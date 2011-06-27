Close

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Acura RDX is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Want a SUV with low miles? This Acura RDX has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 38,851. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this Acura RDX and we can guarantee it!Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Acura RDX is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Acura RDX.You can rest assured that this SUV is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable.We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicle.This SUV comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT make financing a breeze with our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. We stand by our claim that we can have you on the road with an affordable payment plan the same day you walk on to the lot. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Call us today at (703) 441-0111 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Mc Lean!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J8TB4H34HL035357

Stock: 035357

Certified Pre-Owned: No

