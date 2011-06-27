Vehicle overview

Although the premium small crossover segment continues to see an influx of strong new candidates, the 2014 Acura RDX stands tall as one of the more compelling picks in this class. It offers a smart mix of power, feature content and fuel efficiency that should make it appealing to a broad range of shoppers.

In the past, performance took priority over efficiency in the luxury crossover SUV class, but these days consumers should expect strong acceleration that doesn't come at the expense of respectable fuel economy. And indeed, the 2014 Acura RDX offers one of the best compromises in this class. Its standard 3.5-liter V6 engine is rated at 273 horsepower. And not only is the RDX capable of hitting 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, it earns EPA estimates of 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined (front-wheel-drive version).

You should also look for features that reflect comfort, versatility and value. A spacious cabin makes the RDX easy to live with day to day. Rear legroom and maximum cargo capacity are among the best in its class. Ride quality is also agreeable, as the Acura is endowed with refinement that befits a luxury hauler. Also, the RDX's long list of standard features makes it a value-oriented choice in a market segment that typically puts little emphasis on value. The RDX includes many standard amenities, including a sunroof and heated front seats, that cost extra on competing models.

Despite its strengths, the RDX won't be the hands-down pick for every luxury crossover buyer. The BMW X3 is also one of our favorites and offers a sportier driving experience. Other solid choices include the luxurious Audi Q5, the distinctive-looking Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and the family-friendly Volvo XC60. Most of these European competitors also happen to offer a few more top-shelf optional features, such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Compared to those rivals, this Acura is built for a more mainstream audience: It might not have flashy style or all of the latest amenities, but the 2014 Acura RDX is an ideal choice for shoppers seeking a luxury crossover with solid overall credentials.