  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. 2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
8.0/10 Expert Rating
Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+225
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Get exclusive offers during the Summer Safely Savings Event
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us
(29)

2019 Volvo XC60
MSRP Range: $39,200 - $60,250

Select a trim
Build & Price

Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?

One of the XC60's best features is the ability to build one however you want. Choose your preferred horsepower level, or if you want a plug-in hybrid, and match it up with your desired equipment level. The end. For our money, the T6 Inscription delivers the best of this SUV's strengths. The T6 comes with the turbocharged-and-supercharged 2.0-liter engine, and the Inscription trim level has some of the most desirable options. In this configuration, the XC60 feels like a truly plush family vehicle.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Beautiful, modern interior looks great
  • Plenty of available amenities and luxury options
  • Variety of engine options to suit your desired performance
Cons
  • Not as fun to drive as most competitors
  • Smaller cargo area behind rear seats than before
  • Not as quiet as other cabins in the segment
What's new
  • Heated wiper blades and seats (AWD only), power child locks, and a rear 12-volt outlet added to base trim
  • R-Design and Inscription add 14-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and drive, power-folding rear outer head restraints, and a parking assistance system
  • Convenience, Vision, and Climate packages replaced with similar Premium, Multimedia and Advanced packages
  • Part of the second Volvo XC60 generation introduced for 2018

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The 2019 Volvo XC60 is one of the strongest contenders in the luxury SUV segment. It has abundant passenger space, an updated interior with attractive design, and easy-to-use infotainment interfaces. And under the hood, three different powertrains offer varying levels of performance and fuel efficiency, regardless of what trim level you choose.

Under the hood are three different versions of the same four-cylinder engine. One is turbocharged, another is turbocharged and supercharged, and the third is a plug-in hybrid. What's best is that buyers can pair any of these powertrains with any trim level, meaning no powertrain-equipment-level combo is off the table.

As for the equipment, the XC60 comes with the tech you'd expect in this segment, such as dual-zone climate control, an attractive 9-inch infotainment display, and standard support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets safety technology such as road-departure mitigation, lane keeping assist and a drowsy-driver warning system. From there, the options stack up nicely too, with lots of functional and aesthetic add-ons.

While the XC60 is an easy recommendation, we should note some drawbacks. For starters, the driving experience isn't as sporty as it is in some competitors, and the cabin isn't as insulated from noise. Those definitely aren't deal-breakers, though, and we'd certainly recommend anyone in the market for a luxury SUV take the 2019 Volvo XC60 for a spin.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars and Best Gas Mileage SUVs, the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs as well as the 2019 XC60 T8 as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars and as one of the Best Luxury SUVs for this year.

Volvo XC60 models

The 2019 Volvo XC60 is available in three trim levels that offer varied levels of luxury and sport-focused amenities: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. Each trim level is available with any powertrain, which are named T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. The base T5 Momentum comes with front-wheel drive, while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.

The base Momentum trim is nicely equipped, featuring 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a rearview camera, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, integrated roof rails, and a power liftgate with programmable height.

Inside, there's faux leather upholstery, aluminum interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats (AWD models only), driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats (with rear underseat storage), a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker audio system, two USB ports, satellite radio, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.

On the safety front, all XC60s are equipped with lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, oncoming collision avoidance and mitigation with pedestrian and large animal detection, driver attention alert, road sign recognition, and a four-year complimentary subscription to Volvo On Call with remote engine start.

The T5 designates a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), while the T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version (316 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque). On the base trim, T6 and above models add 19-inch wheels.

The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 horsepower, 472 pound-feet of torque). This powertrain also comes with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a tire repair kit in lieu of a spare tire and tools.

The R-Design trim is mostly a sporty appearance package with its own 19-inch wheel, exterior and interior design that includes LED front foglights and cornering lights, and illuminated door handles. The interior gains front seats with seat-bottom extensions and shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The Inscription trim, like the R-Design, has its own interior and exterior design elements, such as additional chrome and wood inlays. Instead of sporty seats and shift paddles, you get four-zone climate control, a leather- and wood-wrapped dash, ambient interior lighting and a cooled glovebox.

A number of small packages and stand-alone options are available on the base Momentum trim if you don't need or want everything offered in the R-Design or Inscription trim.

The Premium package is available to all models and includes auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, heated wiper blades, keyless entry and a hands-free tailgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors with parking assist. The Multimedia package adds navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The Advanced package builds on the Premium package's equipment with Volvo's Pilot Assist (a Level 2 partially autonomous driving system with adaptive cruise control), turn-adapting LED headlights, a 360-degree parking camera system, headlight washers, daytime-running lights and a head-up display.

The Luxury Seating package is offered exclusively on Inscription models, and it helps elevate the XC60's amenities above the competition. Included are premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats (heated, ventilated, and massaging with power lower cushion extenders and adjustable lateral support).

Stand-alone options include an adaptive air suspension that provides adjustments in body height and damping, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo XC60 T6 AWD (turbo- and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current XC60 has received some minor revisions related to the names of options packages and optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volvo XC60, however.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

7.5
The T6 trim achieves the best balance of power and dynamics of all the available XC60 models. No one should be disappointed with the amount of power on tap, and the brakes deliver smooth yet responsive stopping performance. It's not the sportiest in the segment, but it's a solid midpack contender.

Acceleration

7.5
The twin-charged four-cylinder provides sufficient thrust, even if it isn't quite as fast as Volvo claims. We hit 60 mph in just 6.1 seconds, which is comparable to times from the competition with turbo four-cylinder engines. Nobody's going to have issues with the power on tap to get up to speed.

Braking

8.5
The brakes are nice and easy to modulate with a linear pedal feel and the perfect amount of initial bite. Under heavy braking, they are stable and consistent and are able to stop the XC60 in 114 feet, which matches results from the segment leaders equipped with all-season tires.

Steering

6.5
The steering feels a little sensitive at highway speeds, which requires micro-corrections from the driver. But it's also more lively at lower speeds and as precise as you'll ever need. With today's technology, Volvo should be able to tune the steering for all instances, and it falls a bit short.

Handling

7.0
In Comfort mode, the XC60 returns a lot of body movement over bumpy pavement and through turns. In Dynamic, the car feels more buttoned-down, though the large panoramic sunroof makes it feel a little top-heavy. The optional air suspension is far from clumsy, but some rival systems are superior.

Drivability

7.5
The engine can surge a little at times while at partial throttle, likely when there's engine boost being generated two ways. The transmission for the most part is very responsive, and only on a couple of occasions it took more time than expected to downshift and accelerate.

Off-road

7.5
The XC60 has an off-road mode, which raises the suspension almost 2 inches when equipped with the optional air suspension. Still, with the extra ground clearance, the XC60 isn't meant for hardcore off-road duty but should handle inclement weather without issue.

Comfort

8.0
Seating comfort is a strong point of the XC60 thanks largely to highly adjustable and massaging seats and soft-padded surfaces. The four-zone climate control is also a rather luxurious feature on this Inscription model, though Volvo hasn't quite optimized the air suspension for ride comfort.

Seat comfort

9.0
The XC60 has excellent seats, and it is currently the only one in its class to offer an optional massage function. The cushions have the right amount of firmness and front heat and ventilation, and functions work well. Adjustments are wide-ranging so it helps to have a touchscreen menu for guidance.

Ride comfort

6.5
Even in its softest suspension setting, the optional air suspension isn't very effective at filtering out high-frequency road vibrations. The ride isn't harsh, but we'd call it a little busy for a luxury SUV. The large 20-inch wheels that come with the Inscription trim could be partly to blame.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Some road and wind noise permeates the cabin, but not to a distracting degree. At low speeds the supercharger whine becomes audible. Not exactly a refined luxury sound, but it isn't off-putting either. There are quieter cabins, such as the Mercedes GLC's, but overall the XC60 is quieter than many.

Climate control

8.0
The climate control is very effective at keeping cabin temps pleasant. Adjusting temps and fan speed for front and rear zones is straightforward and elegant. Our one gripe is the system is slow to load on startup, and you have to cycle through all seat heating/cooling settings to turn them off.

Interior

8.0
With rotary dial controls the new norm, we're surprised Volvo was able to make the touchscreen work as well as it does. The cabin is pretty spacious, with the exception of a panoramic sunroof eating up a little headroom. Still, Volvo went above expectations with regard to visibility.

Ease of use

8.0
The infotainment is intuitive and user-friendly, responding to swipe and pinch gestures like those for a smartphone. Response times are good. The gauge cluster controls are a little less straightforward but ultimately easy to use. Function follows form.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The doors open fairly wide, but the step-over could prove a little high for shorter passengers. The front windshield is raked back a fair amount, so head clearance is somewhat sacrificed and taller folks might have issues. The rear door openings are squared-off and don't pose these issues.

Driving position

8.0
With a ton of seat adjustability and a good amount of range in the adjustable steering column, there are few drivers who won't be able to find a good driving position. We could use a little more tilt functionality for the bottom cushion, but that's nearly a non-issue.

Roominess

7.5
The front seats have a fair amount of legroom and seat width, but the panoramic sunroof that's standard on all models eats up some headroom. Backseat accommodations are quite good across the board, and even middle seat comfort isn't too compromised, so it should work for three average-size adults.

Visibility

9.0
Volvo did its homework. The front pillars are narrow in the right plane, with a space between the sideview mirror so that critical 45-degree view isn't obstructed. The generous window space in the back, the power-folding rear headrests and the optional 360-degree cameras make life easy.

Quality

8.5
Volvo really elevated its build quality with this XC60 generation. It's not quite up to Mercedes level, but it's definitely a step above BMW and Jaguar. The interior materials feel of quality, and there's real craftsmanship to some pieces, specifically the wood trim in this Inscription model.

Utility

8.5
Utility is another strong area for the XC60 thanks to a generous cargo area and smart configuration options. If you have the optional air suspension, you can impress your friends by lowering the car from the tailgate area.

Small-item storage

8.0
In-cabin stowage is decent for a luxury vehicle. The felt, rubber-lined door pockets keep loose items from causing noise and will hold a larger water bottle. A modest center armrest bin with two USB ports is good for phones. Rear storage is limited to a small door pocket and a shallow armrest bin.

Cargo space

8.5
At 29.7 cubic feet with the rear seats up, volume is generous for the segment, and an innovative cargo cover can either slide up or retract completely. The air suspension allows you to lower the rear-end height for easier loading. There's both a ski pass-through and 60/40-split folding seatbacks.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
The LATCH anchors are located under easy-access flip covers and in the usual places on the outboard seats with two top tethers on the back. You can mount only two child seats, but there should be enough space for rear-facing child seats.

Technology

8.5
Volvo backs up its new modern styling with a ton of well-executed technology. It may not be innovating as boldly as the German manufacturers, but the features and driving aids available in the XC60 are, for the most part, very useful.

Audio & navigation

9.5
The Bowers & Wilkins audio system is one of the most advanced and configurable offerings we've come across. Sleek yellow speaker cones peeking out behind decorative metal grilles are a nice aesthetic pairing with the rich sound and deep bass. The nav system's modern graphics are almost as nice.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Device integration is excellent. You can pair your phone while on the move and choose between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto or use Volvo's native Bluetooth interface, which also works well. We appreciate the fact that CarPlay and Auto don't occupy the entire infotainment screen, too.

Driver aids

8.0
Of note, Pilot Assist's firm hold on lane position feels more autonomous than most systems. The forward collision warning returned a few false positives from parked cars. Otherwise, all driving aids work well and are easy to access and switch on/off at will through the touchscreen.

Voice control

8.5
Voice control functionality is quite extensive, with all the usual functions related to phone calls and navigation. But you can also control the climate control, seat heaters and ventilation, and steering wheel heat. Holding down the button summons Google Voice or Siri if your phone is connected.
Save as much as $11,154 with Edmunds

2019 Volvo XC60 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 XC60
T5 Momentum, T6 Momentum, T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid and T8 Polestar Engineered

msrp 

$40,150
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
Build & price

Shopping Tools

See all for sale
See all XC60 lease offers
2019 Volvo XC60 price drops
Shop used 2019 from $31,992
Ad
Build Your XC60
199 people are viewing this car
MSRP$42,450 - $69,500
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 Momentum, T5 Momentum

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo XC60.

5 star reviews: 55%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 14%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 29 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • technology
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • safety
  • seats
  • handling & steering
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • value
  • lights
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • emission system
  • transmission
  • visibility
  • road noise
  • fuel efficiency
  • electrical system
  • infotainment system
  • dashboard
  • sound system
  • engine
  • spaciousness
  • climate control
  • maintenance & parts
  • warranty

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Upon Further Review...Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design is it
Steve in Louisiana,
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

In trying to find a new car replacement for my 9 year old Audi A4 3.2L Prestige S-Line, many vehicles were considered ranging from Audi (A4, S4, Q5, SQ5), Mercedes (C series, GLC), Mazda (CX5, 6), VW (GLI, Tiguan), Honda (Accord, Pilot), and a few others. After months of reading articles, owner reviews, and searching websites like Edmunds, etc., it was time to make a choice. Using my admittedly personal weighting system, many factors such as exterior styling, fuel economy, ease of ingress/egress (some of us are getting older and less flexible than we used to be), interior functionality, safety, and more were evaluated and, as can be read, the Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design was selected and ordered to get the exact option packages we wanted. We ordered the car in February of this year as a 2018 model year, but the 2019 model was delivered 4 mos. later. The Dealership held the 2018 agreed price on the more heavily featured 2019 model so thanks Volvo for that. We strongly considered the T8 (hybrid) version but ultimately rejected it because the new car is intended for highway trips and the additional 500lbs or so would hinder highway fuel mileage. While we only have 1500 miles on the R-Design, so far it is everything I had hoped it would be. It is a superbly comfortable and quiet highway cruiser (indicated 28.2 mpg Interstate, 24.5 mpg combined) that provides a safe, serene, solid, and yes, even sporty-ish driving experience. Learning the new tech and interface in the center console takes a bit of a homework, but once the preferences are set and the short learning curve is attained, controls seem logical and well laid-out. Steering wheel controls and voice commands handle the majority of routine functions (e.g. radio/music selection and volume, cabin temperature, text message response, automatic cruise control, Pilot Assist, etc.) Favorite features so far include the 1) aforementioned auto-cruise control, head-up display, 2) Bowers & Wilkins audio system, 3) fuel economy, 4) comfortable R-Design seats, and 5) general driving dynamics. A few of my nit-picky dislikes in no particular order are: 1) lack of a sunglasses holder in a overhead bin 2) somewhat unpleasant engine sound under moderately hard acceleration (cruising noise is virtually silent) 3) lack of available CD player (yes, I'm showing my age, but I have a lot of CDs). UPDATE: FOURTEEN MONTHS LATER The XC60 continues to meet and exceed my expectations. After several 600 mile round trips, puttering around town, and a total of 18,600 miles on the odometer, there are ZERO mechanical, electrical, interface, or infotainment issues. None. No squeaks, rattles, shimmies, or, loose trim pieces. The R-Design has had one oil change service and software update (neither of which cost me anything) and another service is due in a couple of weeks. The engine has not used any oil in the roughly 9000 miles of use since the last oil change. The A/C system is terrific, cooling the interior quickly in these hot summer months. All the safety systems continue to function as advertised and impress my occasional work mate passengers. Interstate cruising is quiet, relaxing, and unstressful. Certainly the driver still needs to monitor the road and input steering as required, but the automatic cruise control and lane keeping systems help the miles melt by. Fuel mileage also continues in the upper 27-28 mpg range at interstate cruising speeds (70-75 mph), and strictly around town driving yields low 20s mpg. We continue to appreciate the very comfortable seats, excellent Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and roomy interior. The XC60 is the optimum size for us and our travel and commuting needs. Because this is my first experience, much less, my first ownership of a Volvo product, I was very skeptical. The vehicle would have to "win me over". After nearly 18 months of living with it, would I recommend the Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design? Unquestionably.

5 out of 5 stars, The Volvo Priorty!
Tom in Pa.,
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

As previous Volvo owners we won't accept anything less! My wife and I are very fortunate to be able to review this great purchase. A few years back we were involved in head on collision with a large SUV in our S60. Immediately after the accident nearby paramedics rushed over to see what they could do to assist us, only to find my wife and I step away from the Volvo and dust the glass particles from our clothes! So, you see the real value in owning any Volvo is what you don't see that really counts! Volvo has a fantastic way of disguising the safety of their vehicles through the luxury and state of the art technology. We now proudly own the XC60, besides the interior looks and comfortable seating, the semi-autonomous drive function is one of my favorite features on long road trips. You can not put a price on safety!

4 out of 5 stars, Overall, I love it.
Kim,
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I have a 2019 T5 Inscription. Overall love the car, but it isn’t perfect. Here’s a list of my perceived flaws: 1) Engine is loud & shifting is not smooth in lower gears; 2) You can not respond to a text unless you’re connected to Android auto/Apple Play; 3) Rain sensing wipers must be turned on/off & are not actually automatic. Technically these are first world problems, but when paying this much money, you expect all the bells & whistles. Also, after only having 500 miles on the car, the check engine light came on. At first, the dealer said it was a faulty O2 sensor & could be replaced within minutes. He then told me that sensor had been installed incorrectly and they would need to order a new wire. I was given a 2019 XC60 Rdesign as a loaner (which I liked the acceleration way better than my T5). This was a huge annoyance, especially after only owning the car for less than 2 weeks. Now what I do love: 1) Smooth & quiet ride; 2) Excellent center display & easy to use technology; 3) Excellent safety features in the lane assist, blind spot monitoring (which go crazy in the car wash); 4) 25 mpg average gas mileage; 5) My favorite feature is the remote start from my phone - I live in Florida & being able to cool my car before I drive is priceless. Again, overall I love the car, but it isn’t without it’s flaws. Would definitely get another.

4 out of 5 stars, My First Volvo XC60
M. Stott,
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I was looking for safety features in a small SVU that was stylish with an upscale interior and found it in the Volvo XC60 Inscription. I was worried it was too big but it is just right. Their are so many features in this car, I am still tweaking settings to my liking. The safety features are excellent. I would have never splurged on vibrating seats, but it was on the one I liked and now I think they are great and use them quite often while driving. My passengers are pleasantly surprised as well. The only thing I have noticed so far is the electronics response time is slower than my past vehicles which were Lexus.

Write a review

See all 29 reviews

Used Years for Volvo XC60
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010

Features & Specs

T5 Momentum 4dr SUV features & specs
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$39,200
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV features & specs
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$46,550
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
MSRP$44,900
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
MSRP$52,250
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:

Oncoming Lane Mitigation
Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and supports the driver in keeping the car within the lane.
Driver Alert Control
Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volvo XC60 vs. the competition

Volvo XC60 vs. Audi Q5

The XC60 and the Q5 are both excellent luxury SUVs with lots to offer, but both have individual strengths. The Q5, for example, is a bit sportier, with responsive steering and handling regardless of trim level. The Q5 though, only offers one engine, while the XC60 has three powertrains to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid. Both have appealing interiors and cabins though, and we'd happily take either on a long road trip.

Compare Volvo XC60 & Audi Q5 features

Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3

Much like the Audi Q5, the BMW X3 is very enjoyable to drive. It feels sporty and small from behind the wheel and remains comfortable on long road trips. Up against the XC60 though, the X3 is lacking a bit when it comes to in-car tech. Several features that you get standard on the XC60 aren't even available on the X3, so tech-savvy buyers may want to take a closer look at the Volvo.

Compare Volvo XC60 & BMW X3 features

Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo XC90

If you like the look and feel of the XC60 but you need a bit more space — a third row perhaps — then we'd recommend looking at the XC90. They are basically built on the same platform and with the same engines. The XC90 of course will demand a bit of a price premium with its added third-row, but it offers the same elegant styling both inside and out.

Compare Volvo XC60 & Volvo XC90 features
Volvo XC60 for sale
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010

FAQ

Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 XC60 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo XC60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XC60 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC60 has 29.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC60. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volvo XC60?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo XC60:

  • Heated wiper blades and seats (AWD only), power child locks, and a rear 12-volt outlet added to base trim
  • R-Design and Inscription add 14-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and drive, power-folding rear outer head restraints, and a parking assistance system
  • Convenience, Vision, and Climate packages replaced with similar Premium, Multimedia and Advanced packages
  • Part of the second Volvo XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Volvo XC60 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo XC60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volvo XC60 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volvo XC60 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 XC60 and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 XC60 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo XC60?

The least-expensive 2019 Volvo XC60 is the 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,200.

Other versions include:

  • T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,200
  • T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,550
  • T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $44,900
  • T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $52,250
  • T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,050
  • T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $51,750
  • T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $59,750
  • T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,250
  • T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $52,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo XC60?

If you're interested in the Volvo XC60, the next question is, which XC60 model is right for you? XC60 variants include T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A). For a full list of XC60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volvo XC60

The 2019 Volvo XC60 is a strong competitor in the compact luxury SUV segment. It is offered with three powertrains based around a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, all of which can be paired with any of the three trim levels available. A number of packages are also available, some of which can only be equipped on higher trim models.

The three trims available on the XC60 are the Momentum, the R-Design and the Inscription with the powertrains denoted by T5 (base engine), T6 (midlevel engine) and T8 (the top plug-in hybrid model). The Momentum trim is far from spartan, featuring amenities such as LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and power sunshade, power tailgate, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

If you decide to jump up a trim, there isn't much of a price difference between the R-Design and the Inscription trim, and luxury seekers may find the Inscription trim a better bang for the buck. Either of the above trims will add larger wheels (19-inch for the R-Design, 20-inch for the Inscription), LED foglights and cornering lights, navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, selectable drive modes, and keyless entry with hands-free tailgate operation. The main benefits you get with the R-Design are sport seats and steering wheel paddles, while the Inscription trim adds a leather-wrapped dash, fancy wood inlays, four-zone climate control and a more elegant-looking front grille. Additionally, only Inscription buyers will have access to the Luxury Seating package, which adds, among other features, segment-exclusive massaging front seats.

For the most part, XC60 models are quite competitively priced at each level of powertrain and trim, and in some cases a much better value than the competition. The biggest jump occurs going to the T8 plug-in hybrid, which starts lining up with some very stiff competition, and for this reason we feel the T5 and T6 models are more compelling.

The bottom line for the XC60 is it's an attractive choice that has a lot to offer buyers in the market for a compact SUV. You can compare it on Edmunds to other brands you might be more familiar with and decide for yourself if it is the best vehicle for you.

2019 Volvo XC60 Overview

The 2019 Volvo XC60 is offered in the following submodels: XC60 SUV, XC60 Hybrid. Available styles include T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volvo XC60?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo XC60 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XC60 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XC60.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo XC60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XC60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo XC60?

2019 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,045. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $11,154 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $11,154 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,891.

The average savings for the 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 23.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,545. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $10,302 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $10,302 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,243.

The average savings for the 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 21.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Volvo XC60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volvo XC60 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2019 XC60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $50,040 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo XC60. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,862 on a used or CPO 2019 XC60 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Volvo XC60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volvo XC60 for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,145.

Find a new Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,490.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo XC60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

Related 2019 Volvo XC60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles