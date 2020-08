Used 2009 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Acura RDX. Off-road or on the street, this Acura RDX Tech Pkg handles with ease. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Acura RDX Tech Pkg, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. In addition to being well-cared for, this Acura RDX has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2009 Acura RDX: The luxurious Acura RDX has a high-performance edge and is geared for those who want a sporty, all-weather vehicle but who won't venture off-road. The RDX has more curvaceous, edgy styling than other compact SUVs while still having a roomy, flexible interior. It also stands out for safety features and crash protection; Acura says its one of only two luxury SUVs to achieve both a five-star rating in federal front- and side-impact crash tests and be an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are versatile cargo space, Sporty performance and handling for a utility vehicle, and wide range of luxury features in a compact vehicle. Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J8TB18569A006309

Stock: 9A006309

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-03-2020