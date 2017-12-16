Used 2018 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me
- 9,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$28,999$3,637 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6331 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H76JL023042
Stock: O308839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 31,534 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,205$7,294 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Acura RDX 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Ebony interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H37JL006022
Stock: 006022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2018 Acura RDX Advance Package22,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,995$3,564 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) White Diamond Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg with 22,916mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Acura from AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. The RDX w/Advance Pkg is well maintained and has just 22,916mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg. This Acura RDX w/Advance Pkg is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. This Acura RDX is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H72JL003395
Stock: JL003395
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- 24,810 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,000$3,049 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2018 Acura RDX Technology Package NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), AWD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H59JL019761
Stock: 019761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 12,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,999$2,329 Below Market
McGrath Acura of Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
CERTIFIED!!! Only 12k MILES on this CarFax Certified ONE OWNER and ACCIDENT FREE 2018 Acura RDX!! White Diamond Pearl over Black!!Appointments are recommended so call us today to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All these vehicles pass our rigorous 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our outstanding service department's factory-trained ASE Master Certified Technicians. McGrath Acura of Morton Grove is Illinois' original Acura dealer!! We have over 100 cars in our exclusive indoor climate controlled showroom. McGrath Acura has an extensive fleet of complimentary service loaners, and free car washes for life for our customers. And don't forget to ask about our McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! GROW WITH US!*Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.AWD, 4.25 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette-Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Acura Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H35JL009985
Stock: PM848
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 7,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,991$1,888 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Leatherette-Trimmed Interior Modern Steel Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Acura RDX is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek. 0.99% APR Financing available. ONLY 7763 MILES Very low mileage vehicle. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This vehicle comes with an extended Certified Pre-owned Vehicle Warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H37JL002286
Stock: JL002286
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 26,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,950$3,933 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1723965 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H74JL004502
Stock: c1253575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 24,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$24,999$2,385 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3465 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H36JL002656
Stock: B305566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 16,206 miles
$26,988$1,945 Below Market
Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
We are committed to a safe and convenient buying experience. Call us at 847-519-9550! Certified 2018 Acura RDX AWD! All the latest technology! 1-Owner Carfax Report! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Loaded! Muller's Woodfield Acura is the Chicagoland's #1 Certified Pre-Owned Acura dealer for 6 years running! NO EXTRA CHARGE FOR CERTIFICATION!! Locally driven and well maintained! Clean Carfax Report showing only 1 previous owner! This immaculate RDX in Crystal Black Pearl with Ebony Leather Interior was adult driven and well maintained. HUGE WARRANTY!! The Precision Certified Limited $0 Deductible Warranty is good until 2-10-2024 or 100,000 miles on the odometer. Also included is your 1st scheduled maintenance, complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, complimentary 3-month Sirius XM Radio service and much more. Muller's Woodfield Acura is a family owned dealership that has been serving the Chicagoland Area for over 30 years including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Hinsdale, Westmont, Arlington Heights, Morton Grove, Libertyville, Chicago, Algonquin, Romeoville, Westmont, Crystal Lake and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H37JL019126
Stock: D20361A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 31,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,997$4,460 Below Market
Marx Motors - Shakopee / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H52JL002915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500$2,322 Below Market
JL Freed Honda - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
Beautiful 1-owner Crystal Black RDX with Tech package! Clean CARFAX history report. Very low miles. Super clean, both inside and out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H59JL016651
Stock: H06156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 15,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,985$1,728 Below Market
Acura Of Bay Shore - Bay Shore / New York
REDUCED FROM $26,795!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below NADA Retail! Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 15,933! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. Acura RDX with Basque Red Pearl II exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 279 HP at 6200 RPM*. Serviced here, Originally bought here AFFORDABILITY: Was $26,795. This RDX is priced $1,400 below NADA Retail. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Acura of Bay Shore is a premier Acura dealer serving both Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island With its huge inventory of new and certified pre-owned cars and SUVs, Acura of Bay Shore is dedicated to providing its customers with unparalleled service and commitment. *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H31JL004251
Stock: P12565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 20,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,530$3,384 Below Market
Rallye Acura - Roslyn / New York
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Acura RDX Base Modern Steel Metallic Balance of Manufacture Warranty, 182 Point Safety Inspection, Fresh Oil Change!!, AWD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction controlFULLY SERVICED BY OUR CERTIFIED ACURA TECHNICIANS B1 SERVICE ALL NEW FILTERS REAR DIFFERENTIAL SERVICE NEW ALIGNMENTRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Acura RDX Base Lunar Silver Metallic Balance of Manufacture Warranty, 182 Point Safety Inspection, Fresh Oil Change!!, AWD, 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction controlFULLY SERVICED BY OUR CERTIFIED ACURA TECHNICIANS B1 SERVICE ALL NEW FILTERS REAR DIFFERENTIAL SERVICE NEW ALIGNMENTRallye Acura, like Carmax & Autonation now price their cars at market price to aid in transparency and make purchasing a car easier for the consumer. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyer's with approved credit. Quick call 516-231-6849 or visit us @ www.rallyeacura.com. Our non-Certified brands do come with a 1 year limited powertrain warranty. We do have extended warranties available for all cars. This means that the dealer does not make any specific promises to fix things that need repair when you buy the vehicle or after the time of sale. But, implied warranties may give you some rights to have the dealer take care of serious problems that were not apparent when you bought the car. This does not apply to wholesale cars.* All vehicles are sold COSMETICALLY AS-IS * Due to high internet call volume. we are not responsible for any appointment made in which the vehicle was sold prior to ARRIVAL. A deposit is required in order to HOLD a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H31JL009482
Stock: U13800
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2018 Acura RDX Advance Package20,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900$1,851 Below Market
Acura of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
: Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In, Acura Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 20,837 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! $2,800 below Kelley Blue Book! w/Advance Pkg trim, Kona Coffee Metallic exterior and Parchment interior. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW! WHY BUY FROM US: Acura of Brookfield's Pre-Owned Vehicles are like no other. Our unique process ensures high quality, fully reconditioned vehicles at a fair price. Our trained technicians inspect and prepare every vehicle to exacting standards. In addition, we devote significant resources to ensure each vehicle looks great. Minor dings, dents, wheel and bumper scuffs are reduced or eliminated. We've gone to great lengths to make purchasing a pre-owned vehicle the right choice for you. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio included *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H7XJL007989
Stock: 21384
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,968$1,887 Below Market
Smithtown Acura - Saint James / New York
"Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H30JL006802
Stock: 11100L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,954$1,617 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package 4D Sport Utility Wh 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H55JL002925
Stock: U3418I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 23,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,638$1,930 Below Market
Smithtown Acura - Saint James / New York
"Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H32JL013685
Stock: 11108L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2018 Acura RDX Technology Package28,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,995$2,050 Below Market
Herb Connolly Acura of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean CarFax - One Owner - Acura Certified - AWD - Technology Package - Navigation - Leather - Heated Seats - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - Memory Seat - Power Liftgate - Power Moonroof - Power Windows - Remote Keyless Entry - Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car Live Market Pricing. Live Market Pricing gives our customers the peace of mind that we have already done the shopping for you. We price our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace, while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors We Don't Play Pricing Games! - Price includes $500 Down Payment assistance and customer must finance with AHFC to qualify. Not all Customers will qualify.Brand New Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/ 50,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance 24 months or 100,000 miles * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 3 Month Trial of Acura Link * 1st Scheduled Maintenance From Delivery 12 months or 12,000 miles *Oil Change *Tire Rotation *Air Intake/ Cabin Air Filters*Rear Differential Fluid *Brake Fluid * Includes Trip Interruption and Concierge Services
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H59JL012020
Stock: A6373P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
