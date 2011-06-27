Used 2018 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$36,998Great Deal | $4,681 below market
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum21,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Cleveland East - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102RK2J1008811
Stock: 19213844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,980Great Deal | $4,195 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum21,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Contact DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville today for information on dozens of Certified vehicles like this 2018 Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD. This Volvo includes: VOLVO CERTIFIED - UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH T5 ENGINE MAROON BROWN, LEATHER SEATING CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control w/Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System Keyless Entry w/ Handsfree Tailgate Opening Power Child Locks (Rear Doors) HomeLink Electric Folding Rear Headrests 12V Power Outlet Compass in Rear View Mirror Power Folding Second Row Seat Drive Mode Settings Heated Wiper Blades ADVANCED PACKAGE Graphical Head up Display 360 View Camera LED Front Fog Lights with Cornering Lights Full LED headlights w/Active Bending Lights Headlight High Pressure Cleaning HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats VISION PACKAGE Blind Spot Information with Steer Assist Cross Traffic Alert Front and Rear Park Assist Park Assist Pilot Automatically Dimmed Inner Exterior Mirrors Retractable Rear-view Mirrors 12.3' DRIVER DISPLAY (DIGITAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER) NAVIGATION PANORAMIC MOONROOF WHEELS: 20' *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Volvo XC60 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. A Volvo with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This XC60 Momentum AWD was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. Looking for a Volvo XC60 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2018 XC60 Momentum AWD. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Volvo factory warranty. This Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Volvo decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 170+ Point Volvo Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102RK7J1020792
Stock: 026074A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $45,995Great Deal | $4,621 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid10,607 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Burlingame - Burlingame / California
This Volvo won't be on the lot long! Breathtaking performance, sumptuous accommodations and jaw dropping good looks! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With just over 10,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Volvo prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front and rear reading lights, a rear window wiper, and power seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYVBR0DL8JB097049
Stock: 13521P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- $42,499Great Deal | $4,691 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription24,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Volvo Cars San Jose - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Onyx Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Volvo San Jose's exclusive listings! There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. The paint has a showroom shine. This vehicle has all of the right options. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! Very clean interior! It seems that this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. Very smooth ride! All electronic components in working condition. This vehicle is priced to sell. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22RL7J1020522
Stock: J1020522
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $39,978Great Deal | $4,896 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription16,943 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kundert Volvo Cars of Hasbrouck Heights - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
THIS MAPLE BROWN METALLIC 2018 XC60 T-6 AWD INSCRIPTION HAS ONLY 17,000 MILES! IT IS A ONE OWNER VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. THIS VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH OPTIONAL FEATURES: VISION PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, ADVANCED PACKAGE, PROTECTION PACKAGE, BOWERS AND WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND AND MORE. THIS VEHICLE IS ALSO BEING SOLD VOLVO CERTIFIED! THAT COVERAGE IS GOOD THROUGH: JULY 31ST OF 2024 WITH UNLIMITED MILEAGE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYVA22RL4JB110965
Stock: 31401
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $38,595Great Deal
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design17,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas
This 2018 Volvo XC60 R-Design comes well-equipped with 12V Power Outlet, 360 Camera, Advanced Package, Automatically Dimmed Exterior Mirrors, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System, Compass in Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Electric Folding Rear Headrests, Full LED Headlights w/ABL, Graphical Head Up Display, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Blades, HomeLink, Moonroof, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System, Power Folding Second Row Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, and much more. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Here at Volvo West Houston we have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and if you have any questions and you would like to make a reservation on a particular vehicle then feel free to call us. Please verify any information in question with Volvo West Houston located at 15935 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 or call (281) 945-4500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYVA22RM2JB121889
Stock: PJB121889
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $31,980Great Deal | $3,256 below market
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum33,219 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Mt. Kisco 299 - Mount Kisco / New York
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102RK3J1062313
Stock: J1062313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $35,188Great Deal | $3,116 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum18,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Athens - Athens / Georgia
If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. You won't want to miss this excellent value! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Volvo prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front and rear reading lights, a power liftgate, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102RK1J1018990
Stock: Z6533
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $34,980Great Deal | $4,541 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum23,733 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Worcester - Worcester / Massachusetts
Volvo Certified, ONLY 23,733 Miles! JUST REPRICED FROM $35,400, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Leather Seats, Sunroof SEE MORE! EXPERTS REPORT 'The brakes are nice and easy to modulate with linear pedal feel and the perfect amount of initial bite. Under heavy braking, they are stable and consistent and are able to stop the XC60 in 114 feet, which matches results from the segment leaders. ' -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE Was $35,400. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE Each vehicle has to pass a rigorous 170-Point Comprehensive Inspection and Reconditioning, $0 Deductible for covered warranty repairs, Volvo Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the vehicle's warranty, Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee, 5-year/unlimited mileage Warranty from the original in service date, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio MORE ABOUT US We are a family owned and operated New and Pre-owned Multi franchise dealership group We have been serving the Worcester Mass community proudly for over 50 years. We're looking forward to your visit and showing why at Patrick ' You Do Better!' Our Dealer group is locally owned since 1948. We are devoted to serving our customers with an unrivaled reputation for value and personal service that continues well beyond your initial purchase. We sell cars people love *Disclaimer: pricing includes all applicable discounts, rebates, allowance cash, call dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102RK8J1003130
Stock: 6813G
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $36,488Great Deal | $3,958 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription25,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Athens - Athens / Georgia
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Luxury redefined! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With just over 25,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. All of the premium features expected of a Volvo are offered, including: a power seat, air conditioning, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102RL5J1008004
Stock: Z6643A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $41,898Great Deal | $3,189 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription16,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bernardi Volvo Cars Natick - Wellesley / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LEATHER, VOLVO FACTORY CERTIFIED, XC60 T6 Inscription, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Onyx Black Metallic, Charcoal w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 12V Power Outlet, 20" Alloy Wheels, 360 Camera, Advanced Package, Automatically Dimmed Exterior Mirrors, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Compass in Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Electric Folding Rear Headrests, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Full LED Headlights w/ABL, Graphical Head Up Display, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Blades, HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System, Power Folding Second Row Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Door Power Child Locks, Retractable Rear-View Mirrors, Vision Package. 2018 Clean CARFAX. Bernardi Volvo Cars Natick is pleased to offer this attractive 2018 Volvo XC60. Odometer is 14544 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! XC60 I4 Certified. Volvo Details: * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles)Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Volvo of Wellesley is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Volvo Certified & Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling the internet hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. With dealerships located throughout New England we realize that Internet Market Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22RLXJ1020983
Stock: P1740
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $34,980Great Deal | $4,653 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum31,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Worcester - Worcester / Massachusetts
WAS $35,880, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, Volvo Certified. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof. AND MORE! OPTION PACKAGES CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System, adaptive cruise control, Compass in Rear View Mirror, Rear Door Power Child Locks, Drive Mode Settings, Keyless Entry Drive w/Handsfree Tailgate Opening, handsfree tailgate, 12V Power Outlet, Electric Folding Rear Headrests, Heated Wiper Blades, Power Folding Second Row Rear Seat, HomeLink, NAVIGATION PRO W/12.3' FULL DIGITAL DISPLAY: 12.3' Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), Navigation System, VISION PACKAGE: Park Assist Pilot, front and rear park assist, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), cross traffic alert, Retractable Rear-View Mirrors, Automatically Dimmed Exterior Mirrors, WHEELS: 20': Tires: 20', HEATED FRONT SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL: Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, DENIM BLUE METALLIC, LINEAR LIME DECO INLAY INTERIOR HIGH LEVEL ILLUM: Linear Lime Deco Inlay, Interior High Level Illumination, MAROON BROWN, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES. Non-Smoker vehicle, Autocheck 1-Owner Vehicle, CARFAX 1-Owner A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $35,880. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE Each vehicle has to pass a rigorous 170-Point Comprehensive Inspection and Reconditioning, $0 Deductible for covered warranty repairs WHY BUY FROM US We are a family owned and operated New and Pre-owned Multi franchise dealership group We have been serving the Worcester Mass community proudly for over 50 years. We're looking forward to your visit and showing why at Patrick ' You Do Better!' Our Dealer group is locally owned since 1948. We are devoted to serving our customers with an unrivaled reputation for value and personal service that continues well beyond your initial purchase. We sell cars people love *Disclaimer: pricing includes all applicable discounts, rebates, allowance cash, call dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102RK9J1003332
Stock: 6803G
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $38,995Great Deal | $2,545 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum14,087 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O'Steen Volvo Cars - Jacksonville / Florida
O'Steen Volvo of Jacksonville is excited to offer this 2018 Volvo XC60 Momentum. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Volvo XC60 Momentum is the vehicle for you. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This Volvo XC60 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. A Volvo with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This XC60 Momentum was gently driven and it shows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYVA22RK3JB079148
Stock: P3397
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $31,500Great Deal | $4,947 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum50,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mitchell Volvo Cars - Weatogue / Connecticut
ON SALE 08/23 thru 08/31! Comes with an UNLIMITED mileage warranty! Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Certified, AWD, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, **NAVIGATION**, ONE OWNER, SERVICED AT DEALER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 12.3' Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 360 Camera, Advanced Package, Automatically Dimmed Exterior Mirrors, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Full LED Headlights w/ABL, Graphical Head Up Display, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry Drive w/Handsfree Tailgate Opening, LED Front Fog Lights w/Cornering Lights, Navigation Pro w/12.3' Full Digital Display, Park Assist Pilot, Retractable Rear-View Mirrors, Vision Package. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point InspectionClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22RK5J1018632
Stock: 24754
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $36,981Great Deal | $3,530 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum24,496 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Edison - Edison / New Jersey
Volvo Certified, LOW MILES - 24,480! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Momentum trim. Leather Interior, Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The brakes are nice and easy to modulate with linear pedal feel and the perfect amount of initial bite. Under heavy braking, they are stable and consistent and are able to stop the XC60 in 114 feet, which matches results from the segment leaders. ' -Edmunds.com. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE 5-year/unlimited mileage Warranty from the original in service date, $0 Deductible for covered warranty repairs, Each vehicle has to pass a rigorous 170-Point Comprehensive Inspection and Reconditioning, Volvo Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the vehicle's warranty, Roadside assistance includes towing, lockout assistance, jump start, flat tires and fuel delivery, Trip interruption benefits are also included if 150 miles or more from home, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio, Cars model year 2015.5 and newer include complimentary 1-year subscription to Volvo On Call Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22RK5J1019053
Stock: P1124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $37,000Great Deal | $3,694 below market
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum15,169 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kool Chevrolet - Grand Rapids / Michigan
: Call Kool Chevrolet at 616-364-9431**Local Trade In****Bluetooth**, $3,600 below Kelley Blue Book! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Momentum trim. You'll Love It! ONLY 14,312 Miles! Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive. SEE MORE! KOOL CHEVROLET-HOME OF THE 10 YEAR/MILLION MILE WARRANTY: Voted the best place to purchase your next vehicle! The vote was taken at the Kool Employee Family picnic this past summer. All but one person voted for Kool. Needless to say, we'll miss him. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "The brakes are nice and easy to modulate with linear pedal feel and the perfect amount of initial bite. Under heavy braking, they are stable and consistent and are able to stop the XC60 in 114 feet, which matches results from the segment leaders. ". Pricing analysis performed on 7/31/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22RK3J1039737
Stock: J1039737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $31,000Great Deal | $4,378 below market
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum22,315 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Alpha Motorsports Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV102RK8JB077594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,500Great Deal | $3,704 below market
Certified 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum34,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
Volvo Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 34,128! Momentum trim. WAS $39,700, PRICED TO MOVE $4,500 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, VISION PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, HEATED FRONT SEATS HEATED STEERING.. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System. OPTION PACKAGES CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System, adaptive cruise control, Compass in Rear View Mirror, Rear Door Power Child Locks, Drive Mode Settings, Keyless Entry Drive w/Handsfree Tailgate Opening, handsfree tailgate, 12V Power Outlet, Electric Folding Rear Headrests, Heated Wiper Blades, Power Folding Second Row Rear Seat, HomeLink, NAVIGATION PRO W/12.3' FULL DIGITAL DISPLAY: 12.3' Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), Navigation System, VISION PACKAGE: Park Assist Pilot, front and rear park assist, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), cross traffic alert, Retractable Rear-View Mirrors, Automatically Dimmed Exterior Mirrors, HEATED FRONT SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL: Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HEATED FRONT SEATS. Originally Purchased Here, Serviced Here, Arizona Vehicle, Window Tint Equipped, Non-Smoker Vehicle, One Owner Vehicle, Maintenance Up to Date Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYVA22RK7JB079069
Stock: 0X6027A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-01-2020