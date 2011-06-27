Vehicle overview

Most people know of ABBA, the popular Swedish pop band from the 1970s that enjoyed a recent revival after its songs were used in the "Mamma Mia!" musical and movie. Now it seems there's another Swedish export ready for a re-release — and it's not Ace of Base. It's Volvo. Yes, Volvo is still building family wagons (how '70s!), but its new 2010 XC60 is as up-to-date and fashionable as a small premium crossover can be.

The popularity of small luxury crossovers has grown in recent years, with an increasing number of shoppers desiring vehicles that offer the utility of a Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 but in a more luxurious package. Volvo's 2010 XC60 meets this desire with a healthy dose of power and style (yes, really) while also boasting the safety-conscious design for which the brand is known.

In terms of size, the five-passenger XC60 is smaller than the brand's XC90 seven-passenger crossover SUV and roughly comparable to a BMW X3, but it's roomier inside than many other vehicles in this segment. To our eyes, the XC60 is to Volvo's lineup as Anni-Frid Lyngstad is to ABBA's, which is to say, it's the best-looking of the bunch. Underneath the distinctive, cleanly styled sheet metal is hardware related to the brand's latest S80 sedan, including two of the S80 engines — the base 3.2-liter inline-6 and the uplevel 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6. Like the S80, the XC60 has standard front-wheel drive (on the 3.2 model) and available all-wheel drive (optional on 3.2 and standard on T6).

Even the base XC60 comes packed with plenty of amenities, including a power driver seat, an eight-speaker audio system, Bluetooth and dual-zone automatic climate control. The T6 model adds standard leather upholstery and a power passenger seat as well as the turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive. You can also get cool-looking two-tone upholstery and real wood trim for the center stack to dress up the interior — a hip Swedish counterpoint to the typically austere German designs. Another item of note is "City Safety." Utilizing a short-range infrared rangefinder, this system can detect an imminent low-speed frontal impact at up to 19 mph and either minimize the impact or avoid it entirely by automatically applying the XC60's brakes.

Could the XC60 be Volvo's "Mamma Mia!" a chart-topping smash that takes discos — er, the automotive world — by storm? Well, probably not. There are plenty of other desirable choices in this segment, such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35 and FX35 and Mercedes-Benz GLK350. Even so, the 2010 Volvo XC60 is a solid hit thanks to its combination of performance, convenience, style and safety. If you take one for a test-drive, just make sure to bring some ABBA tunes along for the ride.