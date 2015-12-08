Used 2011 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me
2,212 listings
- 107,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,789$1,321 Below Market
- 116,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,550$1,340 Below Market
- 121,223 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,247 Below Market
- 112,241 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$868 Below Market
- 86,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,487$656 Below Market
- 100,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,997$564 Below Market
- 75,628 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,499$204 Below Market
- 78,258 miles
$11,900$487 Below Market
- 146,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,987$556 Below Market
- 82,221 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$407 Below Market
- 109,616 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,750
- 149,804 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
- 83,090 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,695
- 119,213 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,289
- 129,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
- 99,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,598
- 96,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
- 126,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,999
Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX
Carguy,08/12/2015
SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
We have a 2011 RDX base FWD...as a driver,very comfortable seats,easy to read gauges nice panoramic view with low dashboard... easy to get in and out.. a blast to drive when you spool the Turbo,lots of torque but beware if you keep spinning the tires (burnouts) front driver side axles might go out easily, you would notice a vibration on low speed acceleration,will go away when coasting... this problem is only on FWD models between 50-70k miles when ABUSED(easyfix) You NEED to use synthetic engine oil religiously on schedule for the turbo bearings and seals to last long (all turbo engines) ..otherwise you will start to have leaks from your turbo. You just have to be mindful of your scheduled maintenance and not to abuse it's power otherwise with over 90k miles now we love our RDX no problem whatsoever.....with a small growing family moving to the burbs we sold our Lancer EVO and Subaru WRX for an RDX and an RX.... I would recommend the RDX to my family and friends....you get a lot of car for your money. This is the ONLY Acura that the Shield front grill is actually functional as an air intake hood scoop for your top mount intercooler. If you are buying a used RDX make sure you check it's history,all original stock meaning no modification has been done,if buying from a private party it is worth to pay a 3rd party to inspect the mechanical condition of the car,if buying from a dealer make sure you can get an extended warranty.. Since the Turbo RDX is no longer in production and if you do not want a used vehicle the KIA Sportage SX (SX ONLY) would be a good car to consider ....... Thanks for reading... Happy Motoring!
