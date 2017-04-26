Used 2017 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me
- 52,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDJ2H2087716
Stock: T06272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,599$3,088 Below Market
Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Visit Integrity Auto Sales online at integrityautoz.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more. ALL CAR LOANS MAYBE SUBJECT TO A DOWN PAYMENT, AND CREDIT APPROVAL!!! Sale Price and/or Market Value represents the approximate value of a standard unit at retail. Sale price will vary with condition, mileage, and options. Taxes and licensing are not included. Pricing of the sale are negotiable such as vehicle price, term, interest rate, and trade appraisal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDR7H2188529
Stock: 5205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 53,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500$4,980 Below Market
Ocala Volvo Cars - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Courtesy DemoWhat are you looking for in your next vehicle? Sophisticated looks. Outstanding performance. Worldchanging innovations. Now you can own the Volvo you've always wanted when you choose our Certified by Volvo vehicles.You'll get premium features like Scandinavian craftsmanship. Intelligent technology with an intuitive infotainment hub at your fingertips. And worry-free benefits with our warranty.Each Certified by Volvo vehicle passes a rigorous certification process. We investigate its title history to ensure it's clean.* We thoroughly inspect each area of the vehicle -- covering more than 170+ points -- and bring the vehicle up to our exacting specifications. Then, we certify the vehicle and issue a 5-year, unlimited mile warranty, upgradeable up to 10 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV449MRR1H2132262
Stock: 5132262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 27,285 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$22,999$3,218 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6219 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV449MRR8H2131559
Stock: M300364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 72,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDU0H2169387
Stock: T06129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,641 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$22,999$3,158 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7255 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV449MRU5H2024019
Stock: B279888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-24-2019
- 26,850 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$22,499$2,755 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6525 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV449MRR2H2093441
Stock: C288640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 61,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDU0H2169762
Stock: T06132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,950$3,547 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Volvo XC60 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather seating surfaces, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Window Grid Diversity Antenna. Carfax One-Owner. These Packages Will Make Your Volvo XC60 Inscription the Envy of Onlookers Wheels: 18' Silver Leda Diamond Cut Alloy, Volvo On-Call Emergency Sos, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: Start/Stop and Adaptive Shift, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start. Feel Confident About Your Choice Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDU9H2006737
Stock: 3378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 30,034 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995$2,639 Below Market
Miami Car Credit - Miami Gardens / Florida
2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription Black Stone 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHCFront and rear parking sensors, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, Keyless start, Panoramic sunroof, 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS w/Lane Change Merge Aid warning, Electric Folding Rear Headrests, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Park Assist, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Operated Tailgate, Power passenger seat, Preferred Option Package, Wheels: 18" Silver Leda Diamond Cut Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2451 miles below market average!Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Financing is available for all credit situations. Reviews: * The efficient four-cylinder engines are more powerful than you'd think; top safety scores and integrated booster seats make the XC60 a great choice for families; cargo space is generous; all seats provide long-distance comfort. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDU1H2174890
Stock: 174890FA1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 63,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDJ4H2195948
Stock: T06475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,795$3,157 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Volvo On-Call Emergency Sos, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks. Let the Volvo XC60 Put Your Family's Safety First Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dstc/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, City Safety and Cross Traffic Alert, Blis w/Lane Change Merge Aid Blind Spot Sensor, Back-up camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options Leather seating surfaces, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18' Silver Leda Diamond Cut Alloy, Volvo On-Call Emergency Sos, Valet Function, Trip computer. Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDU6H2006422
Stock: 3263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 22,355 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,998$3,203 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet - Kissimmee / Florida
This 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription in Osmium Gray Metallic features: Automatic temperature control, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 13160 miles below market average!Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * The efficient four-cylinder engines are more powerful than you'd think; top safety scores and integrated booster seats make the XC60 a great choice for families; cargo space is generous; all seats provide long-distance comfort. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV449MRU6H2011988
Stock: 2011988E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 26,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,960$2,525 Below Market
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*LEATHER SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. REAR PARKING AID. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. MEMORY SEAT. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION.INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE. 2017 VOLVO XC60 DYNAMIC IS GRAY WITH BLACK INTERIOR 27K MILES. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER PACKAGE. ALLOY WHEELS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. FOG LAMPS. REAR SPOILER. REAR WIPER. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDR0H2166016
Stock: H2166016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 22,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,879$3,909 Below Market
Volkswagen of Macon - Macon / Georgia
**ONE OWNER**, GREAT SERVICE RECORDS, ADVANCED PACKAGE, CLIMATE PACKAGE, AWD, 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area, Active Dual Xenon Headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Advanced Package, Climate Package, Electric Folding Rear Headrests, Front Park Assist, harman/kardonÂ Premium AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Navigation System, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Preferred Option Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Osmium Gray Metallic 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Dynamic AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 11123 miles below market average!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* The efficient four-cylinder engines are more powerful than you'd think; top safety scores and integrated booster seats make the XC60 a great choice for families; cargo space is generous; all seats provide long-distance comfort. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV449MRR1H2088683
Stock: P6290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription41,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,000$2,950 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Courtesy Certified: Includes 12/12 Ally Warranty, FREE CARFAX, and a Comprehensive Check List, Courtesy Certified - this vehicle qualifies for the 12/12 Ally warranty - see dealer for details, XC60 T5 Inscription, Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Magic Blue Metallic. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Magic Blue Metallic2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription FWD Automatic with Geartronic Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * The efficient four-cylinder engines are more powerful than you'd think; top safety scores and integrated booster seats make the XC60 a great choice for families; cargo space is generous; all seats provide long-distance comfort. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDUXH2009419
Stock: V0171
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 70,475 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDJ9H2089785
Stock: T06398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,329 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$19,450$4,519 Below Market
Fairfield Chevrolet - Fairfield / California
Summary This model is fun to drive! With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this vehicle won't let you down. The XC60 is a versatile vehicle. Equipment Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This model has an automatic transmission. Protect this unit from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Volvo XC60 is front wheel drive. This small suv is equipped with a gasoline engine. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this Volvo XC60. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this vehicle. The XC60 looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Expand the cargo capabilities of the vehicle by using the installed roof rack. The perfect balance of space and size. it cruises through the city with ease. This vehicle has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDU3H2005549
Stock: S20314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
