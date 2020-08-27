Used 2013 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me
- 189,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,599$2,846 Below Market
Jaguar White Plains - Elmsford / New York
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. TECH PACKAGE INCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H55DL009281
Stock: DL009281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 149,094 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998$543 Below Market
Frema Mazda - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Frema Motors is a local Family owned business that has taken pride in our pre-owned vehicles since 1964. Our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned to the highest standards. You can have confidence in your vehicle and your deal when you buy from Frema Motors Goldsboro. You will see why people come back time and time again to experience the Frema Preferred Customer treatment from the Tillman Family and their professional staff. * Please note that some of the vehicle pictures may not reflect exact trims and options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H3XDL006739
Stock: V7718A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$1,392 Below Market
Harrison Auto Sales - Irwin / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H36DL014045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,809 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,295$1,070 Below Market
Hudson Auto Trader's - Mahopac / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H38DL023416
Stock: 20040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,072 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,800$1,120 Below Market
Team D Auto Sales - Saint George / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H38DL007488
Stock: 16715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,799 miles
$11,395
Oakes Auto, Inc. - Shawnee / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H58DL022767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,597$3,762 Below Market
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
This BLACK 2013 Acura RDX w/Tech might be just the SUV AWD for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $17,597. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a sharp black exterior along with a tan interior. The rear spoiler gives this SUV AWD a sporty feel. Call and schedule your test drive today! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H59DL020154
Stock: 61651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,200$486 Below Market
Heritage Mazda Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
**HEATED LEATHER SEATS**POWER SUNROOF**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACKUP CAMERA**HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**SPEED CONTROL**POWER PACKAGE**REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**ALLOY WHEELS**ONE OWNER**GOOD CARFAX**12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY**Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package w/Technology Package Certification Program Details: Mile One Certified, this vehicle comes with a 12 month or 12,000 mile powertrain warranty. Buy with Confidence. Mile One 12/12 Warranty Certified, 10 Speakers, 4.25 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H52DL000130
Stock: 5MU00130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 129,052 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$1,022 Below Market
Audi Reading - Leesport / Pennsylvania
FRESH INSPECTION! 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package! 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Basque Red Pearl II, Parchment w/Leather-Trimmed Interior. 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Basque Red Pearl II Recent Arrival! A LITTLE ABOUT US. Unlike most dealers we keep all of our trade in vehicles from our New Audi and New Volkswagen sales, and on many we recondition these vehicles to meet PA State Inspection. We price our trade vehicles aggressively to the market. Give us a call, we're happy to do a fresh walk around and answer any questions you may have about the car as you are on the phone! Our goal is to offer these cars at prices which are usually the least expensive or nearly the least expensive on the internet with very little mark-up. We are experts in shipping and financing, give us a call to schedule your test drive today! 610-777-6500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H59DL023670
Stock: V5597B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 74,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,430
Lexus of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Tech Pkg trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Parchment interior. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive. SERVICE WORK This vehicle meets Massachusetts Safety Guidelines. The service work performed on this 2013 Acura RDX includes: KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate Acura Tech Pkg with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 273 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains "More power, better fuel economy and a fresh look should revitalize the 2013 Acura RDX as a solid choice for a premium small crossover.". BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US At Lexus of Watertown, we're located at the center of luxury, service and convenience. Boston Lexus drivers who choose our Watertown dealership are treated to a first-class experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Whether you're doing so with the intention of buying or leasing a new or L/Certified Lexus, or you're simply seeking service for the model you're already driving, we're thrilled to assist you. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H55DL016523
Stock: D1947A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 126,277 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,500$396 Below Market
Volkswagen of Newtown Square - Edgemont / Pennsylvania
Yes we are OPEN. Yes we are Delivering Vehicles Daily. Yes your SAFETY is our Top Priority. We show and sell vehicles by appointment and we wear masks and disinfect vehicles before and after every interaction with clientsWelcome to Volkswagen of Newtown Square in Edgmont. We offer an incredible selection of both new and Pre-Owned Volkswagen vehicles. We strive to make the financing process as simple as possible for you click, call or come in. Check out this latest arrival:2013 Acura RDX in Crystal Black Pearl with Ebony Leather.Crystal Black Pearl 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic 19/27 City/Highway MPG 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Crystal Black Pearl, Ebony Leather, AM/FM radio: XM, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Rear window wiper, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.Thanks for shopping Volkswagen of Newtown Square located at 4940 West Chester Pike in Edgmont PA we are just minutes from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, King of Prussia, Exton, Downington and West Chester. Visit us 24/7 at www.lovevwautos.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H34DL004569
Stock: DL004569P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 134,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499$356 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2013 ACURA RDX AWD WITH CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH AUX & USB, CLIMATE CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION/ A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H35DL004855
Stock: LLM7262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 41,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,450
O'Donnell Lutz - Melbourne / Florida
**Important Information to Know about the 2013Acura RDX W/Technology Package** 1. Carfax Certified two-owner. Accident free Florida SUV......Low...Lowmileage!! 2. Both sets of keys..immaculate condition...Priced right! 3.This RDXis nicely euipped with the Technology Package, highlighted byxenon headlights, foglights, a power liftgate, a navigation system (with real-time traffic and weather), GPS-linked and solar-sensing automatic climate control, and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with 15GB of music storage. 4. Non-smoker owned 5. As always at O'Donnell-Lutz....in great condition mechanically and very pleasing to the eyes!! Please feel free to email or call for any further information or to schedule a no-pressure test drive. At O'Donnell-Lutz we focus on the best quality for your dollar! Every car is hand-picked from new car dealer trades daily. Unlike most off-lease companies and volume new car dealers we do not focus on getting the cheapest rental, accident, and not so nice cars. Our idea is to never sell a vehicle we would not drive ourselves. Price is important, we know That's why we strive to offer the most quality vehicle on the market at the most competitive price, period. Every price is clearly marked, we focus on getting you the best rate with your good credit through credit union financing. Have a rate that can't be beaten? Bring your own financing, we work with all financial institutions. No gimmicks, no games, just great cars at great prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H5XDL005012
Stock: JU6535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 45,331 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,499$1,266 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Gorgeous 2013 Acura RDX Technology, finished in Crystal Black Pearl over an Ebony Leather interior.One Owner, Very Low Miles, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth Hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Backup Camera- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, cruise control- Fantastic ELS Surround Sound System with Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid 3.5L i-VTEC V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable and comfortable AWD luxury SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H53DL015094
Stock: 13504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 146,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York
7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* CARFAX 1-Owner. Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior, RDX trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. Acura RDX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 273 HP at 6200 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"More power, better fuel economy and a fresh look should revitalize the 2013 Acura RDX as a solid choice for a premium small crossover." -Edmunds.com. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $35,700*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerVISIT US TODAYWe have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Please search our New & Certified Pre-Owned Acura Inventory to find the perfect Acura for you. Our Acura Service Department is committed to providing you with Superior Customer Service, and we also have an outstanding Acura Parts Department to help you find Quality Acura Parts in the Wappingers Falls Area. Call 866.413.6841 for your No-Obligation Internet Price Quote from our Internet Department. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/All pre-owned vehicles carry a 7 Day Guarantee.* All vehicle pricing excludes: License, Title, Registration Fees, Documentation Fee, State & Local Taxes, Bank Fees and Finance Charges if applicable. All prices shown online are Internet Specials only; vehBased on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age-condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H34DL002563
Stock: T8725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 130,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,400$620 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Great condition on this 2013 Acura RDX technology Packagae FWD available at pristine auto group Automatic transmission 130,xxx miles Heated leather seating Sunroof Navigation Backup camera Bluetooth Clean title Runs and drives great Se habla español Easy financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H56DL017464
Stock: 017464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,994$371 Below Market
Rick Hendrick BMW - Charleston / South Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, PARCHMENT, LEATHER SEAT TRIMKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESPARCHMENT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, AMBER BROWNSTONE. Acura Tech Pkg with Amber Brownstone exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 273 HP at 6200 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "More power, better fuel economy and a fresh look should revitalize the 2013 Acura RDX as a solid choice for a premium small crossover.". Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyVISIT US TODAYAt Rick Hendrick Imports in Charleston we have been serving the automotive needs of the Lowcountry for many years. We strive to provide a pleasant and straightforward experience for each and every client we serve. Our Service and Sales Departments are highly rated in Customer Satisfaction. We stock a wonderful variety of other make and model vehicles. From Hendrick Affordable Cars and SUVs to Highline Certified Pre-Owned vehiclesA $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H55DL013153
Stock: M30028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2013 Acura RDX Technology Package80,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,249$482 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
Acura Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. Forged Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior. Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats Acura Tech Pkg with Forged Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 273 HP at 6200 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "More power BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio included OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H5XDL002634
Stock: MA200503A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
