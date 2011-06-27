My vehicle priorities have included safety, comfort, durability/fuel economy, and carrying capacity (cargo, dogs etc.), in about that order. This is our 4th Volvo since 1990. The other 3 were wagons (a 240 and 2 V70s). The last one we bought now is about 12 years old with over 220K miles; until this past month it has required little more than routine maintenance but now it is starting to show its age. Good price incentives in July encouraged me to buy new. I chose the XC60 over another 70 series mostly for the styling and extra ground clearance in the XC60, and because cargo capacity isn't as big a priority for us anymore. The XC60 is a very comfortable car with supportive front seats and enough leg, shoulder and head room for my above average male body size. The drive-e engine delivers surprisingly good fuel economy for a car this heavy, yet acceleration also is more than adequate for my needs. The leather seats are beautiful, although I would have preferred the cloth upholstery that has held up so well in my old V70 for 12 years. Another thing I miss is the fold-flat front passenger seat in the V70, which allowed me occasionally to carry long items such as lumber (but then, I wouldn't want to do that in a car this nice). The infotainment system keeps me entertained and informed with more choices than I really need. It's a little more complicated than I would have preferred and I'm afraid it will seem dated within a few years. The "premier" version is nicely equipped as-is, without adding expensive options. If you're comparing alternatives, Subaru is another (less expensive) make I'd consider, especially if you want AWD. Volvo prices seem to run lower than you'd pay for most Lexus, Audi, BMW or Mercedes models (unless you get into the bigger, more expensive 90 series, which would've been more than we need).

