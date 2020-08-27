Used 2013 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

2,212 listings
RDX Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    189,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,599

    $2,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX in Silver
    used

    2013 Acura RDX

    149,094 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

    $543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura RDX

    61,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX in Silver
    used

    2013 Acura RDX

    85,809 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,295

    $1,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Acura RDX

    99,072 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,800

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    106,799 miles

    $11,395

    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    46,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,597

    $3,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    103,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,200

    $486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    129,052 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    74,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,430

    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2013 Acura RDX

    126,277 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,500

    $396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX in Gray
    used

    2013 Acura RDX

    134,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    $356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    41,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,450

    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    45,331 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,499

    $1,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2013 Acura RDX

    146,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    130,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,400

    $620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    77,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,994

    $371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package in Silver
    certified

    2013 Acura RDX Technology Package

    80,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,249

    $482 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.279 Reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (1%)
2013 RDX
johnmsc,08/03/2012
We purchased the new RDX AWD with Tech in early July and have just driven from Minnesota to Arizona. The vehicle is most everything we hoped it would be. We compared and drove most every compact suv and picked the RDX because we felt it was the best value for a well equipped suv. While the RDX is not the most nimble handling in its segment it is IMO the most comfortable. We averaged 28.6 MPG on the trip, better than I hoped for. This car is a great road trip car, again comfortable, quiet w/ very little driver fatigue after hours behind the wheel. The smooth and plentiful power of the V6 was a joy in the mountains and passing. We like the car and would make the decision to buy [it again.
