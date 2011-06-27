Vehicle overview

Every company in the luxury business has recently developed midsize crossovers with plenty of comfort and convenience features. But let's not forget that crossovers are meant to deliver utility as well, and it's this quality that makes the 2013 Volvo XC60 a top choice for families.

Chief reasons include a comfortable cabin, unique family-friendly features and top-notch crash scores. If these descriptors sound pulled from a Reagan-era review of a Volvo wagon, it's no mere coincidence. Although the crossover (car platform-based) SUV has essentially replaced the station wagon as the go-to family vehicle, the basic requirements haven't changed. With its handsome, sleek styling, the Volvo XC60 certainly won't be confused with your aunt's trusty old 740 wagon, but it really plays the same role in family life.

The modern look carries over inside the XC60. Soft curves and interesting details express the distinctive qualities of Swedish furniture, while a variety of high-quality materials and classy trim accents give off a uniquely upscale vibe.

While the 2013 XC60 might not look like a Volvo of old, it still puts a priority on safety. It is one of the few vehicles to earn a perfect five stars in the government's recently revamped crash tests. Of course, avoiding a collision in the first place would be preferable to taking the hit and, rest assured, the XC60 has plenty of features designed to prevent an accident from occurring.

And we weren't exaggerating about the appeal the XC60 has to families. Dual, built-in booster seats in the back mean that mom and dad no longer have to go to any trouble to convert the backseat from family-friendly to a night out with friends. The adults will like the backseat as much as kids, since it's more accommodating than the rear seats in most of the XC60's rivals.

As for those competitors, the well-rounded Audi Q5 comes closest to matching the XC60's family friendliness, while being a tad more luxurious as well. The Mercedes-Benz GLK350 isn't as roomy or family-friendly as the Volvo, but it boasts unrivaled build quality, added refinement and a similar emphasis on safety. You could also consider SUVs from non-premium automakers, such as the Ford Edge or Nissan Murano. These are good choices all, but when it comes to providing family-friendly transport in a stylish, luxurious package, it's hard to beat the 2013 Volvo XC60.