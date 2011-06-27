Used 2013 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews

Best car Ive ever owned - great for road trips. keepeyesopen , 12/24/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I traded in a 2010 Honda CRV EX-L for the 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum. Big difference! The XC60 is far more quiet, smooth and powerful. The quietness and seat comfort contributed to a very comfortable 10-hour road trip. There is plenty of power for passing and merging. The blind spot warning system works well. The navigation system responds well to voice commands, and the bluetooth integration with both Android and iPhones is excellent. The navigation system, radio and media controls on the steering wheel are easy to use after a short learning period. One unexpected finding was the seat comfort. This is hard to appreciate on a short test drive, but apparent on long trips. Report Abuse

Scandanavian delight jbaril , 02/07/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Though I wish I could have plumped for a Platinum or R-Design version, my SUV, which has Climate and Tailgate packages, as well as remote start, will do just fine. The only thing I really will miss is Homelink and possibly the fog lamps. And, aesthetically, the wood on the center console would have been nice. Car is very comfortable. Sport mode is eager and even more so when the DTSC is turned off. Wow! Quick! Heading to the mountains and snow this weekend! Report Abuse

LOVE IT Suzanne Morrison , 05/15/2016 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I don't get how the value dropped by $10K in 2 years. When I bought it there was one in S.F. for $54K and I paid $33K. It's appraising at $23K now. Other than that I LOVE IT. I have a 2000 S80 with 250,000 miles and it's still running strong. My only complaint is that everyone thinks I'm driving with my brights on. VOLVO's are the best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun car to drive Al C , 02/15/2017 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful UPDATE 01/2018 Volvo stood by their warranty on the internal oil leak. After following the steps on the TSB, corporate OK'd replacing my pistons and rings at mile 66000. That's like a new engine..sort of. But my oil low indication has not come back and I'm a happy camper. I've had no other issues and look forward to driving this thing until my 100k warranty runs out, then I'll be ready for the XC90! Ok, I've had my 2013 XC60 T6 AWD for over a year now. I love driving it. The engine power is more than enough to push back in your seat. All the interior gadgets make sense from a driver point of view. I can see why my insurance is so low on it, the safety features are overwhelming. Now, the bad news. Little did I know this model/year is prone to an oil leak internally. You have to get your hands on TJ24643. It will describe the low oil level warning and how Volvo engineers fix (hide) the leak warning. Here is their thinking: Let's re-program the computer to alert at a lower oil level, then let's change out the dipstick with a longer one and move the Full/Low markings lower on the dipstick!! If the warning comes back after that, you have to haggle for a new engine.....So other than that, the car is a blast!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse