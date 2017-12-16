Used 2018 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) White Diamond Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg with 22,916mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Acura from AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. The RDX w/Advance Pkg is well maintained and has just 22,916mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg. This Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. This Acura RDX is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J8TB3H72JL003395

Stock: JL003395

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-31-2020