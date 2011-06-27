  1. Home
2016 Volvo XC60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engines
  • great crash test scores
  • supportive seats
  • generous cargo space.
  • Lackluster handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Volvo XC60 is one of the better choices for a small luxury crossover SUV, particularly if safety and interior room are priorities.

Vehicle overview

It's been hard for family vehicles to shake a reputation for being boring, but Volvo is doing a pretty good job of giving consumers a fine alternative with its 2016 XC60. We've appreciated the XC60's sleek good looks and stylish cabin since the model was introduced back for 2010. The XC60 is still solidly a Volvo at its core, though, and these attributes simply add polish to what is still a very sensible luxury crossover SUV.

The 2016 Volvo XC60 introduces a bit of Swedish flair to the luxury crossover segment.

Indeed, the five-passenger XC60 boasts plenty of interior space, a comprehensive feature set and top-notch crash test scores. It can also be pretty fuel-efficient. Volvo revitalized the XC60's engine lineup just last year, and with impressive results. The front-wheel-drive Drive-E T5 and T6 versions have some of the best EPA-estimated fuel efficiency (up to 26 mpg combined) you'll find in this segment. The all-wheel-drive XC60 models don't get these engines and therefore aren't as fuel-efficient, but they still get decent mpg numbers compared with rivals in the class.

If you're shopping for a small luxury crossover, you won't be lacking for choice. Top competitors include the spacious 2016 Acura RDX, the stylish Audi Q5 and the engaging BMW X3. There are also some fresher faces to consider, including the Lexus NX 200t and the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Overall, you'll be doing well by picking any of these vehicles, but the XC60 continues to be a solid choice, particularly if you want some Swedish flair to go along with family-friendly practicality and strong safety credentials.

2016 Volvo XC60 models

The 2016 Volvo XC60 is a small crossover SUV with seating for five. Trim levels correspond to engine and drivetrain and include the T5 Drive-E, T5 AWD, T6 Drive-E, T6 AWD and T6 AWD R-Design.

The 2015 XC60 T5 Drive-E and T5 AWD come standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, front and rear foglights, LED running lights, roof rails, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with power lumbar support, driver seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, "T-Tec" fabric upholstery and a 40/20/40-split-folding rear seat. Technology features include low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation, automatic braking (City Safety), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch center display screen, voice commands, smartphone app integration (as part of Volvo's Sensus Connect), Volvo's On Call system, WiFi capability and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB audio interface.

The Premier package for the T5 Drive-E and T5 AWD adds a panoramic sunroof, rear privacy glass, leather upholstery, configurable digital gauges, a navigation system and an auto-dimming mirror.

The T5 Platinum trim adds a power liftgate, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, interior accent lighting and Volvo's Technology and Convenience packages (explained below).

The base T6 Drive-E and T6 AWD start with the Premier level features and add keyless ignition and entry. The T6 AWD R-Design is similarly equipped, but gets 20-inch wheels, special exterior and interior design elements and its own unique digital gauges.

All versions of T6s also have a Platinum trim level that adds the same equipment as the T5 Platinum trim.

Volvo's Technology package, standard on Platinum models and an option on all other trims, adds adaptive cruise control, an upgraded forward collision mitigation system, driver alertness and lane departure warning systems and automatic high beam headlight control.

Also standard on the Platinum, and optional on other 2016 XC60s, is the Convenience package, which includes a cargo area cover and pop-up grocery bag holder, power-retractable exterior mirrors, power-folding rear head restraints and a power outlet in the rear cargo area. The Climate package, an option for all models, adds an interior air quality system, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a heated windshield and windshield washer nozzles. The Sport package adds 20-inch wheels and sport front seats.

The Blind Spot Information System package bundles a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors.

The Inscription package includes upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, special sill plates and special wood trim. It is not available for the T6 R-Design AWD. A Proximity package adds a rearview camera, power tailgate and keyless ignition to models that don't already have that equipment.

Major stand-alone features for the XC60 include a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system and built-in rear seat child booster seats (that also include power child door locks).

2016 Highlights

The 2016 XC60 carries over from last year with minimal changes. The fold-down front passenger seat feature has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E is fitted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard, along with an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine to save fuel when the XC60 has come to a stop. EPA-estimated fuel economy is excellent at 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway).

The XC60 T5 AWD comes with a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 250 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired to all-wheel drive via a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (19/26).

The unique super- and turbocharged four-cylinder engine is now available with all-wheel drive.

The 2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E comes with a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Like the T5, it has front-wheel drive and the eight-speed automatic with engine stop-start. In Edmunds testing, an XC60 T6 Drive-E went from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is certainly quick, but a bit slower than a few other compact crossovers with an upgrade engine. Fuel economy is an impressive 24 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway), and it returned 26.5 mpg on the 120-mile Edmunds evaluation loop -- about the same as the less powerful Audi Q5 2.0T.

Midway through the model year, Volvo made this engine available with all-wheel drive. The T6 Drive-E AWD with this engine is rated at 23 mpg combined (20/28).

Early-build XC60 T6 AWD models (note the lack of the "Drive-E" moniker) have a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine. The regular T6 AWD version produces 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, while the R-Design version is good for 325 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Both have all-wheel drive and six-speed automatic transmissions. In Edmunds testing, a T6 R-Design went from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, and we expect the regular T6 to be only a tenth or two slower. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 20 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway) for both versions.

Safety

All 2016 Volvo XC60s come standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, whiplash-protection front seats, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety system, which is a low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking.

There is additional optional safety equipment. The Dual Two-Stage Integrated Booster Seats pop up from the backseat's outboard positions and accommodate children with a height/weight range from 37 inches and 33 pounds to 55 inches and 80 pounds. The Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) package adds a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors. The Technology package adds an upgraded frontal collision warning system with fully automatic braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection, a driver-inattention warning system and lane-departure warning.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XC60 T6 Drive-E with 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a respectable distance for this class of vehicle.

The XC60 received a top five-star rating in government crash tests for overall, frontal and side crash protection. It also received the best possible rating of "Good" in all of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests, which is a rare achievement. Finally, the 2016 XC60 received a rating of "Superior" for its frontal crash prevention technology.

Driving

The 2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E delivers respectable acceleration and very good fuel efficiency. You'll get very similar fuel economy in the T6 Drive-E, and it turns the energy level up even further with its novel turbo- and supercharged power plant. For both, the associated eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly. It's unfortunate that you can't get these engines with AWD, though. Acceleration is similar on AWD models, but fuel economy suffers.

Around town, the XC60 easily soaks up road imperfections and provides a comfortable ride quality. Think twice about the available 20-inch wheels, though, as you may find the resulting ride to be a touch too firm. As for handling, the XC60 is competent, but it's not the segment's sportiest entry. Largely because newer and sportier models have come along in recent years, the XC60 can seem out of its element on tight, twisting roads, and its steering is overly light.

Interior

The XC60 flaunts its Scandinavian roots with a cabin defined by modern yet inviting design. The floating center stack and available real wood trim are particularly distinctive, and there's certainly no mistaking the XC60 for anything else in the segment. Another Volvo hallmark is the sublimely comfortable and supportive front seats.

The straightforward dual-temperature adjustment dials and "mode man" pictogram make climate control adjustments simple and intuitive. The audio system's phone-style number pad and surrounding buttons may look a bit antiquated in the luxury class these days, but they're simple and make controlling basic stereo functions easy. For more complicated tasks like selecting a media player playlist, programming the navigation system or controlling more complicated vehicle functions, the XC60 relies on the standard Sensus system. It's fairly easy to use, though the multipurpose knob's location on the dash (rather than the center console) is not ideal and it lacks a touchpad input like some other rival controller systems.

The XC60's cabin is understated and inviting, and the comfortable yet supportive front seats are truly exceptional.

The rear seat is roomy as smaller crossovers go, with a high seat cushion, above-average headroom and decent legroom for adults. Parents and kids alike will appreciate the available integrated child booster seats that pop up from the seat bottom. Maximum cargo space is 67 cubic feet (30.8 cubic feet with all seats upright), which is a good number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Volvo XC60.

5(63%)
4(26%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Well worth the money &everything is well designed!
Scott,06/10/2016
T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I shopped around for months. First of all, don't be afraid to internet shop outside of your geographic area. I bought mine 300+ miles away and got an extraordinary deal on exactly the car I wanted. Otherwise, I am very pleased with the car--everything is well thought out, intuitive, and the car is a true pleasure. I opted for the platinum/BLIS/heated seats etc. pkgs. and all of the added safety features are amazing. The workmanship, build quality and thoughtfulness of design shows here. Frankly, I haven't had anything to criticize or second guess. I would suggest that u drive several models to find the right engine, AWD v. FWD etc before choosing. The combo I chose emphasizes a more cushy ride which is what I was seeking. Remember, that you have the option of getting 19 or 20 inch tires. I stuck with the 18's and no complaints although some may find this model not "sporty" enough. I did rent an AWD while in Canada for a week, and found that model to be faster and sportier. The choice is yours! Also, I chose the base engine and it is more than adequate and zippy. REVIEW UPDATE after 6 1/2 months and 6,500 miles: Great car. No complaints and drives quietly and smoothly. No squeaks, rattles etc--top notch workmanship here! Only very minor complaint is I wish the handling were slightly more sporty. Interestingly, sadly I was rear ended while at a light. The other car had major damage in to the engine compartment. My car had barely a scratch! This car is a keeper. UPDATE on 12/11/17: So far I have almost 20K miles and this car has been perfect in reliability. No issues whatsoever. I only wish for more storage in the front of the car and for slightly sportier handling characteristics but overall i would definitely buy it again.
Problems with ECO+ mode
Erin,05/23/2016
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I loved my Volvo for the first 5k miles. Then I started noticing the efficiency/eco mode was acting sluggish. A fuse was recalled related to the function and I had it replaced, but there's been no improvement. My car has died on me 3xs in the last few months while in Eco mode, and even when I'm not in Eco mode, my transmission is sluggish and choppy. I've taken it in to the dealer and they can't find any error messages or issues, and so the problem with my expensive, new lux suv remains. I should've gotten the Audi .....
A Safe, Comfortable, Practical Luxury Car
Tom Keenan,11/06/2016
T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My vehicle priorities have included safety, comfort, durability/fuel economy, and carrying capacity (cargo, dogs etc.), in about that order. This is our 4th Volvo since 1990. The other 3 were wagons (a 240 and 2 V70s). The last one we bought now is about 12 years old with over 220K miles; until this past month it has required little more than routine maintenance but now it is starting to show its age. Good price incentives in July encouraged me to buy new. I chose the XC60 over another 70 series mostly for the styling and extra ground clearance in the XC60, and because cargo capacity isn't as big a priority for us anymore. The XC60 is a very comfortable car with supportive front seats and enough leg, shoulder and head room for my above average male body size. The drive-e engine delivers surprisingly good fuel economy for a car this heavy, yet acceleration also is more than adequate for my needs. The leather seats are beautiful, although I would have preferred the cloth upholstery that has held up so well in my old V70 for 12 years. Another thing I miss is the fold-flat front passenger seat in the V70, which allowed me occasionally to carry long items such as lumber (but then, I wouldn't want to do that in a car this nice). The infotainment system keeps me entertained and informed with more choices than I really need. It's a little more complicated than I would have preferred and I'm afraid it will seem dated within a few years. The "premier" version is nicely equipped as-is, without adding expensive options. If you're comparing alternatives, Subaru is another (less expensive) make I'd consider, especially if you want AWD. Volvo prices seem to run lower than you'd pay for most Lexus, Audi, BMW or Mercedes models (unless you get into the bigger, more expensive 90 series, which would've been more than we need).
2016 T6
Bill,08/09/2016
T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
This car is definitely one of the best when comparing price, luxury brands, as-well-as performance. Leased a 2016 Volvo XC 60 T-6 AWD for my company and it definitely doesn't lack in performance. The shifting is smooth, no lag in power, & fast is definitely the way to describe it, around 6.5 sec from 0-60. The interior has a lot of room for all the passengers and gear, especially for going out of town. Handling can use a little bit of work, but for the size & height of the vehicle it meets my expectations. Compared to my previous Audi Q5 & Mercedes ML the Volvo is an Excellent car.
See all 27 reviews of the 2016 Volvo XC60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Volvo XC60

Used 2016 Volvo XC60 Overview

The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 is offered in the following submodels: XC60 SUV. Available styles include T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Volvo XC60?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Volvo XC60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier is priced between $21,866 and$25,995 with odometer readings between 29461 and51322 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E is priced between $20,994 and$21,491 with odometer readings between 50797 and76279 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Platinum is priced between $24,495 and$24,495 with odometer readings between 37449 and37449 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum is priced between $22,992 and$22,992 with odometer readings between 52029 and52029 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum is priced between $25,998 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 68364 and68364 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum is priced between $24,995 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 49992 and49992 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum is priced between $23,500 and$23,500 with odometer readings between 67272 and67272 miles.

