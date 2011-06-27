  1. Home
2015 Volvo XC60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Energetic and efficient four-cylinder engines
  • well-balanced ride and handling
  • superb crash scores
  • supportive seats
  • distinctive cabin design
  • generous cargo space.
  • Sluggish 3.2 AWD model
  • rear seat doesn't recline.
Edmunds' Expert Review

New engines only increase the 2015 Volvo XC60's appeal. It's one of the better choices for a compact luxury crossover due to its generous space, appealing road manners, attractive cabin and emphasis on safety.

Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2015.

Vehicle overview

Family vehicles have a reputation for being boring, while Volvo family vehicles have the added historical burden of cinder-block styling, sleepy driving dynamics and an ultra-sensible nature generally appealing to those who wear grandpa shoes and elastic-waist jeans. But you can expect absolutely none of that from the 2015 Volvo XC60.

The XC60's been out for a few years now and we've always thought highly of its sleekly styled exterior, stylish cabin and engaging driving dynamics. Best of all, those characteristic attributes disguise what is still a sensible vehicle with plenty of family-friendly space and features, complemented by top-notch crash test scores.

For 2015, it gets even more appealing thanks to new engines that boast energetic acceleration and class-leading fuel economy. A new turbocharged four-cylinder is paired with an equally new eight-speed automatic transmission and a surprisingly refined automatic engine stop-start system. All of this results in an impressive 27 mpg combined.

Unfortunately, the four-cylinder engines are only available on front-wheel-drive models, whereas the old lineup of six-cylinder engines and six-speed automatic transmissions soldier on. Luckily, the worst offender of the bunch, the sluggish 3.2-liter six cylinder is being replaced midway through the year on "2015.5" XC60's. A 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine replaces it, and it is more energetic and slightly better for fuel economy.

All things considered, the 2015 Volvo XC60 is one of our top recommended compact luxury crossovers. Of primary appeal is its well-rounded nature, which allows it to share some of the best attributes of its key competitors: the spacious and family-friendly 2015 Acura RDX, the stylish and fuel-efficient Audi Q5 and the engaging 2015 BMW X3. Although it can get a tad pricey (especially compared to the Acura), the XC60 is a family vehicle that deserves an entirely different reputation.

2015 Volvo XC60 models

The 2015 Volvo XC60 is a compact crossover SUV that seats five people. Depending on when your XC60 was made, there are six trim levels that correspond to engine and drivetrain: T5 Drive-E, 3.2 AWD, T5 AWD, T6 Drive-E, T6 AWD and T6 AWD R-Design. The aforementioned T5 AWD is part of a midyear update to the XC60 lineup and only available as a "2015.5" model. XC60 models built after June 2014 will receive the 2015.5 designation, and as such, receive some updated standard and optional equipment. See the end of this section for details on the 2015.5 changes.

The 2015 XC60 T5 Drive-E and 3.2 AWD come standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, front and rear foglights, LED running lights, roof rails, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, "T-Tec" fabric upholstery, a 40/20/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod audio interface. The 3.2 AWD differs in its engine, transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The 2015.5 T5 AWD which replaces the 3.2-liter option, gets the same standard equipment and a different engine.

The Premier package for the T5 Drive-E, T5 AWD and 3.2 AWD, as well as the base T6 Drive-E and T6 AWD, add keyless ignition and entry, a panoramic sunroof, rear privacy glass, leather upholstery, configurable digital gauges and an auto-dimming mirror. The T6 trims also get transmission paddle shifters. The T6 AWD R-Design is similarly equipped, but also has 20-inch wheels, unique exterior and interior design elements, and its own unique digital gauges.

The Premier Plus package is available on all trims and adds a rearview camera, power-folding mirrors, a power liftgate, power-folding rear headrests, a folding front passenger seat, a cargo cover and a pop-up trunk-mounted grocery holder.

The Platinum package adds auto-dimming exterior mirrors, interior accent lighting, a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system and a navigation system (available separately on the other sub-trims).

The Climate package adds an interior air quality system and heating for the front seats, rear seats, steering wheel, windshield and washer nozzles. The Sport package adds 20-inch wheels and sport front seats (deletes the folding front passenger seat). Individual options include adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and rear child booster seats that also include power child door locks. The R-Design can be equipped with special leather/simulated suede upholstery.

The separately available Inscription package includes upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, power front seat lumbar adjustment, special floor mats and sill plates, and special wood trim.

See the below Safety section for additional safety-related options.

For 2015.5 XC60s (models built after June 2014) there are a few notable changes. Optional on earlier 2015 models, Volvo's Sensus Connect system is now standard for all 2015.5 models, with some functionality updates and the addition of Volvo's On Call telematics system. Sensus Connect adds voice commands and in-car smartphone apps such as Pandora and Yelp, while On Call adds a WiFi hotspot and navigation as standard on T6 and R-Design models and is optional with the Premier package. On the earlier 2015 models, a less sophisticated navigation system can also be added that costs much less than the so-called "integrated navigation system."

In terms of optional equipment for 2015.5 models, the Premier Plus package has essentially been split into two packages: the Convenience and Proximity packages. The Convenience package gets the power-folding mirrors, power-folding headrests, a cargo cover and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area. The Proximity package adds keyless ignition and entry, a power-tailgate and a rearview camera. The power-folding passenger seat that was part of the 2015 Premier Plus package is available for all 2015.5 models as a stand-alone option. Other stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, sport seats and a Harman Kardon premium sound system.

The Premier package sticks around for 2015.5 T5 Drive-E and T5 AWD models, while T6 models come in either standard trim or with the Platinum package. In addition to the Premier package, the Ocean Race package is also available on 2015.5 T6 Drive-E and T6 AWD drive base models. It adds unique 18-inch wheels, unique exterior blue paint, upgraded leather upholstery and contrasting interior stitching.
Platinum-equipped 2015.5 models get the Premier's standard equipment plus bi-xenon headlights and the Harman Kardon sound system.

2015 Highlights

Front-wheel-drive Volvo XC60 trims get new engines for 2015 along with the moniker "Drive-E." The T5 Drive-E has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, while the T6 Drive-E has a novel turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. These engines are paired to an equally new eight-speed automatic transmission. The "2015.5" XC60s (models produced after June 2014) receive Volvo's updated telematics systems (On Call and Sensus Connect) and some changes to standard and optional equipment. Finally, the 3.2-liter engine in the XC60 3.2 AWD will be replaced midyear by a turbocharged five-cylinder engine (and renamed the T5 AWD) on 2015.5 models.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard, along with an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine to save fuel when the XC60 has come to a stop. Volvo estimates the T5 Drive-E will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is excellent at 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway).

The 2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 AWD comes with a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 240 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard. Volvo estimates a very leisurely 0-60 time of 9.1 seconds, which would make that XC60 the slowest vehicle in the segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway).

The 3.2 AWD, however, will be phased out during the year. Taking its place is the T5 AWD, which comes with a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 250 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. This engine is also paired to all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission that Volvo estimates will propel the T5 AWD from zero to 60 in a much more respectable 6.6 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18/25).

The 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E comes with a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Like the T5, it has front-wheel drive and the eight-speed automatic with engine stop-start. In Edmunds testing, an XC60 T6 Drive-E went from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is certainly quick, but ultimately a bit slow when compared to other compact crossovers with an upgrade engine. Fuel economy is an impressive 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway), and it returned 26.5 mpg on the 120-mile Edmunds evaluation loop -- about the same as the less powerful Audi Q5 2.0T.

The 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD models get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine. The regular T6 AWD version produces 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, while the R-Design version is good for 325 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Both have all-wheel drive and six-speed automatic transmissions. In Edmunds testing, a T6 R-Design went from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, and we expect the regular T6 to only be a tenth or two slower. Either way, this is again a bit slow in comparison to other compact crossovers with an engine upgrade. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) for both versions.

Safety

Every 2015 Volvo XC60 comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, whiplash-protection front seats, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety system, which is an automatic braking system that engages at speeds of up to 30 mph when the car detects that a collision is imminent.

There is additional, optional safety equipment. The Dual Two-Stage Integrated Booster Seats pop up from the backseat's outboard positions and accommodate children with a height/weight range from 37 inches and 33 pounds to 55 inches and 80 pounds. These booster seats come with power child door locks. The Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) package adds a blind-spot warning system, cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors. The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning system with fully automatic braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection with fully automatic braking, automatic high beams, a driver-inattention warning system and lane-departure warning.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 2015 XC60 T6 Drive-E with the Sport package's 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a respectable distance for this class of vehicle.

The XC60 received a top five-star rating in government crash tests for overall, frontal and side crash protection. It also received the best possible rating of "Good" in all of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests, which is a rare achievement. Finally, the 2015 XC60 received the rating of "Superior" for its frontal crash prevention technology.

Driving

The Volvo XC60 engages drivers with responsive steering, and handling that feels tight and controlled even when going around turns. It's not the sportiest entry in the segment, but it's certainly athletic and offers more driving entertainment than you might expect from a Volvo. At the same time, the XC60 easily soaks up road imperfections and provides a comfortable ride quality. We would think twice about the available 20-inch wheels, though, as you may find the resulting ride to be a touch too firm.

The rest of the XC60 driving experience differs greatly depending on the engine and trim you get. The 3.2 AWD is essentially the slowest vehicle in the small luxury crossover segment and delivers unimpressive fuel economy; we'd recommend avoiding it, based on these two demerits. The other choices in the lineup are far more appealing, especially the new four-cylinder engines. The T5 Drive-E delivers energetic acceleration and class-leading efficiency, while the T6 Drive-E turns the energy level up even further with its novel turbo- and supercharged power plant. The T6 AWD's turbocharged-6 is just as enthusiastic in getting the XC60 moving -- if not as quickly as some rival upgrade engines -- but it does return significantly lower fuel economy than the front-wheel-drive engines.

Interior

As with other Volvos, the XC60's cabin is defined by modern yet inviting design indicative of its Swedish homeland. The shape of the "floating" center stack and available real wood trim are particularly distinctive, and there's certainly no mistaking the XC60 for anything else in the segment. Another Volvo hallmark is the sublimely comfortable and supportive front seats.

The straightforward dual-temperature adjustment dials and "mode man" pictogram make climate control adjustments simple and intuitive. The audio system's phone-style number pad and surrounding buttons may look a bit antiquated in the luxury class these days, but they're simple and make controlling basic stereo functions easy. For more complicated tasks like selecting a media player playlist, programming the navigation system or controlling more complicated vehicle functions, the XC60 relies on the standard Sensus system. It, too, is fairly easy to use and similar to competitor systems, though the multipurpose knob's location on the dash (rather than the center console) is not ideal.

The rear seat is particularly roomy as smaller crossovers go, with a high seat cushion, above-average headroom and decent legroom for adults. Unfortunately, the seatbacks do not recline, but parents and kids alike will appreciate the available integrated child booster seats that pop up from the seat bottom. To accommodate cargo, the versatile 40/20/40-split rear seat can be folded in a number of different ways. Maximum cargo space is 67 cubic feet, which is a good number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volvo XC60.

5(59%)
4(17%)
3(14%)
2(3%)
1(7%)
4.2
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car out of the 15 I've ever owned
pranner,09/24/2014
Our T5 is the perfect combination of what I want in a family vehicle: Outstanding fuel economy for this size/weight of a vehicle, perfectly comfortable for long road trips, great power when you need it. All of this in a premium but understated, unpretentious package.
Best seats ever, buy this SUV for the seats alone
erikn206,06/23/2015
T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Go on one good long drive in this Volvo and you'll see why this car is a great deal, being cheaper than luxury cars, but a step up from your standard choices. The seats aren't noticeably different from other cars until you get up after a long drive and realize how much better you feel than if you were sitting in a normal car that long. I bought an R-Design for the looks and it has a ridiculous amount of power. I have also driven non-R-design versions and they are also quite good and much cheaper. Note that you do get the occasional false alarm from the forward collision warning system, but I'd rather have one or two false alarms then get in a collision.
Blood-Blooded Arrow!
Grama Jean,06/26/2016
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Purchased my 2015.5 Volvo XC60 in December 2015 as a dealer demonstrator with low miles and Volvo Certified. Absolutely love this vehicle! I had narrowed my search to a Acura RDX or the Volvo XC60 and found the safety features, the nimble and quick handling, sleek exterior design and the straight-forward, understated but more than adequate interior won out in the Volvo. The RDX had a dull feel to it compared to the energy and zip of the XC60 and the rear-end design of the RDX fell short. My gas mileage has been phenomenal using the ECO feature and it has the same getup and go as a Acura Integra I once owned. I have Blind Spot technology and the protection package, both features I find helpful. The cargo area is just what I was looking for and like the idea the seats all lie flat. Most of all it is fun to drive! I keep my vehicles for a long time and put lots of miles on them; 296,000 and 263,000 on previous vehicles (Acura and Nissan respectively) and hope to enjoy the same longevity with my Volvo.
UDATED March 2020 *** This one is a keeper **
scott,09/21/2015
T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Our sticker starts with a T6 AWD, then adds the Climate Pkg, Convenience Pkg, Sport Seats, Proximity Pkg, 20" Titania wheels, Metal flip-down cargo cage, Harmon Kardon sound & Piano Black inlays, totaling over $50k.Lexus should buy one of these and just sit in it for a while. The ergonomics are top-notch. Every knob, every stalk, every bin just falls perfectly into your hand. The configurable dash is cool at first, but eventually you find one of three choices you really like and stick with it. The center stack is a bit over populated, but you get used to it, and once you locate what you need all subsequent operations are logical. The engine is sweet, and I mean SWEET. Zero turbo lag....max torque is ready and willing anywhere in the rev range. Couple that plant-you-in-your-seat acceleration with fabulous seats, and you've got an hours-on-end cruiser that is unequaled. Or a refined city errand-runner. Whereas the Lexus was dowdy and boring, the Volvo is crisp and entertaining. This is eye candy for the CUV crowd. **UPDATE** 3-20-2016 Had the good fortune to road-trip with the Volvo. What a great highway cruiser. Power when you need it, suspension soaking up all those nasty road imperfections, and a whopping great stereo. A clear winner vs the Lexus. **UPDATE** 9-21-2016 The T6 continues to impress. A summer full of highway construction has not deterred this black beauty from traveling anywhere, anytime. It is the perfect blend of utility vehicle and sporting machine. The twin-scroll turbo puts power on your foot RIGHT NOW and smoothly pulls all the way up to speed. Need to pass at freeway speeds? Once again that twin-scroll turbo launches you past the unsuspecting. I know it's an SUV, but this really is a great car. **Update March21, 2017** Just had the 20,000 mile service performed, still under warranty and didn't cost a dime and that included replacing wiper blades. Our Bobby Rahal Volvo dealership continues to impress...not at all like the Lexus dealer next door who barely acknowledges your existence unless it is time to pay. September 2017 Still in love with the Volvo. Tires are ready to be replaced at 22k. The dealer wants to perform an alignment along with a top tier price, so we looked elsewhere and the $1400 Dealer price is down to $988 without an alignment. The car doesn't need it as it tracks true as the day it rolled off the assembly line. Everything works as it should. The styling is still crisp and fresh. This is one well-designed mode of transportation! March 2018 Volvo keeps sending us sales stuff to get us to come look at the new XC60... Why? This is a great all-around car. Winter snow? No problem! Our only complaint is how hard it is to keep the car clean! Sept 2018 Zoomed past 30k. This car is tight, quick, comfortable and roomy. Recently rented a 2018 XC90 and was not impressed...will be keeping the XC60 with it's fabulous engine, perfect transmission and great brakes. Sept 2019 Four and a half years in and this car rewards you each time you press the starter button. Had the unfortunate rear-ended-by-a-dummy that required some minor body work so we had the body shop refresh the paint... it looks showroom new. WOW. Everything still works as it should. Engine, tranny and brakes are a harmonious unit that perform so well together I can't believe they discontinued this engine. Our dealer experience has tempered our enthusiasm. Every visit for a fix has required a minimum of two trips. Regular maintenance is never an issue. For example, we got a warning message the Volvo on Call needed updating. We never signed up for or used the service. Contacted the service and the car would not stop redialing the service! First dealer visit they told us they removed the feature.....only to have the message pop up about two weeks later. Second dealer visit seemed to be fixed only to have a front warning message upon pickup.... back for third visit.......seems they don't know how to properly close the hood when delivering cars. Sigh. The only other negative is the driver side leather is wearing much faster than other cars we have at similar ages and similar usage. We regularly treat our leather interiors so it has not been neglected...the leather is just a bit on the thin side.Other than that, this car rocks! We are confident it will be in our garage for 10+ years. **March 2020** Found a new dealer who did our 40k service. They are twice as far as the other dealer but well worth the drive. The car is just humming along. No mechanical hiccups. Just pleasant, reliable motoring week after week. I would not hesitate to buy one of these used. Coming out of a mild winter, it still looks showroom new. What a great car!
See all 29 reviews of the 2015 Volvo XC60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Volvo XC60

Used 2015 Volvo XC60 Overview

The Used 2015 Volvo XC60 is offered in the following submodels: XC60 SUV. Available styles include T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 Premier 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A), 3.2 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A), 3.2 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A), T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A), T6 R-Design Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volvo XC60?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Volvo XC60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 is priced between $15,450 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 38036 and63123 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Platinum is priced between $12,663 and$12,663 with odometer readings between 134742 and134742 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 is priced between $18,522 and$18,522 with odometer readings between 86892 and86892 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E is priced between $18,998 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 57308 and57308 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Platinum is priced between $20,498 and$20,498 with odometer readings between 59755 and59755 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum is priced between $15,705 and$15,705 with odometer readings between 119770 and119770 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Volvo XC60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volvo XC60 for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2015 XC60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,663 and mileage as low as 38036 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volvo XC60.

Can't find a used 2015 Volvo XC60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC60 for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,126.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,736.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC60 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,507.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,854.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Volvo XC60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC60 lease specials

