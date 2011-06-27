  1. Home
2017 Volvo XC60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • The efficient four-cylinder engines are more powerful than you'd think
  • top safety scores and integrated booster seats make the XC60 a great choice for families
  • cargo space is generous
  • all seats provide long-distance comfort
  • Interior design and infotainment system are beginning to show their age
  • Handling isn't as capable as some newer competitors
  • Handling doesn't inspire much confidence when going around turns
Used XC60 for Sale
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're looking for a family-friendly SUV, the 2017 Volvo XC60 is a great place to start. The interior is as accommodating for adults as it is children, and all passengers benefit from the assurance that comes with top crash test scores and Volvo's obsession with safety innovations.

The XC60 further differentiates itself from other SUVs with its uniquely Scandinavian design and efficient yet potent four-cylinder engines. There's even a sporty R-Design model for drivers that want a more engaging experience.

Then again, there is no shortage of SUVs lining up to challenge the Volvo, and with many introduced or redesigned in recent years, some rivals have an technological and aesthetic edge. The long list of top competitors include the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX 200t, Buick Envision, and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Even in the face of such strong rivals, the 2017 Volvo XC60 is worth considering as it remains a great all-around performer.

Standard safety features for all Volvo XC60 models include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, whiplash protection for the front seats, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and Volvo On Call emergency telematics. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety system, which is a low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking.

A pair of integrated dual-stage child booster seats are optional and pop up from the rear outboard seats to accommodate children with a height/weight range from 37 inches and 33 pounds to 55 inches and 80 pounds. Other standard and/or available features include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, an upgraded frontal collision warning system with fully automatic braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection, a driver-inattention warning system and lane departure warning.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XC60 T6 with 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a respectable distance for this class of vehicle. Surprisingly, all-season tires extended that distance by only a foot.

In government crash tests, the XC60 was awarded five out of five stars for overall, frontal and side crash protection, as well as four stars for rollover protection. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the XC60 its highest score of Good for small- and moderate-overlap front crash protection, along with side protection, roof strength, and head restraints and seats. It also received a rating of Superior for its front-crash prevention technology.

Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.

2017 Volvo XC60 models

The 2017 Volvo XC60 is a five-passenger compact SUV that is offered in three main trim levels (Dynamic, Inscription and R-Design) that are further differentiated by two engine choices (T5 and T6).

Standard features for the T5 Dynamic trim include 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, roof rails, dual panoramic sunroofs, automatic wipers, remote ignition, cruise control, low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

Interior features include dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, eight-way power adjustable front sport seats with driver memory functions, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, aluminum interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 7-inch infotainment display, Volvo's Sensus Connect system with navigation and mobile apps, an eight-speaker stereo with USB/auxiliary audio input, HD and satellite radio.

The T6 Dynamic trim adds 19-inch wheels,a power liftgate, keyless entry/ignition and digital gauges. The Inscription trim includes all of the T5 Dynamic features along with 20-inch wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front comfort seats, interior ambient lighting and wood interior trim. Most of these features are available on the T5 Dynamic as part of the Preferred Option package that also adds front parking sensors, a universal garage door opener, power-folding rear headrests and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area.

R-Design models are similarly outfitted as the T6 Inscription and add unique exterior and interior styling treatments, adaptive xenon headlights, a sport-tuned suspension, power-folding mirrors, automatic high beams, headlight washers, steering-wheel shift paddles, sport pedals, adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warnings with full auto braking and pedestrian detection, a lane departure warning system, a universal garage door opener, power-folding rear headrests and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. Rear parking sensors are not available, though.

Most of the premium features are available as options on supporting trims. Bundled options include the Climate package (heated front and rear seats, heated windshield and washers, and a heated steering wheel) and the Advanced package (the R-Design's advanced safety systems, a drowsy driver alert system, a road sign reader and the premium audio). Standalone options include the heated front seats, adaptive xenon headlights, 20-inch wheels and dual two-stage integrated child booster seats.

The 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque (with a momentary overboost to 280 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels, and all-wheel drive is available at additional cost. Properly equipped, the T5 can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The T6 and R-Design models receive a supercharger on top of the turbocharger for a power increase to 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, and towing capacity maxes out at 4,400 pounds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) for the front-wheel-drive T5. Opting for all-wheel drive drops that figure to 23 mpg combined. The T6 is rated at 22 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway).

In Edmunds testing, an XC60 T6 and R-Design accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 and 6.2 seconds, respectively. Volvo estimates the T5 will reach 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.

Driving

Despite what you might think about an SUV powered by a small four-cylinder engine, the XC60 T5 should be more than adequate for most drivers. If you're regularly loading it to capacity with people and cargo, we recommend the more powerful T6. Fuel economy suffers slightly, but probably not enough to be a deal-breaker. Regardless of engine choice, the eight-speed transmission delivers smooth shifts and the available all-wheel drive makes it a capable handler in cold weather climates.

Around town, the XC60 easily soaks up road imperfections and provides a comfortable ride quality. Think twice about the available 20-inch wheels, though, as you could find the resulting ride to be a touch too firm. As for handling, the XC60 is competent, but it's not the segment's sportiest entry. Largely because newer and sportier models have come along in recent years, the XC60 can seem out of its element on tight, twisting roads, and its steering is overly light.

Interior

Volvo's reputation for tastefully simple interiors is on full display in the 2017 XC60. The inviting cabin features a distinctive "waterfall" center stack that gracefully joins the dash and center console. Operating the climate control is intuitive, but other systems might take some getting used to. In particular, the infotainment system is controlled via a multifunction knob on the center stack rather than a traditional touchscreen or dial mount where your hand naturally rests. Menus for navigation and music browsing can also be confusing.

Seat comfort, on the other hand, is excellent. Front seats are well shaped and appropriately cushioned for long road trips, and the range of adjustments ensure a comfortable position for a variety of body types. Rear seats are similarly accommodating, delivering adult-sized head- and legroom. Volvo is still one of the only manufacturers to offer integrated child booster seats that fold out of the rear bench.

The quality of the interior materials is decent for the class, though some newer SUVs have surpassed the XC60 in terms of overall look and feel. The XC60's age also shows in the overabundance of buttons on the center stack and small infotainment screen. Cargo space is better than average, though, providing 30.8 cubic feet behind the rear seats and up to 67 cubic feet with those seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volvo XC60.

5(39%)
4(15%)
3(46%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.9
13 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

stylish
floyd III,04/26/2017
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've own my 2017 xc60 about 3months, I really enjoy the safety and comfort. The ride is firm but not obtrusive, I enjoy the bluetooth for my music. i'm still getting use to the size of the vehicle as I came out of a Volvo s40. a long road trip is in the future. I just finished a 1000, mile trip gas mileage avg 24mpg and it runs on regular a plus. I love the great visibility and road handling. I now would recommend a Volvo XC60 to anyone looking for a great Suv this truck swallowed up all my luggage and great plus three additional adults in comfort.
Settling in for many years of ownership
E.B. 96,12/24/2018
T5 Dynamic 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My 2017 XC60 T5 Dynamic has been a great car. I bought it after having my 2011 VW Touareg TDI bought back after the whole Dieselgate situation about a year and a half ago. My old car had some pretty significant reliability issues, and having this car consistently perform without any issues or unexpected problems has been a breath of fresh air. Specifically, the car is a great long distance cruiser - set it on cruise control at around 70 MPH and it will easily achieve 30 MPG on regular fuel. Compared to the vehicles I was cross shopping, the comparably low cost of ownership/operation ultimately made the decision easy for me. I test drove BMWs, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi products but all of them had questionable reliability and operating costs that were, in my opinion, not worth the extra effort and cost. The front seats are exceptionally comfortable, but being a taller and frankly larger driver, the rear seat legroom behind my seating position is not as generous as it would be in some larger competitors. I have had the car serviced once, and only two other visits to the dealership to have the coolant levels topped off and a styling accessory installed. I do have to say that after about 18 months of ownership, my only complaint has been a seemingly sharp decline in resale value, and jealousy looking at the newer XC60s, but I plan on holding on to this car for quite a while and the potential for high-mileage and long-term ownership has kept me driving my car.
I had such high hopes....
Nicole,07/19/2017
T5 Dynamic 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1500 miles driven so far...encountered three issues (all were "reset" by turning the car on and off again.) First, the power lock on the driver side door decided not to function one day, but hasn't repeated yet. During a heavy rain, the auto folding mirrors would not fold back out after turning the car on and off several times. It later reset after being parked for an hour and I was told by the dealer to push the left and right mirror command buttons at the same time which should cause the mirrors to fold out if they are stuck. Best of all, I believe the parking break malfunctioned, triggering the check engine light to come on and the car to be undriveable. After I safely rolled into a parking lot and turned the care off and on it appears to be fixed for the time being. I'll be making my first trip to the service department before I make my second car payment! There are some good things: Acceleration is great for a 4 cylinder and size of the car; Tons of cargo space + panoramic sun roof made for some luxury car camping; Very comfortable (and great gas mileage at about 30 mpg) on a 8 hour road trip; Bluetooth integration is fairly seamless (wishing the car had apple play) and the navigation system has a very nice feature where the next turn displays in the instrument panel so you don't have to keep looking back at the screen. There are many things I really love about this car, but the reliability issues have me feeling pretty disappointed. I'm glad I leased.
After 1300 miles, learning more about my XC60
Steve Fox,05/25/2017
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Just completed first couple of long trips .... so now willing to document my thoughts on my new 2017 XC60 (last year of the generation). Pro's: a) seats are really comfortable (this is a renowned attribute, but I can confirm); b) fuel economy is decent (averaging 25mpg so far); c) plenty of good features (heated steering wheel, ability to start the car from my iPhone etc). d) build quality seems good - nice thunk when closing door etc. Con's: a) handling is just OK; b) heated front windshield has annoyingly visible heating wires; c) infotainment and instrument panel is definitely showing it's age ... one example, no ability to see phone messages; no ability to change speed display to km/h (would have been useful when driving to Montreal)
See all 13 reviews of the 2017 Volvo XC60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Volvo XC60

Used 2017 Volvo XC60 Overview

The Used 2017 Volvo XC60 is offered in the following submodels: XC60 SUV. Available styles include T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Dynamic 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volvo XC60?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volvo XC60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic is priced between $22,828 and$28,495 with odometer readings between 21200 and47991 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription is priced between $26,494 and$29,500 with odometer readings between 21420 and40757 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription is priced between $20,895 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 23269 and75645 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Dynamic is priced between $25,777 and$27,190 with odometer readings between 28668 and32363 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design is priced between $29,900 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 29008 and39325 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Volvo XC60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volvo XC60 for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2017 XC60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,895 and mileage as low as 21200 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Volvo XC60.

Can't find a used 2017 Volvo XC60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC60 for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,954.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,339.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC60 for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,649.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,144.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volvo XC60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC60 lease specials

