What is the RDX?

If you like your luxury crossovers with a dash of adrenaline, the Acura RDX will likely be one of the first to catch your attention. The RDX is a compact SUV that isn't afraid to express itself, with dramatic styling that includes sharp creases and large air intakes. For the most part, it backs up those looks, with crisp handling and lithe performance. Acura focused more on providing a smooth ride than matching the acceleration of some truly batty rivals — like the Porsche Macan — and the RDX finds its niche as a comfortable all-around crossover at an appealing price.

For the 2022 model year, expect the Acura RDX to largely remain the same under its skin. Every RDX is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. You can choose between standard front-wheel drive or an optional all-wheel-drive system for improved traction and a little extra fun in the curves. Inside, the RDX is spacious and well appointed, suitable for those who want a little extra room and a little extra style. It isn't as plush as German competitors, but the RDX offers excellent materials and technology features considering its comparably lower price.

The RDX will likely have a few changes up its sleeve for 2022. Acura may decide to add sleeker design to the front and rear bumpers in the same vein as the refreshed MDX three-row crossover. And, like the MDX, the RDX could also add new features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.