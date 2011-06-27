  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2013 Volvo XC60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent safety scores
  • ample interior space
  • comfortable ride
  • strong turbocharged engine
  • distinctive design inside and out
  • available integrated booster seats.
  • Some unintuitive interior controls
  • pokey acceleration with base engine.
Volvo XC60 for Sale
List Price Range
$11,499 - $16,900
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Volvo XC60 is a well-rounded small luxury SUV that's also one of the top choices for families.

Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2013.

Vehicle overview

Every company in the luxury business has recently developed midsize crossovers with plenty of comfort and convenience features. But let's not forget that crossovers are meant to deliver utility as well, and it's this quality that makes the 2013 Volvo XC60 a top choice for families.

Chief reasons include a comfortable cabin, unique family-friendly features and top-notch crash scores. If these descriptors sound pulled from a Reagan-era review of a Volvo wagon, it's no mere coincidence. Although the crossover (car platform-based) SUV has essentially replaced the station wagon as the go-to family vehicle, the basic requirements haven't changed. With its handsome, sleek styling, the Volvo XC60 certainly won't be confused with your aunt's trusty old 740 wagon, but it really plays the same role in family life.

The modern look carries over inside the XC60. Soft curves and interesting details express the distinctive qualities of Swedish furniture, while a variety of high-quality materials and classy trim accents give off a uniquely upscale vibe.

While the 2013 XC60 might not look like a Volvo of old, it still puts a priority on safety. It is one of the few vehicles to earn a perfect five stars in the government's recently revamped crash tests. Of course, avoiding a collision in the first place would be preferable to taking the hit and, rest assured, the XC60 has plenty of features designed to prevent an accident from occurring.

And we weren't exaggerating about the appeal the XC60 has to families. Dual, built-in booster seats in the back mean that mom and dad no longer have to go to any trouble to convert the backseat from family-friendly to a night out with friends. The adults will like the backseat as much as kids, since it's more accommodating than the rear seats in most of the XC60's rivals.

As for those competitors, the well-rounded Audi Q5 comes closest to matching the XC60's family friendliness, while being a tad more luxurious as well. The Mercedes-Benz GLK350 isn't as roomy or family-friendly as the Volvo, but it boasts unrivaled build quality, added refinement and a similar emphasis on safety. You could also consider SUVs from non-premium automakers, such as the Ford Edge or Nissan Murano. These are good choices all, but when it comes to providing family-friendly transport in a stylish, luxurious package, it's hard to beat the 2013 Volvo XC60.

2013 Volvo XC60 models

The 2013 Volvo XC60 is a luxury SUV that seats five people. It is available in 3.2, T6 and T6 R-Design trim levels. Each is available in standard, Premier Plus and Platinum sub-trims, while the 3.2 gets an additional Premier sub-trim.

Standard features on the XC60 3.2 include 18-inch wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights with washers, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with memory functions and adjustable lumbar, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, "T-tec" fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, a split-folding 40/20/40 backseat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 3.2 Premier and T6 add silver-painted roof rails, tinted rear windows, keyless ignition/entry, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery and an eight-way power passenger seat. The T6 differs with its more powerful engine.

Added perks of the Premier Plus sub-trims include active xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, a cargo cover and power-folding rear head restraints.

Springing for the top Platinum trims adds a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The R-Design model pumps up the T6 with extra power, a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, special styling features, twin chrome exhausts, special interior trim, a sport steering wheel and sport seats.

Optional packages include the Climate package, which adds heated windshield washer nozzles, heated front and rear seats and an interior air quality sensor. The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, a collision warning and active brake system, a distance alert system, a driver attention warning system, a lane-departure warning system and a Road Sign Information display. The base 3.2, 3.2 Premier and T6 are eligible for the Tailgate package, which includes the power tailgate and the rearview camera.

Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, a blind-spot warning system, integrated rear booster seats and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, every Volvo XC60 gets standard automatic headlights and wipers, while both T6 trims receive keyless ignition/entry and a sport mode for the transmission.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 comes with a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional. Volvo estimates that the 3.2 takes 9.1 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph, which would be quite slow for the luxury SUVs against which it competes. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with front-drive and 18/24/20 with all-wheel drive. Both are average for the segment.

The T6 gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 good for 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds testing, a T6 hit 60 mph in 7 seconds, which is average for the class. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17/23/20.

The T6 R-Design gets a more powerful version of this engine good for 325 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are also standard. In Edmunds testing, it hit 60 mph in a rapid 6.2 seconds -- only the BMW X3 xDrive35i is quicker. Volvo says the R-Design's fuel economy is identical to the regular T6.

Safety

Every 2013 XC60 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and whiplash-preventing front seats. Also standard is City Safety, which can mitigate or avoid a low-speed frontal impact by applying the vehicle's brakes without driver intervention. Optional features include integrated child booster seats, blind-spot warning, collision warning and active braking, distance alert, driver attention warning, lane departure and a heartbeat monitor that can detect intruders inside the vehicle.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XC60 T6 came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is a bit better than average. In government crash tests, the XC60 received a perfect five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for both overall frontal impact and side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also gave the XC60 its highest score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Volvo XC60's impressive blend of performance and comfort should satisfy the majority of shoppers looking for a small luxury crossover. Thanks to its engine's smooth and energetic power delivery, the T6 is our preferred model. In R-Design tune, the T6 is quicker than almost every other compact luxury crossover. Models with the base 3.2-liter engine are noticeably slower.

On the highway, the XC60 is quiet and stable. It also has one of the most comfortable rides in its class. Although this makes it feel a little soft when going around corners, the XC60 nevertheless remains poised even when rushed.

Interior

Volvo has been making an effort in recent years to give its vehicles some interior flair, and the five-passenger XC60 is the brand's best result yet. The thin-panel center stack -- which comes with metallic trim as standard and real wood trim as an option -- combines with the optional two-tone upholstery to make the XC60's cabin look both modern and inviting.

The straightforward dual-temperature adjustment dials and "mode man" pictogram make climate-control adjustments simple and intuitive. The audio system is fairly easy to use, too, though the array of small audio buttons is starting to look dated. The available DVD-based navigation system's interface works fine in practice (especially when operating the included iPod interface), but Volvo's navigation software still feels a few years behind.

The rear seat is particularly roomy as small crossovers go, with a high seat cushion, above-average headroom and decent legroom for adults. The available integrated dual child booster seats are a great feature. To accommodate cargo, the versatile 40/20/40-split rear seat can be folded in a number of different ways and maximum cargo space is 67 cubic feet -- one of the most generous in the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volvo XC60.

5(63%)
4(21%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car Ive ever owned - great for road trips.
keepeyesopen,12/24/2012
I traded in a 2010 Honda CRV EX-L for the 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum. Big difference! The XC60 is far more quiet, smooth and powerful. The quietness and seat comfort contributed to a very comfortable 10-hour road trip. There is plenty of power for passing and merging. The blind spot warning system works well. The navigation system responds well to voice commands, and the bluetooth integration with both Android and iPhones is excellent. The navigation system, radio and media controls on the steering wheel are easy to use after a short learning period. One unexpected finding was the seat comfort. This is hard to appreciate on a short test drive, but apparent on long trips.
Scandanavian delight
jbaril,02/07/2013
Though I wish I could have plumped for a Platinum or R-Design version, my SUV, which has Climate and Tailgate packages, as well as remote start, will do just fine. The only thing I really will miss is Homelink and possibly the fog lamps. And, aesthetically, the wood on the center console would have been nice. Car is very comfortable. Sport mode is eager and even more so when the DTSC is turned off. Wow! Quick! Heading to the mountains and snow this weekend!
LOVE IT
Suzanne Morrison,05/15/2016
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I don't get how the value dropped by $10K in 2 years. When I bought it there was one in S.F. for $54K and I paid $33K. It's appraising at $23K now. Other than that I LOVE IT. I have a 2000 S80 with 250,000 miles and it's still running strong. My only complaint is that everyone thinks I'm driving with my brights on. VOLVO's are the best.
Fun car to drive
Al C,02/15/2017
T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE 01/2018 Volvo stood by their warranty on the internal oil leak. After following the steps on the TSB, corporate OK'd replacing my pistons and rings at mile 66000. That's like a new engine..sort of. But my oil low indication has not come back and I'm a happy camper. I've had no other issues and look forward to driving this thing until my 100k warranty runs out, then I'll be ready for the XC90! Ok, I've had my 2013 XC60 T6 AWD for over a year now. I love driving it. The engine power is more than enough to push back in your seat. All the interior gadgets make sense from a driver point of view. I can see why my insurance is so low on it, the safety features are overwhelming. Now, the bad news. Little did I know this model/year is prone to an oil leak internally. You have to get your hands on TJ24643. It will describe the low oil level warning and how Volvo engineers fix (hide) the leak warning. Here is their thinking: Let's re-program the computer to alert at a lower oil level, then let's change out the dipstick with a longer one and move the Full/Low markings lower on the dipstick!! If the warning comes back after that, you have to haggle for a new engine.....So other than that, the car is a blast!!
See all 19 reviews of the 2013 Volvo XC60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

