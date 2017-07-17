  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. Used 2018 Volvo XC60
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2018 Volvo XC60 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful and modern interior looks great
  • Plenty of available amenities and luxury options
  • Variety of engine options to suit your desired performance
  • Not as sporty to drive than most competitors
  • Smaller cargo area behind rear seats than before
  • Not as quiet as other cabins in the segment
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Volvo XC60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$31,000 - $43,500
Used XC60 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?

Volvo offers a nice range of engines and trim levels for the XC60 to suit a variety of buyers. However, we believe the T6 Inscription model strikes the best balance of power versus cost and provides access to the XC60's more distinctive luxury amenities, such as four-zone climate control and massaging front seats. The Inscription model's interior also oozes elegance with its beautifully shaped wood inlays, a leather-wrapped dash and vertical bar front grille.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

Volvo debuted its small luxury crossover, the XC60, back for the 2010 model year. Over the years, we've given it high marks for its powerful engines, roomy cargo area and strong safety scores. For 2018, Volvo's got a fully redesigned XC60 on offer. Much of the model's core appeal remains, but this year's model is more stylish, has a bit more room for rear passengers and has new engine options.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is essentially a scaled-down version of the larger three-row XC90. And because of the similarities between both structures, the smaller, lighter XC60 can actually use all of the same powertrains from the XC90 model line. The XC60 T5 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but we like the 316-horsepower output of the midlevel T6. It's the best match for the XC60, and it gives up only 1 mpg on average to the T5.

All-new for 2018 is the T8 plug-in hybrid. It uses the T6's engine to drive the front wheels and an electric motor to drive the rears. It delivers a big jump in power (400 hp) with only a small benefit in fuel economy. It's also considerably more expensive. Since the XC60's best strengths are in areas other than soul-stirring performance, we don't see much appeal in the T8.

No matter which powertrain you pick, though, you'll appreciate that Volvo has upped the luxury factor in the XC60, especially when it comes to interiors and amenities. It matches what you'll find inside an Audi or Mercedes-Benz, but with a distinctly Swedish style. We are most impressed by the top Inscription trim, which benefits from exquisitely formed wood inlays and a leather-wrapped dashboard. The sport-focused R-Design comes exclusively with paddle shifters and sport seats, and it sits in between the Inscription and base trim, which Volvo now calls Momentum in lieu of Dynamic.

Although the XC60 hasn't quite developed the dynamic chops to run toe to toe with the sportier variants in segment, there's no doubt Volvo will attract new fans with this XC60 generation.

Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 T8 as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars and as one of the Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 Volvo XC60 models

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is available in three trims, which offer varied levels of luxury and sport-focused amenities: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. All trims can be paired with any of the available powertrains designated by T5, T6 and T8. The T5 features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), and the T6 has a similar engine but with turbo- and supercharging (316 hp, 295 lb-ft). The range-topping T8 is a plug-in hybrid that combines the T6 engine with a rear electric motor (400 hp, 472 lb-ft). All models are equipped solely with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The base Momentum trim is pretty nicely equipped, featuring 18-inch alloy wheels (T6 models come standard with 19-inch wheels), LED headlights and taillights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, integrated roof rails, and a power liftgate with programmable height.

Inside, there's leather upholstery, aluminum interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats (with rear underseat storage), a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker audio system, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration, and Bluetooth connectivity.

On the safety front, all XC60s are equipped with lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation and protection, oncoming collision avoidance/mitigation with bike/pedestrian/animal detection, driver attention alert, road sign recognition, and a four-year complimentary subscription to Volvo On Call with remote engine start.

The R-Design trim includes everything above and adds 19-inch wheels, special exterior trim, LED front foglights and cornering lights, keyless entry, a hands-free liftgate, illuminated door handles, front sport seats with manual seat bottom extensions, navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, steering wheel paddles and selectable drive modes.

The Inscription trim includes most of the R-Design features but has different exterior and interior trim and lacks the sport seats and steering wheel paddles. Instead, you get 20-inch wheels, four-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped dash, ambient interior lighting and a cooled glovebox.

A number of small packages and stand-alone options are available on the base Momentum trim if you don't need or want everything offered in R-Design or Inscription trims. Features such as the digital gauge cluster, navigation system, interior ambient lighting, and keyless entry are all available.

The Vision package is available to all models and includes auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors with semiautonomous parking assist. The Convenience package adds adaptive cruise control, power-folding rear seat and headrests, heated wiper blades, power child locks for the rear doors, HomeLink, an additional 12-volt power outlet, and for Momentum models includes selectable drive mode settings, keyless entry and a hands-free tailgate. Adding the Advance package equips all models with turn-adapting LED headlights, a 360-degree parking camera system, headlight washers and a head-up display.

The Luxury Seat package is offered exclusively on Inscription models, and it helps elevate the XC60's amenities above the competition. Included is premium leather upholstery, upgraded front seats (heated, ventilated and massaging with power lower cushion extenders and adjustable lateral support), heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The most significant stand-alone options include an adaptive air suspension that provides adjustments in body height and damping and a 15-speaker Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD (turbo- and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
The T6 trim achieves the best balance of power and dynamics of all the available XC60 models. No one should be disappointed with the amount of power on tap, and the brakes deliver smooth yet responsive stopping performance. It's not the sportiest in the segment, but it's a solid midpack contender.

Acceleration

7.5
The twin-charged four-cylinder provides sufficient thrust, even if it isn't quite as fast as Volvo claims. We reached 60 mph in just 6.1 seconds, which is comparable to times from the competition's turbo four-cylinders. Nobody is going to have issues with the power on tap to get up to speed.

Braking

8.0
The brakes are nice and easy to modulate with linear pedal feel and the perfect amount of initial bite. Under heavy braking, they are stable and consistent and are able to stop the XC60 in 114 feet, which matches results from the segment leaders equipped with all-season tires.

Steering

6.5
The steering feels a little sensitive at highway speeds, which requires micro-corrections from the driver. But it's also more lively at lower speeds and as precise as you'll ever need. With today's technology, Volvo should be able to tune the steering for all instances, and it falls a bit short.

Handling

7.0
In Comfort mode, the XC60 returns a lot of body movement over bumpy pavement and through turns. In Dynamic, the car feels more buttoned-down, though the large panoramic sunroof makes it feel a little top-heavy. The optional air suspension is far from clumsy, but some competitors are superior.

Drivability

7.5
The engine can surge a little at times while at partial throttle, likely when there's engine boost being generated two ways. The transmission for the most part is very responsive, and only on a couple of occasions it took more time than expected to downshift and accelerate.

Off-road

7.5
The XC60 has an off-road mode, which raises the suspension almost 2 inches when equipped with the optional air suspension. Still, with the extra ground clearance, the XC60 isn't meant for hardcore off-road duty but should handle inclement weather without issue.

Comfort

8.0
Seating comfort is a strong point of the XC60 thanks largely to highly adjustable and massaging seats and soft-padded surfaces. The four-zone climate control is also a rather luxurious feature on this Inscription model, though Volvo hasn't quite optimized the air suspension for ride comfort.

Seat comfort

9.0
The XC60 has excellent seats, and it is currently the only one in its class to offer an optional massage function. The cushions have the right amount of firmness and front heat and ventilation, and functions work well. Adjustments are wide-ranging so it helps to have a touchscreen menu for guidance.

Ride comfort

6.5
Even in its softest suspension setting, the optional air suspension isn't very effective at filtering out high-frequency road vibrations. The ride isn't harsh, but we'd call it a little busy for a luxury crossover. The large 20-inch wheels that come with the Inscription trim could be partly to blame.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Some road and wind noise permeates the cabin, but not to a distracting degree. At low speeds the supercharger whine becomes audible. Not exactly a refined luxury sound, but it isn't off-putting either. There are quieter cabins, such as the Mercedes GLC's, but overall the XC60 is quieter than many.

Climate control

8.0
The climate control is very effective at keeping cabin temps pleasant. Adjusting temps and fan speed for front and rear zones is straightforward and elegant. Our one gripe is the system is slow to load on startup, and you have to cycle through all seat heating/cooling settings to turn them off.

Interior

8.0
With rotary dial controls the new norm, we're surprised Volvo was able to make the touchscreen work as well as it does. The cabin is pretty spacious, with the exception of a panoramic sunroof eating up a little headroom. Still, Volvo went above expectations with regard to visibility.

Ease of use

8.0
The infotainment is intuitive and user-friendly, responding to swipe and pinch gestures like those for a smartphone, with response times that are good. The gauge cluster controls are a little less straightforward but ultimately easy to use. Function follows form.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The doors open fairly wide, but the step-over could prove a little high for short or elderly individuals. The front windshield is raked back a fair amount, so head clearance is somewhat sacrificed and taller folks might have issues. The rear door openings are squared-off and don't pose these issues.

Driving position

8.0
With a ton of seat adjustability and a good amount of range in the adjustable steering column, there are few drivers who won't be able to find a good driving position. We could use a little more tilt functionality for the bottom cushion, but that's nearly a nonissue.

Roominess

7.5
The front seats have a fair amount of legroom and seat width, but the panoramic sunroof that's standard on all models eats up some headroom. Backseat accommodations are quite good across the board, and even middle seat comfort isn't too compromised, so it should work for three average-size adults.

Visibility

9.0
Volvo did its homework. The front pillars are narrow in the right plane, with a space between the sideview mirror so that critical 45-degree view isn't obstructed. The generous window space in the back, the power-folding rear headrests and the optional 360-degree cameras make life easy.

Quality

8.5
Volvo really elevated its build quality with this XC60 generation. It's not quite up to Mercedes level, but it's definitely a step above BMW and Jaguar. The interior materials feel of quality, and there's real craftsmanship to some pieces, specifically the wood trim in this Inscription model.

Utility

8.5
Utility is another strong area for the XC60, thanks to a generous cargo area and smart configuration options. If you have the optional air suspension, you can impress your friends by lowering the car from the tailgate area.

Small-item storage

8.0
In-cabin stowage is decent for a luxury vehicle. The felt, rubber-lined door pockets keep loose items from causing noise and will hold a larger water bottle. A modest center armrest bin with two USB ports is good for phones. Rear storage is limited to a small door pocket and a shallow armrest bin.

Cargo space

8.5
At 29.7 cubic feet with the rear seats up, volume is generous for the segment, and an innovative cargo cover can either slide up or retract completely. The air suspension allows you to lower the rear-end height for easier loading; there's both a ski pass-through and 60/40-split folding seatbacks.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
The LATCH anchors are located under easy-access flip covers and in the usual places on the outboard seats with two top tethers on the back. You can mount only two child seats, but there should be enough space for rear-facing child seats.

Technology

8.5
Volvo backs up its new modern styling with a ton of well-executed technology. It may not be innovating as boldly as the German manufacturers, but the features and driving aids available in the XC60 are, for the most part, very useful.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The Bowers & Wilkins audio system is one of the most advanced and configurable offerings we've come across. Sleek yellow speaker cones peeking out behind decorative metal grilles is a nice aesthetic pairing with the rich sound and deep bass. The nav system's modern graphics are almost as nice.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Device integration is excellent. You can pair your phone while on the move and choose between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto or use Volvo's native Bluetooth interface, which also works well. We appreciate the fact that CarPlay and Auto don't occupy the entire infotainment screen, too.

Driver aids

8.0
Of note, Pilot Assist's firm hold on lane position feels more autonomous than most systems. The forward collision warning returned a few false positives from parked cars. Otherwise, all driving aids work well and are easy to access and switch on/off at will through the touchscreen.

Voice control

8.5
Voice control functionality is quite extensive, with all the usual functions related to phone calls and navigation. But you can also control the climate control, seat heaters and ventilation, and steering wheel heat. Holding down the button summons Google Voice or Siri if your phone is connected.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo XC60.

5(58%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(17%)
1(6%)
4.0
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

In my humble opinion this is the best luxury SUV.
M,Jones,08/17/2017
T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I honestly believe that this SUV is hands down the best luxury SUV available in the segment. I test drove the Mercedes Benz GLC 300, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, Mazda CX-9 (X3 2018 was not available to test drive) and at the end the Volvo was the winner. To me, the design of the Volvo is the most modern and elegant of the bunch. The engine on the T5 is on par with the Base models of the other brands. (@250HP and around the same torque) The cabin set up for convenience of the driver, the blend of technology and amenities on a simple yet elegant design made the XC60 the best. I was a little concerned with the performance and almost decided to go with the T6 but I honestly could not justify the extra money, the engine performs just fine for the type of driving I do. The noise levels at highway speeds are just right, not so quiet that you fall asleep but not so loud that you can't carry a conversation. The R-design specs are certainly worth the extra cash, the fit and finish of the seats is impeccable. The steering wheel, shifting paddles, aluminum accents, and the overall environment are just way above the German and British competition. One characteristic that I have really liked is the suspension. My only test drive was on a XC90 T5 and on that occasion I noticed some plushness to the suspension, specially when compared t my old BMW 328i. On the R-design suspension that feeling has not been present, it is firm but not uncomfortable it just feels sporty to the point that you forget you are driving a 4000lbs+ SUV. I have never owned a Volvo so the question of reliability and quality long term are still out there. Without a doubt my initial impression to this point has been 100% positive.
A Rated Car with C Rated Nav and Computer
Mink70,05/02/2018
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Bought this SUV for my wife replacing a loaded 2018 Audi Q5 because the seats were very comfortable for her, and we really like the dealer. The Audi seats hurt her back so we sold it back to the dealer with less than 2000 miles on it (OUCH!). Inscription has amazing seat adjustments, features and comfort. Terrible window glare off dash during daytime unless drive wears sun glasses. Visibility is good, though the BLIS could have been made more pronounced in the side mirror. No mfg compares to Audi on the BLIS system visibility. The infotainment computer, while billed as working like an iPhone with a home button, is cumbersome, slow and difficult to learn.It takes forever to download updates, and notices of them are very misleading. Navigation graphics, operation and search results leave a lot to be desired ( I could use a crass word but won't) especially compared to the Q5. Its choices of routes are very poor. Shuttling between screens is distracting, and the screen does hold finger prints very easily. There should be some dash button to push for the most common features, e.g. cutting off Eco mode and 360 camera. Mileage so far is not ok and disappointing. Has yet to average 20 mpg much less the advertised mileage. Interior wood trim (driftwood because Volvo ran out of other wood grain colors) and leather colors are limited and a bit ugly compared to all competitors. The newer electric silver exterior color is very handsome and would be prettier if the interior leather options included a true beige with walnut trim. My wife really likes the car, but I can say I barely like it.That might change after we take it on a trip. Were it not for the dealer, with whom we have had a long, wonderful relationship and is excellent, I probably would like the 2018 XC60 Inscription T6 less. Just hope it is durable and lasts for the 10 years my wife had a Toyota Sienna.
2018 XC60 is fantastic... best in class luxury
Kevin,09/21/2017
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased a new 2018 XC60 Momentum T5 - loaded with options in July. The vehicle now has 3000 miles on it. The vehicle is fantastic driving machine for 1) the freeway for long trips and 2) the city for short trips. Super easy to drive and comfortable. Compared to my former Jeep Grand Cherokee or Ford Explorer, it is much more connected, easy / fun to drive and luxurious feeling inside. The safety technology and driver Pilot Assist 2 are amazing. I use it every day and well worth the upgrade. The T5 is plenty of power and zip for the XC60 at 250 HP. I really love driving this car... it is energizing getting into it and driving it.
Volvo’s best and safest SUV.
Volodoscope,04/19/2018
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
Volvo brand has always been my favorite. Their Scandinavian design, simplicity and their attention to complete safety is what kept me with them for many years. With the recent changes with Volvo, it’s only more clear that their future is going to be amazing. They have completely rethought their car line, and with the new XC60 they are gonna be very recognizable on any road. This is my first SUV, and I wouldn’t have gotten it if it wasn’t for the beautiful design of XC60. This size is not too big and not so compact like other luxury makers. I got the T8 Twin Engine trim with 10 kWh battery that gives 18-20 miles range on pure electric drive. My favorite things about the car: -air suspension is incredibly comfortable and soft -remote start, pre-cooling, pre-heating all though the Volvo App is amazing, even works with my Apple Watch -comfort and quietness of the cabin -design of the interior and the screen interface and interaction -internet in the car, over the air updates of all maps, installation of free apps -Volvo’s own sound system is superb -Spotify -Apple CarPlay -Autonomous Drive is very accurate from everyday driving to work -auto braking and crash avoidance is amazing -once a year maintenance is a breeze -electric drive is so smooth and quick, it almost feels like a mini Tesla -LED lights are beautiful and bright enough in all situations I’ve experienced -size of the XC60 is just right Things that can improve: -Volvo needs to work with dealerships more and be allowed to fully update the car over-the-air -charging speed could improve with time, with software updates too -transition from engine to electric needs more ironing out -more options and controls in the user interface and the screen, few more options to make the car your own and have more customizations -Volvo needs to help plug-in hybrids to find charging stations, they kind of let that up to the driver Overall this is the best car I’ve even driven, even comparing it to cars I’ve been in, like Audi and BMW, Volvo always takes on extra points on character, design, and comfort. This is truly Scandinavian philosophy, nothing more and nothing less, just what you need, and after driving it everyday I can see it very well.
See all 47 reviews of the 2018 Volvo XC60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the XC60 models:

Oncoming Lane Mitigation
Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and supports the driver in keeping the car within the lane.
Driver Alert Control
Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Volvo XC60

Used 2018 Volvo XC60 Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo XC60 is offered in the following submodels: XC60 SUV, XC60 Hybrid. Available styles include T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo XC60?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volvo XC60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum is priced between $31,000 and$41,500 with odometer readings between 13190 and45565 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription is priced between $38,985 and$43,500 with odometer readings between 7788 and44786 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum is priced between $36,723 and$39,500 with odometer readings between 6310 and23988 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription is priced between $35,980 and$37,708 with odometer readings between 15697 and38930 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design is priced between $35,980 and$42,588 with odometer readings between 16542 and45813 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volvo XC60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo XC60 for sale near. There are currently 31 used and CPO 2018 XC60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,000 and mileage as low as 6310 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo XC60.

Can't find a used 2018 Volvo XC60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC60 for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,325.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,503.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC60 for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,714.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volvo XC60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC60 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Volvo XC60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles