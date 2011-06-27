Used 2017 Volvo XC90 Consumer Reviews
Scandinavian test drive
We picked up our XC90 in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016. Volvo flew us over and back, picked us up at the airport, put us into a nice hotel, and provided a three course meal the day we arrived. After taking us to the factory , we met our new car. Our advisor went over the car with us. After a short test drive we had a Swedish meatball lunch followed by a factory tour. An amazing experience! We have had the car for three years now. It has been reliable with no mechanical issues. Using battery power for regular work commuting and hybrid mode for everything else I’m getting about 36 mpg. It flies effortlessly through out Colorado Mountains. Getting into the car at the end of a day of work is like a cocoon that just comfortably wraps around me. I find the Sensus touch screen easy to use and intuitive. Super happy with my first ever Volvo
Really Nice Ride
I traded in my VW Touareg Executive, which I loved, for the Volvo. I looked at the Audi Q7, Jag F Pace, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lexus don't like the look. BWM, Range Rover, and Benz are not client friendly. I have had 2 X5's and a Super Charged Range Rover (the big boy) so I have driven them extensively. Volvo really out did themselves with the XC 90. The car is super quiet, has a nice ride, the 4 cylinder engine is surprisingly good, and the XC is loaded with technology. Mine has the stock sound system, which frankly is excellent, I wouldn't blow the $2,600 on the upgrade unless you really are a hardcore audiophile. The HUD option, which I would not have ordered, was in the stock vehicle they had, it is okay, but you can't see it with polarized sunglasses! So that seems stupid to me. The self drive mode cool, but likely won't use much, the lane departure nudging constantly is a bit of an annoyance, but I will give it time to get used to. Headlights are insanely bright. The Ipadish controls are a nice clean look, easy to use, and overall seems like a nice option compared to say the Audi's control system and their ridicules pop up screen. This is a high end Crossover. If it is not on the list to test drive and check out you're leaving out a great vehicle.
After early hiccups car is performing as expected
Mine is a virtually fully loaded T8 Inscription. It looks, rides and performs (when it works) beautifully. However, mine has been wrought with electrical/computer problems from the get/go. It routinely spits out warning lights on various systems from ESC, engine, 12 volt system. It has been in for repair (i.e not routine mtce) in one year more than my 2006 Mazda has been in its lifetime. I am in my 60's and have owned many vehicles and this one has generated more warning lights in its short life than ALL my other vehicles combined. Half the time software update is used by the dealer as the solution to my problems. They almost never know what the update is supposed to solve. My navigation system broke down on a cross country trip and required the dealer to reboot it. Even my Tom Tom can be rebooted manually by me. Finally replaced the module for the electric motor that drives the rear wheels claiming it was dragging down my 12 volt system and causing all these spurious computer generated warning lights. The car worked fine for a couple of months and then one day it was completely dead (12 Volt) wouldn't even unlock the car. Dealer claimed my less one year old 12 volt battery was faulty. It was replaced. So today 3 months later a new warning light "12 volt system service required" has illuminated. My issues electrically/computer are clearly still unresolved. I cannot recommend this vehicle for its poor reliability. Update August 2018. Recently my car has performed well. The issues with the 12 volt system while not resolved are now manageable. I have multiple vehicles and I am retired. I have discovered that this vehicle cannot sit for extended periods of time (a week?), or the 12 volt battery will drain. The car will either be completely dead or the 12 volt system drained to the point of bringing in computer generated erroneous fault alarms. This drain is due to the continuous high drain from the on board computer even when the car is not running. I can prevent this by ensuring the car is taken for a run every few days. I have also purchased a jump starter just in case. Update Feb 11 2019. Since I have managed to get my 12 volt system performing as expected , the car has performed extremely well.
Reserved Judgement
We bought this car in February after multiple generations of 4 different luxury SUV's my wife and I were tired of 'feeding the pig' at the gas pump. We travel probably 18 weekends a year so gas mileage is important to us, but so is capability for off-road and snow performance. We researched this purchase at length. This car is beyond innovative. The interior and exterior design feels like a $100,000 car, not a 60k car. Where this car shines: fuel economy, handling, long trips (the pilot assist feature is addicting), interior functionality, comfort, the Dynamic and Off Road driving modes are incredibly helpful when called upon. Where this car isnt great: ride, the ride is very busy and a little harsh which exposes some 'typical European car rattles' and will expose every Lego stuffed in a cupholder. This is a trade off to consider if you like the confidence of the handling on a backroad. The technology can be a little invasive at times when you are just out running errands, so you have to be willing to learn about it and use it properly or it will drive you mad. The only major complaint that I have with the car is the auto-stop-start feature which is way too overzealous to cut the engine off when you are at a quick 4-way stop or pausing to let someone pull out of a parking space. I am optimistic the software engineers will release a patch for this soon (hint-hint).
A Worthy SUV
I will start off by saying that I am a huge Volvo fan. So when it came time to buy my new XC90 (T6 Momentum Plus), there wasn't much that was going to keep me from getting it. Although, when I saw some of the reviews on here about software issues along with other "nightmares" resulting from new technology and bugs that weren't worked out.. I was a little apprehensive. I decided to put my concerns to the side and take advantage of the year end close out deals and buy one. I've been in the car for about 6 months now and have taken it all over Colorado and have been able to try it out in pretty much every driving scenario: traffic jams, countryside driving, mountain driving, rain, snow, icy conditions, etc. After all of that I do have to say this car has been pretty much perfect. My personal opinion is that other reviews about "nightmares" are not only exaggerated, but blown completely out of proportion. This car's technology centers around safety, so if you're going to weave all over the road, drive it like a sports car, follow people too closely, or in other words drive like a moron.. this car is going to fight you (unless you disable the various safety systems) every step of the way. I have slightly modified my driving style and find that all the technologies work as promised without any issues. My first week of having the car I did have the auto brake engage when I was speeding up and getting too close to a car to change lanes but it didn't screech to a halt or anything like that. It simply beeped at me and softly started to slow me down to avoid what it thought was an imminent crash. It took me about a month to "learn" the car and adapt my driving accordingly. Since that time everything has been smooth. There are certain things that annoy me about the car that I do hope Volvo changes in the future, but they are minor issues. For example, I love using the 360 degree camera as well as the parking features, but because I live in a busy city I don't have the time to stop in the middle of the road and swipe through 2-3 screens to select the feature i'm trying to use. I wish they would add some shortcut buttons on the dash so I can quickly turn my 360 camera on/off or select a specific feature without having to swipe through a couple of menus first. That part definitely gets old, but my overall enjoyment of the car as a whole outweighs those frustrations immensely. It is extremely comfortable to drive, ride in, and it's a real head-turner to look at. The gas mileage isn't bad, but I pretty much always keep the car in ECO mode unless i'm driving up into the mountains in which case I use Dynamic mode, and that makes the drive a real thrill. I average between 19.5 and 21 MPG on a tank, and that is a mix of both city and highway driving. When i'm going long distance on the interstate I average 23-26 MPG. I do wish the fuel tank was a little larger, only getting 300 miles out of a tank before the gas light comes on means I have to get gas every single week. Some of the other competing SUV's can get 400-600 miles out of a tank.
