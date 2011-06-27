Vehicle overview

Volvo used to be known solely for building vehicles that were ahead of the curve in the area of safety. These days, the manufacturer's lineup stands out not just for safety features but also for distinctive good looks and appealing performance. A perfect example is the 2011 Volvo XC60.

Thanks to distinctive exterior styling and a very modern cabin, the XC60 is one of the most stylish luxury crossovers on the market. Of course, utility is a must for crossover SUV shoppers, too, and the XC60 meets this need with its impressive cargo capacity. We've found there's also ample room for passengers, and those in back get to enjoy one of the most comfortable rear seats in the segment. There's even the option of built-in child boosters.

Standard equipment is another XC60 advantage, with even base models coming equipped with Bluetooth, dual climate control and satellite radio. Naturally the XC60 also expresses Volvo's emphasis on safety. For example, the XC's list of standard equipment includes City Safety, a system that engages at low speeds and can detect stopped or slowed vehicles immediately ahead and automatically apply the XC's brakes to minimize or avoid a collision.

Of course, there's no shortage of worthy luxury compact crossovers to consider. For sportier handling, you could check out the 2011 Audi Q5, the newly redesigned 2011 BMW X3 and the Infiniti EX35. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350, meanwhile, will likely woo you with its universal, Germanic competence. Still, we're quite fond of the 2011 Volvo XC60 -- it even came out on top in a recent Edmunds comparison test. If you're shopping for a luxury crossover, the XC60 should be high on your list.