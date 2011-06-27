  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,988$33,071$37,390
Clean$28,226$32,193$36,369
Average$26,702$30,438$34,327
Rough$25,178$28,682$32,284
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,935$39,856$45,062
Clean$34,017$38,798$43,831
Average$32,180$36,682$41,370
Rough$30,344$34,566$38,908
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,753$33,945$38,377
Clean$28,971$33,043$37,329
Average$27,407$31,241$35,233
Rough$25,843$29,439$33,136
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,606$26,931$30,448
Clean$22,986$26,216$29,617
Average$21,745$24,787$27,953
Rough$20,504$23,357$26,290
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,932$30,726$34,739
Clean$26,224$29,910$33,790
Average$24,808$28,279$31,892
Rough$23,392$26,648$29,995
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,368$30,081$34,010
Clean$25,675$29,283$33,081
Average$24,288$27,686$31,224
Rough$22,902$26,089$29,366
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,132$61,758$69,824
Clean$52,709$60,118$67,916
Average$49,864$56,839$64,102
Rough$47,018$53,561$60,288
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,069$40,009$45,234
Clean$34,148$38,947$43,999
Average$32,304$36,823$41,528
Rough$30,460$34,699$39,057
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volvo XC90 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volvo XC90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,216 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo XC90 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volvo XC90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,216 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Volvo XC90, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volvo XC90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,216 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volvo XC90. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volvo XC90 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Volvo XC90 ranges from $20,504 to $30,448, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Volvo XC90 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.