If you're looking for a family-friendly SUV, the 2017 Volvo XC60 is a great place to start. The interior is as accommodating for adults as it is children, and all passengers benefit from the assurance that comes with top crash test scores and Volvo's obsession with safety innovations.

The XC60 further differentiates itself from other SUVs with its uniquely Scandinavian design and efficient yet potent four-cylinder engines. There's even a sporty R-Design model for drivers that want a more engaging experience.

Then again, there is no shortage of SUVs lining up to challenge the Volvo, and with many introduced or redesigned in recent years, some rivals have an technological and aesthetic edge. The long list of top competitors include the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX 200t, Buick Envision, and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Even in the face of such strong rivals, the 2017 Volvo XC60 is worth considering as it remains a great all-around performer.

Standard safety features for all Volvo XC60 models include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, whiplash protection for the front seats, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and Volvo On Call emergency telematics. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety system, which is a low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking.

A pair of integrated dual-stage child booster seats are optional and pop up from the rear outboard seats to accommodate children with a height/weight range from 37 inches and 33 pounds to 55 inches and 80 pounds. Other standard and/or available features include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, an upgraded frontal collision warning system with fully automatic braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection, a driver-inattention warning system and lane departure warning.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XC60 T6 with 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a respectable distance for this class of vehicle. Surprisingly, all-season tires extended that distance by only a foot.

In government crash tests, the XC60 was awarded five out of five stars for overall, frontal and side crash protection, as well as four stars for rollover protection. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the XC60 its highest score of Good for small- and moderate-overlap front crash protection, along with side protection, roof strength, and head restraints and seats. It also received a rating of Superior for its front-crash prevention technology.

Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.