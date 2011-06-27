  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2014 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong yet fuel-efficient V6 engine
  • generous rear legroom
  • lengthy standard features list
  • competitive price.
  • Some rivals are sportier or have a few more available features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Ample power, strong fuel economy and outstanding rear legroom make the 2014 Acura RDX a solid choice for a premium small crossover.

Notably, we picked the Acura RDX as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2014.

Vehicle overview

Although the premium small crossover segment continues to see an influx of strong new candidates, the 2014 Acura RDX stands tall as one of the more compelling picks in this class. It offers a smart mix of power, feature content and fuel efficiency that should make it appealing to a broad range of shoppers.

In the past, performance took priority over efficiency in the luxury crossover SUV class, but these days consumers should expect strong acceleration that doesn't come at the expense of respectable fuel economy. And indeed, the 2014 Acura RDX offers one of the best compromises in this class. Its standard 3.5-liter V6 engine is rated at 273 horsepower. And not only is the RDX capable of hitting 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, it earns EPA estimates of 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined (front-wheel-drive version).

You should also look for features that reflect comfort, versatility and value. A spacious cabin makes the RDX easy to live with day to day. Rear legroom and maximum cargo capacity are among the best in its class. Ride quality is also agreeable, as the Acura is endowed with refinement that befits a luxury hauler. Also, the RDX's long list of standard features makes it a value-oriented choice in a market segment that typically puts little emphasis on value. The RDX includes many standard amenities, including a sunroof and heated front seats, that cost extra on competing models.

Despite its strengths, the RDX won't be the hands-down pick for every luxury crossover buyer. The BMW X3 is also one of our favorites and offers a sportier driving experience. Other solid choices include the luxurious Audi Q5, the distinctive-looking Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and the family-friendly Volvo XC60. Most of these European competitors also happen to offer a few more top-shelf optional features, such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Compared to those rivals, this Acura is built for a more mainstream audience: It might not have flashy style or all of the latest amenities, but the 2014 Acura RDX is an ideal choice for shoppers seeking a luxury crossover with solid overall credentials.

2014 Acura RDX models

The 2014 Acura RDX small luxury crossover SUV is available in two trim levels: base and base with Technology package. Each is available with front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), heated front seats, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, Pandora radio interface, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Technology package adds xenon headlights, foglights, a power liftgate, a navigation system (with real-time traffic and weather), voice controls, GPS-linked and solar-sensing automatic climate control, and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with 15GB of music storage.

2014 Highlights

After a full redesign last year, the Acura RDX carries over unchanged for 2014.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Acura RDX is a 3.5-liter V6 with 273 hp and 251 pound-feet of torque. Power routes through a six-speed automatic transmission, and there is a choice between standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive RDX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is respectable for vehicles in this segment. In terms of fuel economy, the RDX is quite good for its class, with the EPA rating the front-drive RDX at 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway). Ratings on the AWD version drop slightly, to 22 MPG combined (19 city/22 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Acura RDX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard as well. In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive RDX came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, a few feet longer than average for this class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the RDX the highest possible score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2014 Acura RDX's V6 provides smooth and linear power during acceleration. The crossover's fuel-saving cylinder-deactivation technology (which can shut down two or even three cylinders while cruising under light load conditions) is seamless in action, and we never heard or felt it during our time with the RDX.

Though it's not quite as sporty as some rivals, the 2014 RDX still changes direction in fine fashion. Its steering feels light but precise, and overall handling is composed when driving through turns. On the open highway, the RDX boasts low levels of road and wind noise, plus an impressively comfortable ride.

Interior

The 2014 Acura RDX's cabin is a pleasant place to be, as it feels spacious and has a straightforward control layout. A dual-cockpit dash design and two-tone dash/upholstery color schemes add visual flair, and materials quality is high throughout. The RDX's various tech features, including the navigation system, are user-friendly, while the powerful ELS sound system should please most audiophiles with its clarity.

Seat comfort front and rear is very good, with firm, supportive cushions and plenty of head- and legroom. At 38.3 inches, rear legroom is impressive and more comparable to that of a larger crossover. In terms of cargo capacity, the RDX provides 26.1 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, which is about average for this class. Folding the rear seats down provides 61.3 cubic feet of capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Acura RDX.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great choice - extreamly safe in an accident
jh16,04/22/2014
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have had my 2014 RDX AWD tech for about a week now. So far I have been very happy with the car. It drives smooth, brakes well, and the transmission seems to work flawlessly. I am most happy with the turning radius, as my last two vehicles were monsters to turn and try to park. I also looked at the Q5, and besides the Audi being more expensive, I did not like the idea of the turbo 4 cyl engine. I've driven an audi with a turbo before, and it seemed very inconsistent - thats something that I did not want to deal with again. The RDX has great acceleration (and sounds pretty good too when you step on it), its too bad they hid the dual exhaust tips up under the rear bumper. **Update - I totaled this car about 4 months after I bought it. I was driving in the freeway, traveling up a grade where a car was stalled in the middle lane with no battery to power its lights. I smashed into the back of it going around 55-60mph, that was a shock! My passenger and I were able to crawl out of the car, more or less uninjured with just a few air bad burns on wrist / face. We, as well as my family, were very impressed with the safety of the car. I plan on buying another sometime in the future.
2014 RDX - Comfortable but a vibration issue ruins the fun
familyguy1,04/01/2014
Purchased in late Dec 2013 and after 3 months and 3,000 miles, here's my review: Ride is comfortable, agility is great, suspension is fairly stiff. Seats are supportive and comfortable (both front and rear). Sound system is great. BUT... The car has a vibration issue from about 60 MPH on up. Had the tires spin balanced, road force balanced, the prop shaft replaced... still there. The vibration is not severe, but it's ever present and on long trips, leaves your feet tingling a bit and ready to get out. Very annoying. Rode with the dealer service tech, he feels it too, but says that's as good as it gets. Because of the vibration, feels like I made a $38,000 mistake.
Downsized from MDX
zoomacura,08/19/2013
I just downsized from a 2011 MDX to 2014 RDX AWD and am happy with my choice. Getting about 27mpg in RDX vs. 19mpg in MDX. A little disappointed about losing SH-AWD but a good trade off for fuel economy. New RDX looks sharper and feels roomier than its predecessor (my brother has the older model), handles corners nicely, quiet and luxurious interior, and new keyless ignition start is a plus that wasn't available in the 2011 MDX. My biggest and perhaps only complaint is that the E-break is too close to my leg! Smashed my shin into it about three times in the past three weeks that I've driven this car. Overall, a spritely and spirited vehicle.
Acura got it right this time
ride50,07/29/2013
Test drove BMW X3, Lexus RX300 and Audi Q5 2.0. I can say the RDX was a winner hands down. Powerfull engine, luxurious interior, quiet, smooth and comfortable ride, excellent navigation. All that for at least 10k less than other 3 brands. I liked the Acura's straight forward pricing. FWD or AWD with technology package or without it. BMW, Lexus and Audi starts at the similar base, but by the time you ad few essential option packages, the price skyrockets to 50k. Audi tries to make you believe that their's is the only luxury SUV, so you should not even think to pay below the sticker price. what a joke. The Acura RDX comes fully loaded, no confusing packages and pricing. Very pleased.
See all 40 reviews of the 2014 Acura RDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Acura RDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Acura RDX

Used 2014 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2014 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Acura RDX Base is priced between $14,209 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 55803 and106983 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $15,998 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 81601 and81601 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Acura RDX for sale near.

Which used 2014 Acura RDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Acura RDX for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 RDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,209 and mileage as low as 55803 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Acura RDX.

Can't find a used 2014 Acura RDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RDX for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,591.

Find a used Acura for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,659.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RDX for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,047.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,278.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Acura RDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura RDX lease specials

