Consumer Rating
(85)
2017 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration and fuel economy from standard V6 engine
  • Elevated rear seat provides generous legroom and a commanding view
  • More features than competitors at a similar or much lower price
  • Generous cargo capacity for the segment
  • Technology interface can be distracting to use, especially the optional dual-screen system
  • High-tech safety features and adaptive cruise control don't work as well as some rival systems
  • Cabin lacks overtly luxurious look and feel
List Price Range
$17,995 - $29,995
Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend getting a loaded RDX with the Advance package. It doesn't cost much more than the base version of rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, yet it includes high-end features like the AcuraWatch safety system that provides a safety net most shoppers will benefit from.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There are many reason why the Acura RDX is one of our top picks in the segment. It's a well-made, well-equipped compact SUV that is a clear, premium step up from the Honda CR-Vs of this world. Its value is undeniable and a must-drive for sensible sorts whose left side of the brain is more influential than the right.

Chief among the RDX's virtues are space and value for your money. Let's start with the first. Although a "compact" SUV, the RDX has plenty of family-friendly space -- so much so that you could almost consider it an alternative to midsize SUVs like the Lexus RX 350. Should you need a backseat big enough to affix a rear-facing baby seat, or conversely, a pair of growing teenagers, the RDX is better suited to the task than most other vehicles in the segment. Cargo capacity is also generous, both in terms of its on-paper measurements and real-world practicality.

As for value for your money, a fully loaded RDX with the Advance package and all-wheel drive is barely more expensive than the most basic BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace or Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Sure, there are some areas in which those are superior to the RDX, but if you're looking to get the most equipment for your money while still getting a premium badge and a higher degree of quality, this Acura could definitely be a better way to go.

Notably, we picked the Acura RDX as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.

The RDX got a face-lift last year, so changes for 2017 are restricted to a pair of new color choices.

Trim tested

The 2017 Acura RDX is a compact luxury SUV that seats five people. There is a single trim level available with three optional packages (AcuraWatch Plus, Technology and Advance). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.

Standard features are plentiful. They include 18-inch wheels, a rearview camera, automatic LED headlights, cruise control, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio, and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio, Pandora Internet radio control (streams from smartphone), an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and a media player interface.

The Acura RDX is the value champ in the segment, boasting more equipment and space for your dollar than anything else.

The AcuraWatch Plus package adds a forward collision warning and automatic braking system, a lane-departure warning and keeping system, adaptive cruise control and a color trip computer display.

The Technology package adds blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, a navigation system, traffic information, GPS-linked climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, smartphone apps, HD radio, Aha Internet radio capability and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS sound system.

The Advance package includes all of the above extras plus front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, remote ignition and ventilated front seats.

There are no other options.

performance & mpg

The 2017 Acura RDX is only available with a 3.5-liter V6 engine good for 279 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds acceleration testing, an all-wheel-drive RDX went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs in the segment.

Despite it have a V6 engine in a segment where turbocharged four-cylinders are prevalent, the RDX still returns class-average fuel economy. The EPA estimates that it will return 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg (19/27) with all-wheel drive. We managed a respectable 24.9 mpg on the 116-mile Edmunds evaluation route.

The RDX is handsome, but not overly flashy like some of its competitors.

safety

The 2017 Acura RDX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and a rearview camera.

Optional active safety equipment includes forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, a blind spot monitor, lane-departure warning and lane-departure intervention. Though these systems on paper sound similar to those offered by rivals, in practice we found them to set off the collision alarm in instances when a collision is clearly not imminent. Its adaptive cruise control system is also too quick to slam on the brakes and too slow to get back up to speed.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive 2016 RDX came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is about average for this class.

The government gave the RDX a top score of five stars for total crash protection, with five stars for total front impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the RDX its highest possible score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints and seats (whiplash protection) tests.

Backseat space is among the most generous in the segment.

interior

The 2017 Acura RDX's cabin is a pleasant place to be, as it feels spacious and boasts solid construction.

Base models get a dial controller on the center stack plus conventional sound system buttons. That setup works fine, though the control knob in the middle of the dash is less intuitive to use than some rival console-mounted controllers. Unfortunately, the base setup might actually be preferable to the upgraded split-screen interface that comes standard with the Technology package -- operating the touchscreen's virtual buttons is a more distracting and often slower process, and the way the system divides information between the two screens can be confusing.

On the upside, the front seats are as firm and supportive as those in the best European models, while the backseat offers more legroom than most competitors, making it easy for a pair of 6-footers to sit comfortably in both rows. One notable ingredient here is the elevated height of the rear bench, which affords both excellent thigh support and a commanding outward view, while still leaving ample headroom. There's also enough width for three adults to share the space during short trips.

The 2017 RDX's 26.1 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats is about the same as most rivals, but folding down the rear seats (via a pair of nifty release handles on the cargo bay walls) opens up 61.3 cubic feet of capacity. That makes it one of the most spacious in the segment, though in general, this segment considerably trails their non-luxury counterparts in this regard: the Honda CR-V, for instance.

The cargo area is wider than that of many rivals and generally more useful.

driving

A turbocharged four-cylinder is increasingly the engine of choice for small luxury crossovers these days, but the V6 in the 2017 Acura RDX is so good that you might just wonder what all the fuss is about. Step on the gas pedal and the RDX scoots ahead quickly and quietly, though there's also a nice V6 snarl at high rpm that sounds better than a lot of those four-cylinder engines. The six-speed automatic transmission is also a bit unusual in this era of eight- and nine-speed automatics, but it generally responds to your inputs with smooth and timely shifts.

Though it's not quite as sporty as some rivals, the RDX still changes direction with poise and confidence. Its steering feels light but precise, and overall handling is composed and secure when driving through turns. On the open highway, the RDX boasts low levels of road and wind noise, with an impressively comfortable ride. Indeed, with its luxurious yet responsive character and standard V6 power, the RDX isn't just a top compact crossover. It can also be viewed as a more affordable alternative to midsize models like the Lexus RX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Acura RDX.

5(60%)
4(22%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(6%)
4.3
85 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First try with a luxury brand--2017 Acura RDX AWD
tabjaxx,01/17/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
My wife wanted a small, luxury SUV and we settled on a 2017 Acura RDX AWD base model. It is a solid SUV with nice features for a base model. No squeaks or rattles. Initial gas mileage was 25 mpg before the cold weather settled in, dropping it to a still respectable 23 mpg. I like the variable cylinder management that shuts off 3 cylinders during low output conditions. It is such a smooth process you don't know when it is happening. The technology interfaces are kind of old fashioned for an upper end vehicle. No touch screens or fancy graphics. Buttons and knobs are nicely laid out, but I wish fan speed was controlled by a knob instead of buttons. Radio does not stay on after car shuts off. Seats are comfy, but leatherette surfaces are more like plastic than leather. Heated seats warm up fast, but I miss a heated steering wheel. Elevated rear seats are nice with plenty of legroom. Great visibility out rear and side windows. The 19.5 gallon gas tank could be larger. The AWD version comes with a spare tire instead of a tire repair kit. Headlights look and function great. Overall, happy with the vehicle. It doesn't necessarily have the feel of a luxury vehicle, but we don't feel we paid a luxury price for it either.
The right decision on a 2017 Acura RDX Advance
drjcool1,11/24/2016
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have been researching and shopping for a new vehicle for several months. I had narrowed it down to the Acura RDX awd and Lexus NX and briefly thought about waiting until the new Honda CRV makes it's debut next month. Well, I just pulled the trigger on the RDX with all the bells and whistles, and I couldn't be happier. It drives beautifully. It is quiet, responsive, and displays impressive handling. Although the tech is probably of 2015 vintage (no apple car play or android auto), with ACC, LKAS, blind spot monitoring, collision mitigation, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and stability control, I reallyb don't feel that I am sacrificing anything. I have no problem with the double screen setup, and although there is a bit of a learning curve, I enjoy having the big map always being displayed on the upper screen. The "cherry" on top was a killer deal I secured after visiting/communicating with multiple Acura dealers in the NY area. I strongly suggest that you do your due diligence.
RDX > Competition
Happy,07/17/2016
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Three years/40K miles and still a winner. Front right parking proximity sensor occasionally too sensitive but not a big deal. Updated: Over a year in to it and still love the vehicle. Utilizing the tech is still harder than it should be. First Acura. We (truthfully my wife) were looking for a medium size SUV to replace our 2001 Honda Odyssey. We test drove the RDX, Lexus RX 350, Nissan Murano, and a loaded out Honda CRV. RDX was our first choice by a mile. Super smooth power train and very quiet/smooth ride. Easily best value in its class. Back seat room is exceptional for two adults but three would definitely be a crowd. Only downsides include cludgy technology/interfaces, smallish gas tank, and somewhat narrow driver and front passenger seating.
Very Nice vehicle
Michael Marynowski,07/07/2016
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is a vehicle that compares to competing brands that are much more expensive. I bought this RDX while trading in my larger MDX. The biggest difference is this is the little brother to the MDX and does not have the 3rd row of seats and thus less cargo space as well. I didn't need the space and welcomed the smaller SUV with better gas mileage! If I have any complaint at all it is that the front driver seats appears to be much smaller than the one that was in my 2012 MDX. It has been taking me awhile to get used to it. The bigger MDX seemed to have more support particularly with a bigger seat body that went up to the back of my knees. Other than that the car is fantastic. First time having cooling ventilating front seats which is a joy during the hot days. Definitely go with the Advance Package. All the goodies that go with it are worth the price!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Acura RDX

Used 2017 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2017 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Acura RDX Base is priced between $17,995 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 16830 and72332 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $19,998 and$28,743 with odometer readings between 10984 and81583 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura RDX Advance Package is priced between $25,688 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 20458 and66991 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura RDX AcuraWatch Plus Package is priced between $22,091 and$26,980 with odometer readings between 30397 and44948 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages is priced between $29,995 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 12817 and12817 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Acura RDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Acura RDX for sale near. There are currently 82 used and CPO 2017 RDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,995 and mileage as low as 10984 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Acura RDX.

Can't find a used 2017 Acura RDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RDX for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,570.

Find a used Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RDX for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,103.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,347.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Acura RDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

