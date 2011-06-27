Vehicle overview

Think of the Acura RDX as a certain type of athletic friend: he's fun to play with during the game, but he can be annoying off the court or field. (Do you think Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman hung out at Bennigan's after shooting hoops? Um, no.) Just as many of us have friends for different situations, the 2009 Acura RDX also does its best work under limited, specific circumstances.

As Acura's compact crossover SUV, the RDX puts heavy emphasis on the sport part of the "sport-utility vehicle" name. Its muscular turbocharged engine, grippy "Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive" (SH-AWD) system and agile, firmly tuned suspension with big tires are clearly aimed at driving enthusiasts who'd like a little extra cargo room. On the flip side, there's not much utility here -- the cabin is on the tight side when it comes to both passenger and cargo space, the ride quality can occasionally be harsh and the ground clearance is hardly better than a regular sedan's.

Comparable in size to the Honda CR-V (but without the cabin versatility), the Acura RDX sports a number of upscale features to validate its premium branding, such as its advanced AWD system, leather sport seats, a high-power audio system and Bluetooth connectivity. The optional Technology Package adds an array of high-tech goodies that should please any technophile.

Essentially, the 2009 Acura RDX is a sport sedan disguised as a small SUV. Although some may lament that the RDX's sport-tuned focus comes at the expense of ride comfort, there's no denying that the RDX is one of the most nimble utes around. This design approach worked for the BMW X3, and indeed, the two models are prime competitors. The RDX is a bit quicker from zero to 60 mph (albeit at the expense of fuel economy) and has a lower price, but lacks the X3's extra interior space and elegant cabin ambiance.

Although we find a few aspects of the RDX's personality irksome, overall we have no problem recommending it to like-minded driving enthusiasts. That said, one should also consider the BMW X3 and the Infiniti EX35, as well as top non-premium picks like the similar-performing Mazda CX-7, Volkswagen Tiguan or the larger, more practical Toyota RAV4 V6.