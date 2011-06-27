Close

DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland

Contact DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville today for information on dozens of Certified vehicles like this 2018 Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD. This Volvo includes: VOLVO CERTIFIED - UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH T5 ENGINE MAROON BROWN, LEATHER SEATING CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control w/Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System Keyless Entry w/ Handsfree Tailgate Opening Power Child Locks (Rear Doors) HomeLink Electric Folding Rear Headrests 12V Power Outlet Compass in Rear View Mirror Power Folding Second Row Seat Drive Mode Settings Heated Wiper Blades ADVANCED PACKAGE Graphical Head up Display 360 View Camera LED Front Fog Lights with Cornering Lights Full LED headlights w/Active Bending Lights Headlight High Pressure Cleaning HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats VISION PACKAGE Blind Spot Information with Steer Assist Cross Traffic Alert Front and Rear Park Assist Park Assist Pilot Automatically Dimmed Inner Exterior Mirrors Retractable Rear-view Mirrors 12.3' DRIVER DISPLAY (DIGITAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER) NAVIGATION PANORAMIC MOONROOF WHEELS: 20' *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Volvo XC60 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. A Volvo with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This XC60 Momentum AWD was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. Looking for a Volvo XC60 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2018 XC60 Momentum AWD. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Volvo factory warranty. This Volvo XC60 Momentum AWD comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Volvo decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 170+ Point Volvo Inspection

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4102RK7J1020792

Stock: 026074A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-18-2020