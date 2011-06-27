Used 2017 Volvo XC90 Consumer Reviews

Scandinavian test drive Mark , 10/30/2016 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful We picked up our XC90 in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016. Volvo flew us over and back, picked us up at the airport, put us into a nice hotel, and provided a three course meal the day we arrived. After taking us to the factory , we met our new car. Our advisor went over the car with us. After a short test drive we had a Swedish meatball lunch followed by a factory tour. An amazing experience! We have had the car for three years now. It has been reliable with no mechanical issues. Using battery power for regular work commuting and hybrid mode for everything else I’m getting about 36 mpg. It flies effortlessly through out Colorado Mountains. Getting into the car at the end of a day of work is like a cocoon that just comfortably wraps around me. I find the Sensus touch screen easy to use and intuitive. Super happy with my first ever Volvo Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Really Nice Ride Run_Forest_Run , 12/12/2016 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful I traded in my VW Touareg Executive, which I loved, for the Volvo. I looked at the Audi Q7, Jag F Pace, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lexus don't like the look. BWM, Range Rover, and Benz are not client friendly. I have had 2 X5's and a Super Charged Range Rover (the big boy) so I have driven them extensively. Volvo really out did themselves with the XC 90. The car is super quiet, has a nice ride, the 4 cylinder engine is surprisingly good, and the XC is loaded with technology. Mine has the stock sound system, which frankly is excellent, I wouldn't blow the $2,600 on the upgrade unless you really are a hardcore audiophile. The HUD option, which I would not have ordered, was in the stock vehicle they had, it is okay, but you can't see it with polarized sunglasses! So that seems stupid to me. The self drive mode cool, but likely won't use much, the lane departure nudging constantly is a bit of an annoyance, but I will give it time to get used to. Headlights are insanely bright. The Ipadish controls are a nice clean look, easy to use, and overall seems like a nice option compared to say the Audi's control system and their ridicules pop up screen. This is a high end Crossover. If it is not on the list to test drive and check out you're leaving out a great vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

After early hiccups car is performing as expected Doug Funston , 02/04/2018 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Mine is a virtually fully loaded T8 Inscription. It looks, rides and performs (when it works) beautifully. However, mine has been wrought with electrical/computer problems from the get/go. It routinely spits out warning lights on various systems from ESC, engine, 12 volt system. It has been in for repair (i.e not routine mtce) in one year more than my 2006 Mazda has been in its lifetime. I am in my 60's and have owned many vehicles and this one has generated more warning lights in its short life than ALL my other vehicles combined. Half the time software update is used by the dealer as the solution to my problems. They almost never know what the update is supposed to solve. My navigation system broke down on a cross country trip and required the dealer to reboot it. Even my Tom Tom can be rebooted manually by me. Finally replaced the module for the electric motor that drives the rear wheels claiming it was dragging down my 12 volt system and causing all these spurious computer generated warning lights. The car worked fine for a couple of months and then one day it was completely dead (12 Volt) wouldn't even unlock the car. Dealer claimed my less one year old 12 volt battery was faulty. It was replaced. So today 3 months later a new warning light "12 volt system service required" has illuminated. My issues electrically/computer are clearly still unresolved. I cannot recommend this vehicle for its poor reliability. Update August 2018. Recently my car has performed well. The issues with the 12 volt system while not resolved are now manageable. I have multiple vehicles and I am retired. I have discovered that this vehicle cannot sit for extended periods of time (a week?), or the 12 volt battery will drain. The car will either be completely dead or the 12 volt system drained to the point of bringing in computer generated erroneous fault alarms. This drain is due to the continuous high drain from the on board computer even when the car is not running. I can prevent this by ensuring the car is taken for a run every few days. I have also purchased a jump starter just in case. Update Feb 11 2019. Since I have managed to get my 12 volt system performing as expected , the car has performed extremely well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reserved Judgement bigmountain , 08/07/2017 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this car in February after multiple generations of 4 different luxury SUV's my wife and I were tired of 'feeding the pig' at the gas pump. We travel probably 18 weekends a year so gas mileage is important to us, but so is capability for off-road and snow performance. We researched this purchase at length. This car is beyond innovative. The interior and exterior design feels like a $100,000 car, not a 60k car. Where this car shines: fuel economy, handling, long trips (the pilot assist feature is addicting), interior functionality, comfort, the Dynamic and Off Road driving modes are incredibly helpful when called upon. Where this car isnt great: ride, the ride is very busy and a little harsh which exposes some 'typical European car rattles' and will expose every Lego stuffed in a cupholder. This is a trade off to consider if you like the confidence of the handling on a backroad. The technology can be a little invasive at times when you are just out running errands, so you have to be willing to learn about it and use it properly or it will drive you mad. The only major complaint that I have with the car is the auto-stop-start feature which is way too overzealous to cut the engine off when you are at a quick 4-way stop or pausing to let someone pull out of a parking space. I am optimistic the software engineers will release a patch for this soon (hint-hint). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse