rpm redline. Thanks to the well-tuned suspension, SH-AWD, quick steering and 235/55-series tires, the Acura RDX can be driven hard on a canyon road with a minimum of drama and plenty of fun. On regular city streets, the ride quality is well within the limits for comfortable driving and commuting.

Interior

Thanks to its leather seating, metallic accents, blue illumination for the gauges and symmetrical dash design, the RDX's interior looks considerably more upscale than the average small SUV. The center console has a storage bin large enough to hold a notebook computer, but otherwise interior storage is average. Folding down the 60/40-split rear seat reveals up to 60.6 cubic feet of cargo room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Acura RDX.

5(78%)
4(17%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
184 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

225K and going strong
K Smith,11/27/2015
4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
I've had no maintenance or repair problems with my RDX. All maintenance at Acura dealership. No repairs beyond scheduled service. Drive 25K/yr in Northern and Central Valley California. Most miles on I-5 at 70 mph. Also into Sierra foothills in light snow. Acceleration is great entering highway and passing on 2 lane roads. Only negative comments - suspension is very tight. Wonderful for cornering but bothersome on poor roadways at highway speed. I still prefer it to my wife's 2007 MDX. Premium fuel required but knew this when I bought it. Interior is great except center console armrest is thin vinyl that began to wear and tear after 4 years. Mentioned to dealer and they acknowledged that other owners had same complaint. Overall great car, hoping to get 50K more on it waiting for Tesla Model 3.
Best SUV for us!
binh,01/16/2007
Me and my wife absolutely love this car. We were previous owners of an RX8 and making the switch to an suv/cuv we expected loss on the fun factor. Turns out this car is a lot of fun to drive and feels solid all around. Gas mileage has been around the 19/20mpg with mixed driving. Everything I had hoped for.
No substantial complaints. Great SUV
ECB,12/06/2006
Purchased mine 2 weeks ago and have put on about 800 miles. The RDX handles amazingly and accelerates extremely well, very much like a sports car and far better than any other SUV. The technology package is a must. Acura/Honda has the best navigation system around. The handsfree capability is also impresive. Cargo room is good, as well is storage room in the RDX. Interior build quality is quite good; the leather seats are extermely comfortable. Sound system is, by far, the best I have heard in any car. I have averaged 21 mpg and I'm anticipating a slight gain when the car breaks in. Please keep in mind that I do about 70% highway driving and I am a fairly conservative driver
My RDX
Wayne Shaffner,12/28/2006
My RDX has many great technological features, however some important ones to me were left off. My TL had seat memory for the drivers seat. This was a great feature for me because people at the dealership move the seat all the time, and it takes me a week to get it perfect again. No power seat for the passenger is also missed by my wife. Drivers side mirror does not tilt down. Rear lift gate should be remote controlled both from the remote lock / unlock and the dash as the trunk was on the TL.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Attenzione, per favore. While driving the all-new 2007 Acura RDX, we were listening to Italian language CDs.

It might seem odd to be studying Italian while driving a Japanese SUV but we figured Honda is learning to speak a new language with its first turbocharged engine, so why shouldn't we? After one minute in the charismatic new RDX, we realized we should have been brushing up on our German. The RDX is a Japanese SUV, made for the American market, but it drives like a German sport sedan.

When the RDX's turbocharger kicked in, we actually giggled in four languages.

Il mercato nuovo
More than just the MDX's feisty little brother, the RDX takes Acura into new territory. This is a small sporty crossover SUV, the likes of which have fast become the rage. Although similar in size to the more expensive BMW X3, the closest thing to the RDX thus far is the new Mazda CX-7, which is much less expensive but has like dimensions and is also turbocharged.

Fast? Yes. Quick? Hells yeah, for a small luxury SUV, that is. The Acura RDX is equipped with a 2.3-liter DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder turbo engine capable of 240 horsepower at 6000 rpm with 260 pound-feet of torque at 4500 rpm. Redline is a sports-carish 6800 rpm.

Despite some turbo lag, the RDX boosted from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds and completed the quarter-mile in 15.2 seconds at 90.4 mph, much quicker than the last BMW X3 3.0i and Mazda CX-7 we tested, both of which took at least 8 seconds to reach 60 mph and more than 16 seconds to cover the quarter-mile.

Turbo lag is kept to a minimum and when the turbo kicks in, it does so with a delicious whooshing sound. And when the RDX is whooshing, it's sweet.

A five-speed automatic is the only transmission choice. Although a gear short of the transmissions in the Acura's competition, shifts are smooth and paddle shifters are standard for added fun-ness.

Tecnologia
Our RDX was equipped with the Technology Package which includes a navigation system with voice recognition, real-time traffic and a rearview camera.

An impressive 10-speaker surround-sound audio system with CD changer is capable of playing DVD-A and will make you feel like you're at the theatre. Also included are such modern necessities as a wireless telephone interface with Bluetooth capability, a steering-wheel-controlled multi-information display that shows tire-pressure readouts and a visible diagram showing the Super Handing All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system in action.

Rumors abound that the RDX shares a platform with the Honda CR-V, which in turn started with the Civic platform. But Acura assures us that the RDX's platform is unique, as it can't share with its siblings due to its SH-AWD.

Acura's SH-AWD system redistributes power between the front and rear axles and between the rear wheels. It not only helps in slippery conditions, it also works to correct oversteer and understeer while cornering by sending power to the rear outside wheel and rotating it faster than the front wheels through a turn, encouraging Mamma mia-style performance driving.

Divertimento
As a result, the RDX posted 0.80g of lateral force during our skid pad testing. Impressive for this type of vehicle, the RDX feels like a sport sedan and has the same driver/car bond and excitement factor that, say, the BMW 3 Series has. You're gonna want to drive it hard.

It made it through our 600-foot slalom at a wicked 65.7 mph. For the record, the CX-7 navigated the slalom at 63.6 mph.

The Acura's four-wheel independent MacPherson struts up front and multilink in the rear are tuned for sporty driving. This suspension handles bumps with ease, but the ride is stiff. Your bum will feel every variation in the road.

Torque-sensing variable power-assist rack-and-pinion steering is precise and confidence-building. We loved the shape and feel of the multitextured steering wheel with tilt and telescoping adjustability. It manages to be smooth and grippy at the same time and sits comfortably in the hand.

Braking was repeatedly sure and straight. The four-wheel disc brakes brought the RDX from 60 mph to zero in 127 feet. It has a nice firmness to the pedal and the sticky 18-inch Michelins held fast. However, the X3 with the optional sport package did the same in less than 118 feet and the CX-7 managed it in 123.

La macchina è bella
We've had mixed emotions on the RDX's looks. Some editors thought the exterior looked agile and aggressive; some thought the lines a bit too angular.

We all agree on the appeal of the Acura's modern and techy interior. We found it inviting and perfectly put together, with comfortable and supportive front seats covered in finely textured leather. The driver seat is eight-way power-adjustable, while the passenger seat has manual controls.

There is a bit more plastic than expected in an Acura, but not enough to be bothersome. A hugely deep center storage compartment between the front seats can hold a briefcase or laptop bag. There are no rear passenger amenities, however. The middle of the seat back pulls down to reveal two mediocre cupholders but there is no pass-through to the storage area. The back of the front seats are hard plastic and there are no A/C vents for rear passengers.

Il camion è piccolo
The RDX is about a foot shorter than Acura's other Super Handler, the midsize MDX. Both have similar legroom dimensions although the MDX is fitted with a third row.

Front legroom is a comfortable 41.8 inches. Glancing over the shoulder to the rear seats, there doesn't appear to be a lot of knee room. But after you climb in the rear, even with the front seats back, there's plenty of leg-, head- and foot room for rear passengers.

With all seats in place, cargo room is an adequate and competitive 27.8 cubic feet. Fold flat the 60/40-split second row and you get 61 cubic feet, a full 10 fewer cubes than the X3 but two more than the CX-7.

Non perfetto
Alas, it does have some faults. A loud cooling fan can be heard constantly on and off. It's very loud outside the vehicle, when the windows are open and can be heard inside, too. The fantastico sound system can be used to drown it out.

EPA fuel economy estimates are 19 city/23 highway but those figures are a bit optimistic. We averaged 11 mpg a citta and 17 a l'autostrada but we were admittedly heavy-footed. The turbo boost is just too much fun to drive conservatively. Please note: The RDX drinks premium 91 octane gasoline.

Conclusione
Priced under $37K with the Tech package and no options necessary, the RDX won't eat all your Iire. The BMW X3 starts around the same price, but similarly optioned would add at least another $10,000. The Mazda CX-7 starts around $8,000 less but doesn't offer the luxury or the tech features. Optioning it up to be close to the "technocharged" RDX, adds more than $5,000 but doesn't come near Acura's features list.

The RDX sits nicely between these two vehicles in price but ranks very high in comfort and toys. And the Acura's turbo boost speaks the language of love, my friends. Bravissimo.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2007 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Acura RDX Base is priced between $6,888 and$8,929 with odometer readings between 120468 and123892 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Acura RDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Acura RDX for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 RDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,888 and mileage as low as 120468 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Acura RDX.

Can't find a used 2007 Acura RDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RDX for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,042.

Find a used Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,336.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RDX for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,994.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,215.

