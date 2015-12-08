Used 2011 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

RDX Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Acura RDX Technology Package in White
    used

    2011 Acura RDX Technology Package

    107,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,789

    $1,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    116,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,550

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    121,223 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,500

    $1,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX Technology Package
    used

    2011 Acura RDX Technology Package

    112,241 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura RDX Technology Package

    86,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,487

    $656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2011 Acura RDX

    100,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,997

    $564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    75,628 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,499

    $204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura RDX

    78,258 miles
    Fair Deal

    $11,900

    $487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    146,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,987

    $556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    82,221 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,999

    $407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX in White
    used

    2011 Acura RDX

    109,616 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,750

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2011 Acura RDX

    149,804 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2011 Acura RDX Technology Package

    83,090 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,695

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura RDX

    119,213 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,289

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    129,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    99,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,598

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD in White
    used

    2011 Acura RDX SH-AWD

    96,935 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura RDX Technology Package

    126,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX

Read recent reviews for the Acura RDX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.621 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (38%)
Nice Comfortable Turbo Crossover
Carguy,08/12/2015
SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
We have a 2011 RDX base FWD...as a driver,very comfortable seats,easy to read gauges nice panoramic view with low dashboard... easy to get in and out.. a blast to drive when you spool the Turbo,lots of torque but beware if you keep spinning the tires (burnouts) front driver side axles might go out easily, you would notice a vibration on low speed acceleration,will go away when coasting... this problem is only on FWD models between 50-70k miles when ABUSED(easyfix) You NEED to use synthetic engine oil religiously on schedule for the turbo bearings and seals to last long (all turbo engines) ..otherwise you will start to have leaks from your turbo. You just have to be mindful of your scheduled maintenance and not to abuse it's power otherwise with over 90k miles now we love our RDX no problem whatsoever.....with a small growing family moving to the burbs we sold our Lancer EVO and Subaru WRX for an RDX and an RX.... I would recommend the RDX to my family and friends....you get a lot of car for your money. This is the ONLY Acura that the Shield front grill is actually functional as an air intake hood scoop for your top mount intercooler. If you are buying a used RDX make sure you check it's history,all original stock meaning no modification has been done,if buying from a private party it is worth to pay a 3rd party to inspect the mechanical condition of the car,if buying from a dealer make sure you can get an extended warranty.. Since the Turbo RDX is no longer in production and if you do not want a used vehicle the KIA Sportage SX (SX ONLY) would be a good car to consider ....... Thanks for reading... Happy Motoring!
Report abuse
