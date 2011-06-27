  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RDX
  4. Used 2009 Acura RDX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car

2009 Acura RDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Responsive handling, powerful turbocharged engine, many luxury features come standard, excellent crash test scores.
  • Below-average cargo space, disappointing fuel economy, rear seats don't adjust, ride quality could be harsh for some, minimal towing capacity.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Acura RDX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price
$8,995
Used RDX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Big S, little U, big V. The 2009 Acura RDX goes all-in for sport but comes up short when it comes to real-world utility.

Vehicle overview

Think of the Acura RDX as a certain type of athletic friend: he's fun to play with during the game, but he can be annoying off the court or field. (Do you think Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman hung out at Bennigan's after shooting hoops? Um, no.) Just as many of us have friends for different situations, the 2009 Acura RDX also does its best work under limited, specific circumstances.

As Acura's compact crossover SUV, the RDX puts heavy emphasis on the sport part of the "sport-utility vehicle" name. Its muscular turbocharged engine, grippy "Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive" (SH-AWD) system and agile, firmly tuned suspension with big tires are clearly aimed at driving enthusiasts who'd like a little extra cargo room. On the flip side, there's not much utility here -- the cabin is on the tight side when it comes to both passenger and cargo space, the ride quality can occasionally be harsh and the ground clearance is hardly better than a regular sedan's.

Comparable in size to the Honda CR-V (but without the cabin versatility), the Acura RDX sports a number of upscale features to validate its premium branding, such as its advanced AWD system, leather sport seats, a high-power audio system and Bluetooth connectivity. The optional Technology Package adds an array of high-tech goodies that should please any technophile.

Essentially, the 2009 Acura RDX is a sport sedan disguised as a small SUV. Although some may lament that the RDX's sport-tuned focus comes at the expense of ride comfort, there's no denying that the RDX is one of the most nimble utes around. This design approach worked for the BMW X3, and indeed, the two models are prime competitors. The RDX is a bit quicker from zero to 60 mph (albeit at the expense of fuel economy) and has a lower price, but lacks the X3's extra interior space and elegant cabin ambiance.

Although we find a few aspects of the RDX's personality irksome, overall we have no problem recommending it to like-minded driving enthusiasts. That said, one should also consider the BMW X3 and the Infiniti EX35, as well as top non-premium picks like the similar-performing Mazda CX-7, Volkswagen Tiguan or the larger, more practical Toyota RAV4 V6.

2009 Acura RDX models

The 2009 Acura RDX is a small five-passenger luxury crossover SUV. Standard features are plentiful and include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, a moonroof, full power accessories, heated front seats, a tilt/telescoping steering column, a power driver seat with memory, a power passenger seat, Bluetooth phone connectivity, leather upholstery and dual-zone automatic climate control. A seven-speaker audio system with a six-disc CD/MP3 changer, satellite radio, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and an auxiliary audio jack is also standard.

The RDX's available Technology Package adds a navigation system with real-time traffic, a rearview camera, solar-sensing and GPS-linking features for the climate control and a 10-speaker Panasonic/ELS premium surround-sound audio system.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Acura RDX gets a standard four-way power passenger seat and increased coverage for the AcuraLink real-time traffic system.

Performance & mpg

Under the RDX's hood is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that makes a stout 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control is standard. Power is sent to all four wheels through an AWD system (SH-AWD) similar to the one used for the larger MDX SUV as well as the RL and TL luxury sedans. It's not only able to distribute torque between the front and rear axles, but also between the left and right wheels, to promote optimum traction and better cornering performance.

In testing, we've found the RDX can accelerate to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, one of the quickest times for this segment. Fuel economy is disappointing, however, with EPA estimates of 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. Towing capacity is a minimal 1,500 pounds.

Safety

Every 2009 Acura RDX comes standard with front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor, active front head restraints, antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability control and traction control.

The RDX has proved to be very crashworthy; in government testing, it earned a top five-star rating for protection of occupants in both frontal and side-impact crashes. Similarly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the RDX a top score of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing.

Driving

The 2009 Acura RDX is so sport-oriented, it should come with a free subscription to ESPN HD. When the turbo kicks in with a minimum of lag, it does so with a delicious whooshing sound. The transmission is well matched to the engine's power delivery, though there is no rev-matching feature for downshifts. The ride quality is firm -- perhaps overly so on rough city streets. In return, the RDX is eager to play when driven on curvy roads. Its firm suspension and big wheels and tires provide plenty of grip, while the signature SH-AWD system maximizes traction and cornering capability.

Interior

Thanks to its leather seating, metallic accents, blue gauge illumination and symmetrical dash design, the RDX's interior looks considerably more upscale than that of the average small SUV. There is a bit more plastic than expected in an Acura, but not enough to be bothersome. A deep center storage compartment between the front seats can hold a briefcase or laptop bag.

The chief demerit for the RDX is its lack of utility. Folding down the 60/40-split rear seat allows 61 cubic feet of cargo room, which is cavernous compared to a sedan but less roomy than other small crossovers. Rear passengers are stuck with the position of the rear seats, as they don't recline or slide fore and aft (unlike those in the RDX's plebian cousin, the Honda CR-V).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Acura RDX.

5(51%)
4(38%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A fun, fun, fun sporty little SUV
accurashopper,07/09/2009
I absolutely adore this SUV! I drove a mid-size sedan for many years and it did take some time to adjust to the RDX. The tilt down mirror on the passenger side is wonderful when backing. The interior is well laid out with all of the controls within easy reach. The center console is deep - it holds my large purse with room to spare. The front seats are comfortable and there's ample knee space in the rear with the front seats all the way back. Ride is firm - you feel some of the bumps and hear a little road noise, but the fun factor outweighs any of this. Fits my small family perfectly. Represented an excellent value for the money compared w/competition. Currently get 19 mpg city.
Know what you're buying
Nick,03/20/2010
We wanted a AWD vehicle to travel in winter to Northern NV and Sierra Nevada mtns. We wanted a small SUV. We loved the CR-V but it was a Dog (4 Cyl.) and the Rav4 was stylish 10 years ago, so we checked out the RDX. It has impressive quickness & handling and it's really fun to drive. What we didn't expect is the gas mileage. We have only gotten 17 mpg in town once and highway isn't much over 20. On long trips be prepared to gas up frequently (and always with premium). Overall I really like the SUV and the fact that the turbo doesn't lose power with elevation. Know what your buying -an AWD SUV w/ a turbo- and accept that you won't get great mileage.
compares to other luxury vehicles
ronispeech,07/04/2011
We have driven Lexus, BMW, Jeep and Infinity SUV'S and have been most impressed with our Acura RDX!! This SUV handles beautifully and we have only required scheduled maintenance for oil changes. We plan on purchasing/leasing a second RDX this spring.
Love this car
Lindsey,03/29/2010
I'm really enjoying this SUV! I really love the size and room it has on the inside! The only problems that I've had are the speakers, I blew three of them! And I have no idea how! This car is fun to drive and everyone that rides in this car loves it! I looked at many SUV's before purchasing this one! This one was by far the best! Perfect size and not a lot of people have this car! SO you wont have the same car as everyone else!
See all 45 reviews of the 2009 Acura RDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Acura RDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Acura RDX

Used 2009 Acura RDX Overview

The Used 2009 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Acura RDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Acura RDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Acura RDX Technology Package is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 126418 and126418 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Acura RDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Acura RDX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 RDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 126418 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Acura RDX.

Can't find a used 2009 Acura RDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RDX for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,459.

Find a used Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,575.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RDX for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,748.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Acura RDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura RDX lease specials

Related Used 2009 Acura RDX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles