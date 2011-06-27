Vehicle overview

Small and midsize crossover SUVs are very popular with families, who favor their spacious passenger and cargo compartments, elevated seating positions and available all-wheel drive. But oftentimes these vehicles can be rather plain and anonymous. If you desire a crossover with style and presence that is still quite family-friendly, the 2014 Volvo XC60 is one of our top picks.

This year the XC60 receives its first major update since its debut back in 2010. Visually, it looks sleeker thanks to a new front end design. Inside, you'll find new instruments, added metallic accents and white, rather than green, button illumination. These aren't huge stylistic changes, but they certainly add to an already classy look that's still highlighted by the dashboard's elegantly curved center stack inspired by fine Swedish furniture design.

Other XC60 virtues include relatively roomy seating, some family-focused features (such as the available built-in rear booster seats) and top-notch crash scores. In regard to the latter, the XC60 is one of the few vehicles to earn a perfect five stars in the government's recently revamped crash tests as well as a "Good" score in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's new small-overlap frontal-offset test.

Of course, avoiding a collision in the first place would be even better, and with that in mind the 2014 Volvo XC60 has plenty of features designed to prevent crashes. Among them is the standard "City Safe," which can automatically stop the XC60 if a low-speed collision with another vehicle or fixed object is deemed imminent. Debuting this year is an upgraded system that senses wayward pedestrians or cyclists. The latter is part of a package that also includes driver-attention and lane-departure warning systems.

The XC60 does have some downsides, the most notable being its base 3.2 engine. Acceleration is lackluster with this engine, and fuel economy is below that of many competing models. Going with the stronger T6 model gets you plenty of power without a significant drop in efficiency, but it's also more expensive. As for those competitors, the well-rounded 2014 Audi Q5 and 2014 BMW X3 come closest to matching the XC60's space and amenities, and they're a bit more luxurious as well. The Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class isn't as roomy as the Volvo, but it boasts added refinement and a similar emphasis on safety.

There's also the 2014 Acura RDX (http://www.edmunds.com/acura/rdx/2014/), which offers strong value and more passenger space than the XC60. Solid choices all, but when it comes to providing family-friendly transport in a stylish package, it's hard to beat the 2014 Volvo XC60.