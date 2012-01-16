Used 2010 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

2,212 listings
RDX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,212 listings
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    140,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    $1,912 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    119,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,555

    $1,198 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    117,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

    $1,669 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in White
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    124,704 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,895

    $886 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    75,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,300

    $970 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    79,901 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    $933 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    111,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,798

    $626 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    120,405 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $560 Below Market
    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    174,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,991

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    137,314 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    94,071 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,800

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2010 Acura RDX Technology Package

    159,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,980

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in White
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    180,360 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,800

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX in White
    used

    2010 Acura RDX

    106,112 miles

    $10,995

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    43,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,480

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    121,975 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,886

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    68,664 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,975

    
  • 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD in White
    used

    2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    88,269 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura RDX searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX

Read recent reviews for the Acura RDX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.639 Reviews
See all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (5%)
The Best small upscale SUV, hands down
klrsmile,01/16/2012
Having test driven a variety of its competitors, including some SUVs up-market as well as down (GLK, X3, Q5, Highlander) as well as being a former MDX owner, my wife and I were equally impressed with the RDX, albeit for very different reasons. He: Love the performance, 0-60 in about 6 seconds - very impressive, and surprisingly nimble, a very fun car to drive. The stereo is equally impressive, sounds great and free 12 months subscription to satellite insures something for everyone to listen to. She: The cargo space handles weekend shopping and family upkeep with ease. Crash test ratings help keep the kids safe
Report abuse
