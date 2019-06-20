2020 Acura RDX
2020 Acura RDXMSRP Range: $37,800 - $47,900
2020 Acura RDX Review
- Roomy cabin and cargo area
- Sharp steering and handling
- Well-trimmed cabin
- Lots of available tech for much less than competitors
- No choice of powertrain
- Options are bundled solely into packages
- Overall performance lags behind competitors
- No significant changes this year
- Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019
The Acura RDX offers something a little different in the small luxury SUV class. It has a lot of available technology features, a well-built interior, excellent ergonomics, and better-than-average cargo and passenger space. There's certainly a lot to like and, feature for feature, it's significantly less expensive than European alternatives.
Our verdict
Just looking at the RDX A-Spec should tell you everything you need to know thanks to the the tech-forward angular bodywork. Sure, there's a hint of performance thanks to the black trim and larger wheels, but the new RDX is all about integrating technology into every aspect of the driving experience. It doesn't offer quite the performance of competitors, but it compensates with a price that's thousands less when fully loaded.
How does the RDX drive?
Overall, the RDX is a solid performer. Its turbocharged engine provides strong power at low rpm to get you away from stoplights quickly, and the transmission is adept at picking the right gear for the situation. In Edmunds testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of 7 seconds. That's a little slower than some other top competitors, but it's respectable. The brakes inspire confidence thanks to predictable engagement and good feel.
When you drive around turns, there's not much body roll. You'll definitely want SH-AWD to maximize the RDX's sporting potential at it helps the RDX power out of turns. The steering is nicely tuned. It's light and makes for easy maneuvering in parking lots but also firms up appropriately at higher speeds to give you a feeling of control
How comfortable is the RDX?
The stylish heated and cooled front seats will accommodate a wide variety of drivers in comfort. They're also supportive to keep you secure when turning. The suspension does a respectable job of keeping you comfortable when driving over a variety of surfaces. The RDX shrugs off potholes and is well-controlled over highway undulations.
Cabin noise is reasonably well-muted, and there's minimal wind noise at freeway speeds. Some engine noise comes through, but it's never obnoxious. The climate control system doesn't have any issues regulating cabin temperature, but a lot of airflow is aimed at the driver's hands, which you may not like.
How’s the interior?
The RDX has a mix of friendly basic ergonomics and some rather different, if not polarizing, ideas for how things should be done. In particular, the shifter arrangement, touchpad infotainment controller and small climate control buttons might fluster the driver. In terms of visibility, the front roof pillars are a bit on the thick side and can block some visibility when cornering. Rear visibility is compromised by the rear hatch's power-operated hinges.
On a more positive note, there's plenty of room for front and rear passengers. A wide range of drivers should be able to find a comfortable driving position, and rear headroom is more than sufficient for average adults
How’s the tech?
This tech is the tour de force of the RDX. With an intriguing new touchpad interface, the infotainment system should appeal to the tech-savvy buyer, just as the impressive audio system will appeal to the dedicated audiophile. But the learning curve required to get accustomed to the new system could prove a deal-breaker for buyers who don't like picking up new tech.
Apply CarPlay is standard, but Android Auto is not yet available (Acura says it's coming and capability will be available to existing cars). Acura's suite of driver aids is standard, including adaptive cruise control, which is a notable strength in a class where such features are often pricey extras.
How’s the storage?
Acura really has interior packaging figured out, and the RDX is yet another showcase of space efficiency. From a generous cargo area to flexible interior storage solutions, the RDX makes having a lot of stuff easier than it should be.
At 31.1 cubic feet of storage behind the back seats, the RDX offers more space than most competitors, and there's an abundance of storage options up front thanks to the tiered center console. Car seat anchors are clearly marked, and the large back seat means there's plenty of room for car seats.
How economical is the RDX?
Rated at 24 mpg combined with FWD or 23 mpg combined with AWD, the RDX's mileage is lower than what the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 return. All three require premium fuel. On our 119-mile evaluation loop, our test RDX only returned a bit more than 20 mpg. Other fill-ups were below that number, too. A light foot might be required to hit 23 mpg.
Is the RDX a good value?
Luxury SUVs are supposed to be well-built and packed with features. The RDX does that while undercutting the popular competitors by thousands of dollars, even when fully loaded. Build quality is excellent inside and out, and the RDX offers something a little different from competitors in terms of interior design and ergonomics.
It's not as refined or efficient as competitors, but it's a solid value for buyers looking for something outside the usual German luxury box. Unfortunately, the RDX doesn't offer any particular advantages in terms of warranty coverage or ownership compared to rivals.
Wildcard
If the aggressively angular exterior design doesn't give it away, the tech-forward interior certainly will. The RDX is about providing a distinctive and modern driving experience. It's certainly a distinctive offering in the compact luxury SUV class. Unfortunately, while the SH-AWD holds the promise of a bit of physics-defying handling, you only sense the full effect of that technology when exiting certain medium-speed corners.
Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura RDX models
Like all Acuras, the new RDX is offered not in trim levels per se but as a single trim available with three option packages. On top of the base vehicle, buyers can add the Technology, A-Spec and Advance packages.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Updated on 07/24/2020 - One year and 8K miles into the car and we love everything except the gear "shifter" - still have to think to much to shift - not intuitive. Gas mileage on the road is running about 26 but in the city it's still at 19. You would think it could do better. The infotainment has rebooted a couple of times so that's a bit annoying - usually on long drives. One service issue with the rear hatch catching when opening (made a popping noise) but the dealer fixed it by adjusting the lift gate's hinges. This is a great cruiser and very comfortable and quiet. Can't say enough about the sound system and now like the touchpad after getting used to it. Love the Heads-Up Display more every time I drive it. In my opinion you won't go wrong with the RDX.--> end of update 2020 RDX Advanced. Overall a great car. Replaced an Audi Q5. $7K less and more features. We looked at Audi, Volvo, Lincoln, Mazda, Honda, etc. Initially felt the Advance package was a bit pricey but worth it since we'll keep the vehicle for 10 years. Love: Heads-up display, quiet, roomy, BLIS, Audio System is excellent, under the floor storage in rear, very quick and fun, dash, seat comfort, SH-AWD (thought this was a gimmick but it really works nice), 360 degree camera, and Apple CarPlay. Like the auto-lock feature in case you forget it automatically locks the car. Dislikes: Push button transmission (hate), ugly HUGE ride mode selector (hate), touch pad (Getting used to it),POOR GAS MILEAGE - averaging 18 MPG after 1K miles - not using sport mode - seems very low.
The RDX doesnt have the overall interior panache of an Audi Q5, or the powertrain options and steering feel of a BMW X3. It's a bit tighter than a Lexus RX, or the presence of a Mercedes GLC. So why bother, right? Because while it may ring up nothing but second places, at the end of the day, its the sum of all those, and the consistency of its performance that wins you over. And even fully loaded with the SH-AWD. Tech, and Advanced packages it comes in between $5,000 and $10,000 less than its competition. I got the Advanced package primarily for the adustable suspension. While the lower spec RDXs offer 4 driving modes, they don't change the suspension calibration, just steering, throttle, and transmission. And while no one would accuse those shocks of performing the witchcraft of the magnetodynamic shocks in all the high-end sports and go-fast cars, they are a big step in that direction. And that .matters to Acura as they reinforce their position as the sportier luxury brand. Theres more than a little NSX DNA here. Even the styling, striking from most angles evokes that, without the staidness of the European brands or the overdone 'angry samurai" front end of the Lexus. For reference the last few years I've owned a Mercedes ML350 (incredible utility and maneuverability, a great engine/transmission pairing, except when the transmission failed at 65,000 miles, and a "too bad, so sad" dealer response to the $9 ,000 replacement bill, and very overboosted steering) and a totally awesome, totally reliable 2016 Golf GTI that reminds you everytime you drive it that greatness comes in all shapes and budgets. Also there was a Boxster S and my wife's Z4 in the mix. Swapping the Benz for the Acura, after driving the others was easy. My biggest gripe? The font in the main display requires reading glasses for anyone over 50. Seriously. Much has ben said about the infotainment touchpad, but very little about the voice recognition. Which i now use for about 90% of all my nav and infotainment system control. Its not quite Siri or Alexa, mostly in its speed, but its quite reliable at address voice inputs, station selection, etc. That leaves the driving experience. I am 5' 11 and 235 lbs, and i can dial up accomodations in the seating and driving position that make multi-hour drives very comfortable, and the heated and vented sport seats I find both supportive and comfortable. Around town, comfort mode is fine, and sport mode definitely tightens things up a notch. SportPlus, make that 2 or maybe 3 notches. Power from the 2 liter, 272 hp turbo-4 matches the overall demeanor of the RDX very well, but boy, what 2.4 liter 325 hp turbo-4 would add. Or, more likely an NSX-style hybrid arrangement with a couple of electrics adding 100hp or so. The chassis feels up to it. In the end, though. I paid my money and took my choice. I could have afforded any of the others, but none of the so took my breath away as to make me want to part with an extra $10 grand. Fast forward 6 months and a few thousand miles. The RDX is a spectacular cruiser. I have learned to trust the ACC and the other automations. I'm still not in love with the user interface or the transmission selector. Both could stand some 'un-engineering' and made simpler. The sound system continues to amaze with the sound quality. The SH-AWD handling is mostly invisible, but on a couple occasions I have been startled by some athletic moves that I am unaccustomed to in an SUV. Power is adequate, but another 50 HP would be awesome. Reliability, as I would expect from a Honda product, has been absolute. Highway mileage is acceptable at around 26-27 MBG, but in town I can't get it above 16 MPG or so. Blame the smallish engine and largish turbo.
UPDATED 6-26-20: Now that I've had the car for nearly a full year, I'm dropping the rating two full stars, all because the "No Audio Connection" issue mentioned below has not been resolved, and neither Acura nor the dealer will tell me if or when it will be. This is simply unacceptable. If you are about to take off on a six-hour trip and you happen to get this, you will have no audio at all, and all you can do is disconnect your battery, touch the connectors together, then re-connect. This has other issues, but it temporarily gives you your audio back right away. Since the new TLXs are coming out with the same audio system, it will be interesting to see if they also have this problem, or if it's somehow related to hardware. The car itself has held up extremely well for Year One, but due to the infotainment system design flaw, I cannot recommend it to anyone at this time. After researching small luxury SUVs for a few months and test driving the Lexus NX 300 and the Acura RDX, it was clear that the Acura RDX with SH-AWD and the A-Spec and Technology packages was the vehicle for me. The only extras I got were the remote start on the keyfob (works great from a football field away, or less if there are buildings in the way) and the Zurich Shield offered by the dealership, which I've used before on my Hondas to great success (didn't have to wax them for five years, water still beaded up). Here's what impresses me after 1000 miles, and what doesn't (no car is perfect, btw). Pluses: quiet, comfortable ride, Sport + mode is insanely fun compared to the Comfort mode (and unlike the Lexus, changes more than your shift points), huge moon roof really "opens up" the interior, lane assist and adaptive cruise control works WAY better than I expected, sensors really help you avoid fender benders via multiple visual and audible alerts, infotainment system is STELLAR and EASY TO USE, despite people ragging on it (there was one bug... wait for it), the A-Spec styling is REALLY sharp, especially the black contrast pieces and the 20" gray wheels, and there's tons of room inside for a small SUV. Minuses: the infotainment system gave me a "no audio connection" error once, which disappeared. This is a known issue that seems to be persisting with no fix, but it hasn't reared it's ugly head since that one time. Also, the brakes make some noise initially when wet, but it quickly clears up for me after I drive a bit and use them. That's it. This is an absurdly nice vehicle with plenty of power as compared to the Lexus NX 300 F-Sport. The 10-speed (8 in Sport + mode) transmission shifts smoothly and effortlessly, and I find the overall experience of driving this vehicle simply excellent. I would have wanted to see better combined gas mileage than around 20 mpg, but with a 17 gallon tank the cruising range is acceptable. Super-nice vehicle, especially for the price. Love the Platinum White Pearl paint as well, the fleck looks incredible (was the reason I got the 2020 instead of the 2019, which would have been cheaper, but this color was not available).
We traded in our 2014 BMW X3 on a 2020 Acura RDX. We bought the base model in a beautiful diamond white pearl with parchment upholstery. Very good looking car indeed. Looks like a true performance SUV. Getting in the car it gets even better. Very good design with superbly comfortable seats that outdo the BMW. Behind the wheel is a pure pleasure, so easy to drive with a lot of safety features on the base model. Enough power to pull away from stop lights with ease and for overtaking when needed. Good rear visibility in large side mirrors as well. We looked at getting another BMW but were blown away by how good value for money the Acura is. Highly recommend it. After having owned it for six months it's still as good as ever. We choose to drive it in the sport mode as it seems to be more responsive.
Features & Specs
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$43,000
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|4dr SUV w/Technology Package
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$41,000
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$47,900
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$39,800
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RDX safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatically lowers the set cruise speed when you approach slower-moving cars.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Detects when the car is approaching the lane's edge and applies steering torque to help recenter it in the lane.
- Collision Mitigation Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes when it detects an impending front collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura RDX vs. the competition
Acura RDX vs. Acura MDX
The MDX, the RDX's big brother, is a midsize crossover SUV (also available as a hybrid) with a third row of seating. It doesn't benefit from Acura's newest infotainment or tech like the RDX does, and the interior doesn't stand out as much from the crowd. But if you're hunting for extra seating or extra fuel economy, the MDX is worth a look.
Acura RDX vs. Honda CR-V
The CR-V is a small SUV from Acura's parent company, Honda. It's a friendly and accessible vehicle, and one of the most practical compact SUVs you can buy. It doesn't offer the luxury or performance of the RDX. But if your primary concerns are practicality and budget, the CR-V checks the right boxes.
Acura RDX vs. Lexus NX 300
Lexus' compact SUV isn't quite as welcoming as the RDX. Notably, it's harder to see out of and has a more frustrating tech interface. It also doesn't have as much cargo space as the Acura. Still, it's comfortable and quiet. It's also available as a fuel-efficient hybrid, which could be appealing if you're looking to save on gas.
