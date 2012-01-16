Used 2010 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 140,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995$1,912 Below Market
Toyota of Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H58AA003447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,555$1,198 Below Market
Premier Auto - Palatine / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H26AA007471
Stock: 10976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400$1,669 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H58AA006350
Stock: 8692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-24-2019
- 124,704 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,895$886 Below Market
Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York
7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* CARFAX 1-Owner. Tech Pkg trim. $300 below NADA Retail! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Acura Tech Pkg with White Diamond Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE"Freshened for 2010, Acura's stylish, compact crossover SUV marries a hard-working turbo four with a responsive driving package that makes it more of a five-door sports car." -CarAndDriver.com.A GREAT TIME TO BUYThis RDX is priced $300 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $37,600*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerMORE ABOUT USWe have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Please search our New & Certified Pre-Owned Acura Inventory to find the perfect Acura for you. Our Acura Service Department is committed to providing you with Superior Customer Service, and we also have an outstanding Acura Parts Department to help you find Quality Acura Parts in the Wappingers Falls Area. Call 866.413.6841 for your No-Obligation Internet Price Quote from our Internet Department. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/All pre-owned vehicles carry a 7 Day Guarantee.* All vehicle pricing excludes: License, Title, Registration Fees, Documentation Fee, State & Local Taxes, Bank Fees and Finance Charges if applicable. All prices shown online are Internet Specials only; vehBased on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age-condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H59AA002520
Stock: T8557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 75,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,300$970 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1738335 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H56AA005486
Stock: c140928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 79,901 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$933 Below Market
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2010 ACURA RDX ///// 2 OWNERS ///// LOW MILES ////// ALL WHEEL DRIVE ////// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ///// RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW ///// EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE //// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H28AA003289
Stock: AR3289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,798$626 Below Market
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2010 Acura RDX. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Acura RDX Tech Pkg with a full CARFAX history report. On almost any road condition, this Acura RDX Tech Pkg offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2010 Acura RDX. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The interior of this Acura RDX Tech Pkg has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This highly refined Acura RDX comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura RDX Tech Pkg. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Acura RDX Tech Pkg features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2010 Acura RDX: In a crowded luxury crossover segment, the Acura RDX has proven itself to be a competent and worthy performer. Now, with its restyled exterior and available front-wheel drive, as well as the resulting bump in fuel economy, the RDX ups the ante. With its standard amenities and impressive Tech Package, plus its sporty turbocharged engine, the RDX is a people-mover at the head of the class. Interesting features of this model are powerful, efficient powertrain, strong standard feature list, athletic performance and ride, and Aggressive looks Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H54AA006040
Stock: AA006040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 120,405 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$560 Below Market
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
All wheel drive, fully equipped, leather interior, navigation, alloy wheels and much more! This unit has it all! Hard to find at this price! Super clean!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H23AA002731
Stock: 244B20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,991
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Admire the striking style of our One Owner 2010 Acura RDX AWD with the Technology Package presented in Palladium Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.3 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while paired with a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive SUV offers up to 23mpg on the highway and will turn heads wherever you go with roof rails, great looking wheels and fog lamps! Slide inside our RDX, and you'll see luxury features such as heated leather seats, available Bluetooth, a power sunroof, a full-color navigation system with real-time traffic and weather, a multi-view backup camera, and a premium audio system. Safety features on our Acura include multiple airbags, ABS, and daytime running lights. This exceptional RDX is waiting for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H57AA000894
Stock: BB6154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 137,314 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Acura RDX 4dr AWD 4dr Tech Pkg features a 2.3L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H5XAA004292
Stock: YC-004292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 94,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,800
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
LOCAL TRADE, 42 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WIPERS & AC FILTER, AWD. 2010 Acura RDX Technology Package SH-AWD AWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.3L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Turbocharged MaroonOdometer is 27342 miles below market average!Come to our dealership at where you can browse our entire inventory in person at 5885 Westerville Road, or call 614-794-3525, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H50AA007783
Stock: BL2480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 159,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
SMALL SUV!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB2H54AA000096
Stock: A3189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,360 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,800
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H27AA000464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2010 Acura RDX106,112 miles
$10,995
Clear Lake Auto World - League City / Texas
IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT. CLEAN CAR FAX.. LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, AND MUCH MORE. WE OFFER FAST, ON THE SPOT FINANCING FOR EVERYONE. LOW DOWN PAYMENTS. STOP BY OR CALL TODAY. 281-332-4899 clearlakeautoworld.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB2H24AA004498
Stock: 4498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,480
Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno - Reno / Nevada
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 43,158! Tech Pkg trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Acura Tech Pkg with Grigio Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Freshened for 2010, Acura's stylish, compact crossover SUV marries a hard-working turbo four with a responsive driving package that makes it more of a five-door sports car." -CarAndDriver.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Carson City, Auburn CA, Sparks and beyond. If you're ready to answer the call of fun, style and peace of mind; be sure to contact us today. And prepare to have your expectations exceeded. Price does not include $449 Dealer Doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H59AA003862
Stock: AA003862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 121,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,886
Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
PRICE DROP FROM $12,428. Tech Pkg trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry. Acura Tech Pkg with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Freshened for 2010, Acura's stylish, compact crossover SUV marries a hard-working turbo four with a responsive driving package that makes it more of a five-door sports car.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $12,428. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: You'll only find high quality used cars, trucks and SUVs at Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls. We offer Klamath Falls Oregon, Beatty OR and Tulelake California a great selection of second hand cars, used pickups and pre-owned SUVs from today's leading manufacturers. We also have ongoing Pre-Owned Vehicle Specials that are designed to save you even more money! Don't miss them! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H58AA005313
Stock: AA005313B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 68,664 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,975
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Gorgeous 2010 Acura RDX, finished in Crystal Black Pearl over a Taupe Leather interior.One Owner, Low Miles, Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels.- Bluetooth Hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Backup Camera- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, cruise control- Fantastic ELS Surround Sound System with Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid turbocharged 2.3L i-VTEC 4 cylinder engine and 5 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable and comfortable AWD luxury SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H25AA001418
Stock: 13401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 88,269 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Sky Auto Sales - Detroit / Michigan
Technology package with All-wheel drive and low miles! CLEAN AS EVER! Tires are like new! FULLY LOADED~ Turbocharged 2.3L engine, sunroof, navigation system with real-time traffic, rear view camera, leather heated seats, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio connectivity, 10-speaker Panasonic/ELS premium surround-sound audio system, voice command, memory driver seat with power lumbar, dual power seats, USB port, aux jack, 6-disc CD/MP3, XM Satellite radio, steering wheel radio/phone controls, reclining back seats, ambient footwell lighting, fresh Mobil One synthetic oil change, heavy duty all-weather floor mats, dual exhaust, tow/camper package, xenon headlights, fog lights, AWESOME Acura luxury crossover SUV that packs a punch! VERY ENJOYABLE DRIVE! Take it for a test spin today! *****Call Joe & Fred at Sky Auto Sales, 313-582-2222. Our address is 19439 Joy rd, Detroit, MI 48228. Business hours are Monday through Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 11am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB1H50AA003961
Stock: 2438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
