Used 2010 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

We are excited to offer this 2010 Acura RDX. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Acura RDX Tech Pkg with a full CARFAX history report. On almost any road condition, this Acura RDX Tech Pkg offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2010 Acura RDX. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The interior of this Acura RDX Tech Pkg has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This highly refined Acura RDX comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura RDX Tech Pkg. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Acura RDX Tech Pkg features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2010 Acura RDX: In a crowded luxury crossover segment, the Acura RDX has proven itself to be a competent and worthy performer. Now, with its restyled exterior and available front-wheel drive, as well as the resulting bump in fuel economy, the RDX ups the ante. With its standard amenities and impressive Tech Package, plus its sporty turbocharged engine, the RDX is a people-mover at the head of the class. Interesting features of this model are powerful, efficient powertrain, strong standard feature list, athletic performance and ride, and Aggressive looks Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J8TB1H54AA006040

Stock: AA006040

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020