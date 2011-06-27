  1. Home
2010 Volvo XC60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive design inside and out, ample interior space, many safety-oriented features, long list of standard equipment, strong turbocharged engine.
  • Subpar fuel economy, unremarkable base engine, not as sporty as some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Volvo XC60 is a solid hit thanks to its combination of convenience, safety, style and performance.

Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2010.

Vehicle overview

Most people know of ABBA, the popular Swedish pop band from the 1970s that enjoyed a recent revival after its songs were used in the "Mamma Mia!" musical and movie. Now it seems there's another Swedish export ready for a re-release — and it's not Ace of Base. It's Volvo. Yes, Volvo is still building family wagons (how '70s!), but its new 2010 XC60 is as up-to-date and fashionable as a small premium crossover can be.

The popularity of small luxury crossovers has grown in recent years, with an increasing number of shoppers desiring vehicles that offer the utility of a Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 but in a more luxurious package. Volvo's 2010 XC60 meets this desire with a healthy dose of power and style (yes, really) while also boasting the safety-conscious design for which the brand is known.

In terms of size, the five-passenger XC60 is smaller than the brand's XC90 seven-passenger crossover SUV and roughly comparable to a BMW X3, but it's roomier inside than many other vehicles in this segment. To our eyes, the XC60 is to Volvo's lineup as Anni-Frid Lyngstad is to ABBA's, which is to say, it's the best-looking of the bunch. Underneath the distinctive, cleanly styled sheet metal is hardware related to the brand's latest S80 sedan, including two of the S80 engines — the base 3.2-liter inline-6 and the uplevel 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6. Like the S80, the XC60 has standard front-wheel drive (on the 3.2 model) and available all-wheel drive (optional on 3.2 and standard on T6).

Even the base XC60 comes packed with plenty of amenities, including a power driver seat, an eight-speaker audio system, Bluetooth and dual-zone automatic climate control. The T6 model adds standard leather upholstery and a power passenger seat as well as the turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive. You can also get cool-looking two-tone upholstery and real wood trim for the center stack to dress up the interior — a hip Swedish counterpoint to the typically austere German designs. Another item of note is "City Safety." Utilizing a short-range infrared rangefinder, this system can detect an imminent low-speed frontal impact at up to 19 mph and either minimize the impact or avoid it entirely by automatically applying the XC60's brakes.

Could the XC60 be Volvo's "Mamma Mia!" a chart-topping smash that takes discos — er, the automotive world — by storm? Well, probably not. There are plenty of other desirable choices in this segment, such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35 and FX35 and Mercedes-Benz GLK350. Even so, the 2010 Volvo XC60 is a solid hit thanks to its combination of performance, convenience, style and safety. If you take one for a test-drive, just make sure to bring some ABBA tunes along for the ride.

2010 Volvo XC60 models

The 2010 Volvo XC60 small luxury crossover is available in three trim levels: 3.2, T6 and R-Design. Standard equipment on the base 3.2 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, roof rails, a power driver seat with memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, City Safety, Bluetooth, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and an eight-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite and HD radio and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The T6 model adds the turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and sportier instrument gauges, The R-Design trim level adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, added exterior styling elements and badging, special R-Design interior trim and sport seats.

The 3.2 model is eligible for a Premium package that adds the T6's additional interior accoutrements, and both models can be equipped with a few other packages. The Multimedia package adds a 12-speaker Dynaudio surround-sound audio system, a navigation system and a back-up camera. The Climate package contributes heated front and rear outboard seats (not available with the integrated booster-seat option), heated washer nozzles, headlamp washers, rain-sensing wipers and an interior air quality system. The Convenience package tacks on a power liftgate and front and rear park assist. Finally, the Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, a driver attention alert system and a lane-departure warning system.

Stand-alone options include 18-inch alloy wheels (3.2 only), a panoramic sunroof, exterior styling enhancements, adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a light-toned wood inlay for the center stack, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and dual integrated rear booster seats.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Volvo XC60 is all-new. This small luxury crossover boasts an upscale interior, a choice of inline six-cylinder engines and many safety-oriented features.

Performance & mpg

The XC60 3.2 is powered by, yes, a 3.2-liter inline-6 that generates 235 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive optional. The all-wheel-drive T6 and R-Design models receive a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine rated at 281 hp and 295 lb-ft. All XC60s feature a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. The XC60 T6 and R -Design will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is a good number for this segment. EPA fuel economy estimates are a solid 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for the XC60 3.2 FWD. The T6 model drops to a less-impressive 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

Safety

Rollover-sensing stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and whiplash-reducing front seats are all standard on the 2010 Volvo XC60. Also standard is City Safety, which can reduce or avoid a low-speed frontal impact by applying the vehicle's brakes without driver intervention. Hill Descent Control is standard on all-wheel-drive models. Other safety options include a lane departure warning system, a driver alert system, a heartbeat monitor that can detect intruders inside the vehicle and a collision warning/braking system.

Driving

The 2010 Volvo XC60's impressive blend of performance and comfort should satisfy the majority of shoppers looking for a small luxury crossover. The base inline-6 is unremarkable, but it will get the job done for those who don't care too much about passing power, and its fuel economy is laudable. The turbo straight-6 lacks the aural excitement one might expect, but it pulls cleanly from low rpm and is certainly sufficient to motivate the XC60's 4,200-pound approximate curb weight. Gearchanges from the six-speed automatic are prompt. On the highway, the XC60 is quiet and stable.

The 2010 XC60 is a capable handler — in fact, the T6's 65.0-mph slalom speed at our test track is among the quickest in this segment. When driven aggressively around corners, though, the XC60 doesn't feel confidence-inspiring. Body roll is significant, and there's a general sense that this softly sprung chassis doesn't want to be pushed, even though it can be. The payoff, not surprisingly, is a comfortable ride. Some drivers might also take issue with the Volvo's myriad safety features, as their various beeps and warnings are sometimes nettlesome. All can be disabled, however.

Interior

Volvo has been making an effort in recent years to give its vehicles some interior flair, and the five-passenger XC60 is the brand's best result yet. The thin-panel center stack — which comes with metallic trim as standard and real oak wood trim as an option — combines with the optional two-tone upholstery to make the XC60's cabin look upscale and inviting. However, the controls for the optional navigation system — they're mounted to the back of the steering wheel — aren't immediately intuitive. Overall materials quality is high, let down by just a few hard plastic trim pieces.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable, even on long drives. The rear seat is particularly roomy as small crossovers go, with a high seat cushion, above-average headroom and decent legroom for adults. To take on cargo, the versatile 40/20/40-split rear seat can be folded. Maximum cargo space, at 67 cubic feet, is above average.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volvo XC60.

5(72%)
4(17%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
109 reviews
109 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

XC 60: My favorite Volvo yet!
L Devoe,11/27/2010
Between my wife and myself we have owned 10 Volvos and consider ourselves Volvo for Life customers. Besides the obvious reputation for safety, Volvos have continued to improve their reliability, looks, and amenities over the years. The XC60 is the first Volvo SUV that I have purchased for myself. It is also the most comfortable Volvo that I have ever driven. I was impressed with the build quality, its pep on the road, and the new features such as blind spot alerts (BLIS) and rear view camera for backing up. The mileage is better than I expected with the 3.2L engine and the interior is dead quiet on the highway.
Way ahead of its time !
K H,12/20/2017
T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This SUV invented the City Safety automatic breaking below 19 mph if it senses something in front of the SUV. 4200 pounds of safety . I only drive a car I love i can basically buy any car money is no object to me . So what is satisfying me and keeps me driving it ? This 2010 XC 60 AWD T 6 , unreplaceable , love this SUV
All catagorys exceed for this 2010 XC60 T6
MM,10/03/2017
T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This is one of those autos that should go up in value . I am not one to stretch things but they just don't make autos as good as this anymore . Heavy , fast, safe, comfortable , no squeaks or sounds, 26 MPG on the HW for V 6 , the seats should be in my home theater love them , safe . AWD is great also evn in heavy rain you gain confidence . The NAV is not great but I use my cell for that anyway if I get lost , in fact the next auto I may not even get NAV so that doesn't bother me . We tow a small boat with this SUV and you cant even tell it is there . If you find this SUV from anyone that took care of it and lkept the fluids changed BUY IT ! I have had under 400 in parts for this car and that includes batteries , cabin filters etc in a few years , cant beat that . Thank you
Disappointed owner
L. Norris,03/16/2016
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I bought a new 2010 Volvo XC60 and was looking forward to many years with this car. I took it for regular maintenance at a Volvo dealer and took very good care of it. it was fine while under warranty for 4 years/ 50, 000. The past year I have have had to spend over $6000 for repairs - rear differential broke, drive belt, power steering broke, brakes, electrics - it is as if the Volvo engineers designed it so that every major system would break as soon as the car was out of warranty. I am disgusted! It only has 60,000 miles on it and has been lovingly cared for and it has turned into an unreliable lemon! I will never buy a Volvo again. I do not recommend this car, unless you have a lot of spare time and money to waste.
See all 109 reviews of the 2010 Volvo XC60
Write a review

See all Used 2010 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Volvo XC60 Overview

The Used 2010 Volvo XC60 is offered in the following submodels: XC60 SUV. Available styles include T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

