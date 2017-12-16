Used 2018 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

2,212 listings
RDX Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package in Silver
    used

    2018 Acura RDX Advance Package

    9,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $28,999

    $3,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2018 Acura RDX

    31,534 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,205

    $7,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX Advance Package

    22,916 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,995

    $3,564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2018 Acura RDX Technology Package

    24,810 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,000

    $3,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX

    12,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,999

    $2,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX

    7,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,991

    $1,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Acura RDX Advance Package

    26,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,950

    $3,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Acura RDX

    24,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $24,999

    $2,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Black
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX

    16,206 miles

    $26,988

    $1,945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages

    31,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,997

    $4,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2018 Acura RDX Technology Package

    22,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,500

    $2,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Acura RDX

    15,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,985

    $1,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Silver
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX

    20,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,530

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX Advance Package

    20,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,900

    $1,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX

    20,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,968

    $1,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Acura RDX Technology Package

    18,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,954

    $1,617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX

    23,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,638

    $1,930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package in Silver
    certified

    2018 Acura RDX Technology Package

    28,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,995

    $2,050 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX

Read recent reviews for the Acura RDX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.139 Reviews
See all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Happy Camper
Optionier,12/16/2017
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Came from a BMW X-3 that I had been driving since purchasing new in 2011. The RDX is an easier daily driver. I had been driving on run flat tires for so long I had forgotten how bad they are. The RDX is simply more comfortable over all road conditions. Test drove the 2018 X-3 and was disappointed in the BMW’s turbo 4 pot. Even though it had good acceleration it’s still displays an economy car feel, sound and characteristics. Visibility is super, comfort is excellent. Just finished a 650 mile road trip that I had taken many times in the X-3 and felt more comfortable and much less fatigued in the RDX. Throw in at least $10,000 lower price than a similarly equipped X-3 and I’m simply a happy camper.
Report abuse
