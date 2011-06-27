  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(74)
2016 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration and fuel economy from standard V6 engine
  • high-mounted rear seat provides generous legroom and a commanding view
  • more standard features than most competitors
  • price
  • generous cargo capacity for the segment.
  • Technology interface can be distracting to use, especially the optional dual-screen system
  • high-tech safety features and adaptive cruise control don't work as well as some rival systems
  • cabin lacks overtly luxurious look and feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If a small, luxury SUV is on your shopping list, you should consider the 2016 Acura RDX. One of our favorite models in this size category, the stylish Acura provides a fuel-efficient, yet powerful V6, a comfortable interior and a long list of standard features. Read on to find out why the RDX could be a good fit for you.

Notably, we picked the Acura RDX as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

The original RDX bounded onto the scene as Acura's high-tech wonder, boasting a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (Acura's first) and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. It failed to resonate with as many shoppers as Acura had hoped, however, so in 2012 the company redesigned it as a more conventional small luxury crossover SUV with a traditional V6 engine. The new RDX quickly became a favorite for consumers as well as us. Four years later, the 2016 Acura RDX is still a great choice for a small luxury crossover SUV.

The Acura RDX has a new look for 2016. Notably, LED headlights are standard this year.

Part of that is due to the changes Acura made this year. High-tech driving aids have become standard fare in luxury-branded vehicles and can even be found in some compact economy cars, but the RDX was previously lacking in this regard. As such, we're pleased to see that the 2016 RDX offers a blind-spot monitoring system, adaptive cruise control (which slows the RDX to match the speed of the vehicle ahead of it), a forward collision mitigation system (which can detect slow-moving or stopped objects ahead and warn the driver or apply the brakes) and a lane-departure intervention system (which applies a little steering to help guide the RDX back into its lane should it start to drift).

Besides the new tech on offer, the RDX still features the basics that we've liked these past few years. There's only one engine on offer, but that 3.5-liter V6 is strong and makes a bit more power this year plus better fuel economy (now up to 23 mpg combined) thanks to a cylinder deactivation system. Inside, a spacious and comfortable cabin makes the RDX easy to live with day to day, while the RDX's long list of standard features and competitive price boost its value proposition.

There are still a few drawbacks to the RDX. Some other rival luxury crossovers are a little more prestigious and/or sportier to drive, such as BMW's X1 and X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and the Porsche Macan. The RDX's one-engine approach also means it lacks a fuel-saving alternative, such as the diesel and hybrid powertrains offered in the Audi Q5 and Lexus NX 300h. It's also worth checking out the Volvo XC60 if you need something a little roomier. But for what we suspect most shoppers are going to want from a small luxury crossover, the well-rounded 2016 Acura RDX gets just about everything right.

2016 Acura RDX models

The 2016 Acura RDX small luxury crossover SUV is available in a single trim level with three optional packages (AcuraWatch Plus, Technology, and Advance). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.

Standard features on the RDX include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, heated side mirrors, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a four-way power passenger seat, premium vinyl (leatherette) upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch dashboard information display and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a USB audio interface, Pandora, Siri Eyes Free and an auxiliary audio jack.

The AcuraWatch Plus package adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and a lane-departure warning and intervention system. This package may be ordered by itself or in combination with the Technology package.

You'll want to pick the Technology package or Advance package to get leather seating and a navigation system.

The Technology package bundles sport front seats, an eight-way power front passenger seat, leather upholstery, a navigation system, a blind-spot monitoring system, voice commands, the AcuraLink app suite, a larger (8-inch) display screen plus an additional 7-inch touchscreen display on the dashboard, and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound system with HD radio and Aha compatibility.

The Advance package includes all of the content in the AcuraWatch Plus and Technology packages plus ventilated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, remote engine start and foglights.

2016 Highlights

Changes for the 2016 RDX include a new grille, refreshed headlights and taillights, a slight increase in engine output, a new infotainment touchscreen, additional standard features and newly available safety equipment. We recommend getting a loaded RDX with Advance package since it doesn't cost much more than the base version of rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The included AcuraWatch safety tech may be annoying at times, but it ultimately provides a safety net most shoppers will benefit from.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Acura RDX utilizes a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 279 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends that output to the front wheels by default, with all-wheel drive optionally available.

In Edmunds acceleration testing, a 2016 RDX with all-wheel drive zipped from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is quick for a vehicle in this segment.

Fuel economy is also quite good for the class, with the front-drive RDX at an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway). The RDX's AWD system comes with only a slight fuel-efficiency penalty at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

Safety

The 2016 Acura RDX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and a rearview camera.

Optional active safety equipment includes forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, a blind spot monitor, lane-departure warning and lane-departure intervention. Though these systems on paper sound similar to those offered by rivals, in practice, we found them to set off the collision alarm in instances when a collision is clearly not imminent. Its adaptive cruise control system is also too quick to slam on the brakes and too slow to get back up to speed.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive 2016 RDX came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is about average for this class.

The government gave the RDX a top score of five stars for total crash protection, with five stars for total front impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the RDX its highest possible score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints and seats (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

A turbocharged four-cylinder is increasingly the engine of choice for small luxury crossovers these days, but the V6 in the 2016 Acura RDX is so good that you might just wonder what all the fuss is about. Step on the gas pedal and the RDX scoots ahead quickly and quietly, though there's also a nice V6 snarl at high rpm that sounds better than a lot of those four-cylinder engines. The six-speed automatic transmission is also a bit unusual in this era of eight- and even nine-speed automatics, but it generally responds to your inputs with smooth and timely shifts.

If you pick the all-wheel-drive RDX, you'll be rewarded with a smart-handling small luxury crossover.

Though it's not quite as sporty as some rivals, the RDX still changes direction with poise and confidence. Its steering feels light but precise, and overall handling is composed and secure when driving through turns. On the open highway, the RDX boasts low levels of road and wind noise with an impressively comfortable ride. Indeed, with its luxurious yet responsive character and standard V6 power, the RDX isn't just a top compact crossover; it can also be viewed as a more affordable alternative to midsize models like the Lexus RX.

Interior

The 2016 Acura RDX's cabin is a pleasant place to be, as it feels spacious and boasts solid construction. The pleasing textures, design and two-tone color treatment comprising the dash, center stack and gauge cluster effectively blend the notions of luxury and technology. Base models get a dial controller on the center stack plus conventional sound system buttons. That setup works fine, though the control knob in the middle of the dash is less intuitive to use than some rival console-mounted controllers. Unfortunately, the base setup might actually be preferable to the upgraded split-screen interface that comes standard with the Technology package -- operating the touchscreen's virtual buttons is a more distracting and often slower process, and the way the system divides information between the two screens can be confusing.

The 2016 Acura RDX's tech interface is OK, but rival systems are easier to use.

On the upside, the front seats are as firm and supportive as those in the best European models, while the backseat offers more legroom than most competitors, making it easy for a pair of 6-footers to sit comfortably in both rows. One notable ingredient here is the elevated height of the rear bench, which affords both excellent thigh support and a commanding outward view while still leaving ample headroom. There's also enough width for three adults to share the space during short trips.

The 2016 RDX's 26.1 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats is about the same as most rivals, but folding down the rear seats (via a pair of nifty release handles on the cargo bay walls) opens up 61.3 cubic feet of capacity. This is an average amount for a compact luxury crossover; in general, these models aren't as spacious as non-luxury models such as the Honda CR-V. The RDX offers 4 cubic feet more than the Audi Q5, but 6 fewer than the class-topping Volvo XC60.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Acura RDX.

5(48%)
4(34%)
3(8%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.2
74 reviews
74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great overall value. Nice luxury features.
Bob,11/18/2015
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Owned the 2016 RDX for 2 months. Bought the FWD with technology package. The RDX has the best overall engine for small SUV. Same engine as the MDX, but much smaller car means better performance. Great HP for its class. Very good gas fuel economy and uses regular unleaded gas. Other SUV's that had similar HP were turbo charged engines that required premium gas (i.e. more expensive to operate). Transmission is 6 speed automatic that is very smooth and shift points are perfect. Ride quality is a little stiff, but that helps with handling. The car is very quite when windows are rolled up. Seats are very comfortable. Very nice dual displays (one of which is touch screen). Premium stereo with XM and HD FM. I like the HD FM sound quality. It has a 15GB hard disc so you can save CD's or transfer songs from USB stick. There are 2 key fobs that you can customize most of the car features for each. Seating position, radio settings, navigation settings, are just a few of the items. Car recognize which key is closer and those settings are active for that driver. Very nice. Only a few negatives: Lots of wind noise when back windows are down more than about 1 inch. The electronics take about 1 minute to boot up when you start the car. Does not sound like much, but much slower than my Lexus that is 8 years older. Navigation system works good, but a little funky to set. Sound quality is good compared to standard quality systems, but less than other premium systems. ** 2.5 years and 29K miles update. Still very happy with the car. No mechanical issues. The stereo had some memory problem, but was under warranty so the dealer replaced it and solved the problem. Really the only complaint is the slow electronics system. Entering address in navigation system is cumbersome. Usually just use Waze and skip the car nav system. Other than that, the rest of the car runs perfectly. Gas mileage still very good at 25MPG+ in mixes hwy/street driving. Engine and transmission are strong. No squeaks or rattles in the body. The key fob memory is a really nice feature. I like how seats adjust and my music stations are personalized for me when I am driving.
Test drove them all, RDX is the winner !
Steve K.,12/07/2015
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
My wife never had a SUV and wanted one to be our next one. She has been driving an 08 awd Acura RL and loved it. We put snow tires on it for the winter and it was a tank in the snow with the SH awd. So for us to trade it in was a big deal. I started doing some research on Edmund's and started to list the suv's we should consider. I test drove over 12 myself and reduced it down to 5 we should consider. We decided to stay in the mid size or smaller range since it is just the two of us. We picked one day to test drive all 5 for comparison. The Lexus NX and RX were the first she drove. Next she drove the Acura RDX then the Hyundai Tucson and Santa Fe. The RDX beat them all with the 6 cylinder engine, it was by far the most peppy of them all and drove more sporty than the RX. It seems like everyone has an RX these days so they are kinda of boring to us. The RDX is full of technology which has been greatly been improved upon since we had it in our RL. The biggest is the blind spot, auto braking, cross traffic and adaptive criuse control. I have using them and they help greatly with driving. We are happy with our decision and have found acura's hold their resale value as well as being reliable. By the way, the Hyundai Tucson was our second choice, which we may buy as a second car in the future. It is about $10000 less than the RDX and has alot of the same features.
Comfortable Ride with Tech Pkg to Make Geeks Happy
Ralph Smith,11/23/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this car because the ride is quiet, the acceleration is excellent, the ride is comfortable, it has a very good safety rating and safety technology is state of the art. I also liked the Acura's reputation for reliability. I enjoy a good sound system and the RDX with the Advance package is among the best I have heard in a car. We drive a lot of miles each year on long vacation driving trips. Since the car is also used around town, the smaller size of this SUV is convenient as it rides well on a trip but also easy to park in a city. There have been a couple of surprises. While I knew the car had great safety features, I had not really experienced the changes introduced to my life by this car until taking it on a trip shortly after buying the car. The surprise is that it requires changing how to drive in many respects and requires a new driver for this car to adjust to the technology. Specifically, the ability of the car to adjust its speed with the traffic. Don't misinterpret: I like the changes but on a busy interstate, one needs to pay attention to adjust to the changes. Cars and trucks pull in front of a car unexpectedly. The first time this happened, the Acura RDX slowed dramatically and automatically. I did not have to apply the brakes. Several days into this driving trip, I had adjusted and found myself becoming almost lackadaisical about this feature as the car almost adjusts itself. Driving is more relaxing. On a busy highway, I disabled the system though as the distance between my car and the next vehicle was long, even with the lowest setting, and occasionally a large number of cars would continually pull in front and constantly slow down our pace of driving. I did not like the feature of adjusting the steering when changing lanes or moving in traffic. I turned this feature off quickly. No doubt, I will try it again but doubt it will be useful or one that I will use with any regularity. I prefer to drive the car and change lanes as necessary without objection from the computer in the car. My biggest complaint in an otherwise excellent vehicle is the navigation system. I don't like it or how in integrates with the other system technology. The navigation systems in previous cars are much better. The Acura system is not intuitive or designed with the driver or consumer in mind. It works with the voice control but the list of possible commands is long and ignores some of the most common features available on other vehicles. I still do not know if I can send instructions to the car to follow a route I have created on the computer. The Acura site indicates I can do this. The salesman who sold us the car said he had never heard of that feature. A system like this works well on a Mercedes that I own. The manual is silent on on how to do it. The website offers no advice. I do not mind making a call with Acuralink to enter the destination but would prefer to map it out myself to select my own routes. The ability to use the smartphone with the Acura's system is an excellent innovation. I also like being able to stream a podcast or Pandora through the stereo system. Sirius XM generally works well with the Acura although the traffic and weather features do not integrate with the RDX. We used those features extensively with a 2012 Murano and this lack of integration is a significant failing of a luxury SUV. There is weather and traffic information on the RDX, it is not up to Sirius. Unfortunately, the navigation system operates in its own universe. The voice system giving directions cannot be heard clearly while sound is coming through these other systems. Instead, the systems yammers away incessantly with turns and directions while leaving the stereo system as a higher volume. Moreover, attempts to turn down the navigation system with the voice controls apparently cannot be done. At least I have not found a way to do this or to find in the documentation how it can be done. In my older Murano, I was able to know when the next rest area was coming up as well as when the next exit was coming up. Not so in the Acura. Asking for rest areas results in a list of rest areas, some of which may be behind on the route being traveled or may be many miles ahead. The information is useless. One friend who bought an Acura said he gave up and bought a Garmin navigation system to use instead of the built in system. I now know how he felt and I am inclined to agree. The nav system in the RDX is a major disappointment. As a person who uses a system like this extensively on trips, I have already found using Google maps or Waze on my IPhone to be much more useful and easier to use. With an MSRP of $45,000 for this luxury SUV, I expected much better. Moreover, the Acura salesman was not well versed in how to use the system so learning how to use it has been largely trial and error and stopping occasionally to check the manual to see if we missed something that would make it more useful.
Very pleased with this vehicle
Pete Pop,07/30/2016
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This vehicle is fantastic! I test drove a Ford Explorer, Nissan Murano, Hyundai Santa Fe and I bought the RDX with the tech package. The reliability reviews over the others was one of the main points but after owning it I really have come to appreciate its high points. The ride is smooth, powerful and really quiet. The sound canceling system (like Bose headphones) does a great job. Being a musician, I was impressed with the stereo and during my test drive we adjusted the base and subwoofer to full potential and I was blown away. The sound quality with the ten speakers in neural mode (surround sound) is amazing. Some reviewers complained about having two screens. I prefer it and it’s much more pleasing to be able to still see your audio screen while navigation is showing on a different screen. Brilliant! They recommend 91 octane which basically doesn’t exist anywhere so I need to use 93. I’m not thrilled about that but at least gas is cheap now. I drive both highway and city to get to work so it seems I’m averaging around 19 mpg. No long trips yet to really see highway mileage. I live in South Florida and I can say that the air really cranks. Most of the time I only have the fan halfway even though the leather seats in summer can be hot. The advanced package has ventilated seats but will cost you at least $3500 more on your out the door price. I passed. The shortcuts menu, speed dial options, voice prompts and other technology is a big plus. I went from a stupid car (Honda Accord 2007) to this so it’s like walking onto the Enterprise! I can’t imagine anyone buying this car and not liking it. I paid $40,000 even out the door which seems to be a pretty decent price for a 2017 with the tech package. Updated11/3/2016. I can now confirm highway mileage on a long trip at 29 mpg which is as Acura estimated. I like this car even more now as I've been using more of the bells and whistles. I REALLY appreciate the back up cross traffic alert.
See all 74 reviews of the 2016 Acura RDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
See all Used 2016 Acura RDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Acura RDX

Used 2016 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2016 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $18,500 and$21,447 with odometer readings between 51215 and90840 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Acura RDX Base is priced between $17,495 and$22,324 with odometer readings between 29863 and143210 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Acura RDX Advance Package is priced between $21,995 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 41149 and61471 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages is priced between $23,000 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 49756 and49756 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Acura RDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Acura RDX for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2016 RDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,495 and mileage as low as 29863 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Acura RDX.

Can't find a used 2016 Acura RDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RDX for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,447.

Find a used Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,586.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RDX for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,793.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,302.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Acura RDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura RDX lease specials

