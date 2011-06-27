  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. Used 2011 Volvo XC60
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2011 Volvo XC60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive design inside and out
  • ample interior space
  • safety-oriented
  • lots of standard equipment
  • strong turbocharged engine.
  • Some dated controls
  • mediocre fuel economy with the turbocharged engine.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Volvo XC60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Estimate
$6,345 - $8,679
Used XC60 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Volvo XC60 is a solid hit thanks to its combination of convenience, safety, style and performance.

Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2011.

Vehicle overview

Volvo used to be known solely for building vehicles that were ahead of the curve in the area of safety. These days, the manufacturer's lineup stands out not just for safety features but also for distinctive good looks and appealing performance. A perfect example is the 2011 Volvo XC60.

Thanks to distinctive exterior styling and a very modern cabin, the XC60 is one of the most stylish luxury crossovers on the market. Of course, utility is a must for crossover SUV shoppers, too, and the XC60 meets this need with its impressive cargo capacity. We've found there's also ample room for passengers, and those in back get to enjoy one of the most comfortable rear seats in the segment. There's even the option of built-in child boosters.

Standard equipment is another XC60 advantage, with even base models coming equipped with Bluetooth, dual climate control and satellite radio. Naturally the XC60 also expresses Volvo's emphasis on safety. For example, the XC's list of standard equipment includes City Safety, a system that engages at low speeds and can detect stopped or slowed vehicles immediately ahead and automatically apply the XC's brakes to minimize or avoid a collision.

Of course, there's no shortage of worthy luxury compact crossovers to consider. For sportier handling, you could check out the 2011 Audi Q5, the newly redesigned 2011 BMW X3 and the Infiniti EX35. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350, meanwhile, will likely woo you with its universal, Germanic competence. Still, we're quite fond of the 2011 Volvo XC60 -- it even came out on top in a recent Edmunds comparison test. If you're shopping for a luxury crossover, the XC60 should be high on your list.

2011 Volvo XC60 models

The 2011 Volvo XC60 small luxury crossover is available in four trim levels: 3.2, 3.2 R-Design, T6 and T6 R-Design.

Standard equipment on the base 3.2 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a power driver seat with memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth, steering-wheel audio controls and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The XC60 T6 adds a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, power passenger seat and leather upholstery.

The R-Design variants add 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass and special styling elements inside and out.

A host of option packages are available. The Premium package (3.2 only) adds the panoramic sunroof, privacy glass and leather upholstery. The Multimedia package adds a 12-speaker Dynaudio surround-sound audio system, a navigation system and a back-up camera. Selecting the Climate package gets you heated front and rear outboard seats (not available with the integrated booster-seat option), heated washer nozzles, headlamp washers, rain-sensing wipers and an interior air quality system. The Convenience package adds a power tailgate and parking sensors. Finally, the Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, a driver attention alert system, a collision warning system and a lane-departure warning system.

Stand-alone options include 18-inch alloy wheels (3.2 only), adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, blind-spot warning system, wood inlay for the center stack, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and dual integrated rear booster seats.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Volvo XC60 adds a new trim level: the 3.2 R-Design. The XC60 also gets a bit more horsepower, 5 hp more for the 3.2-liter inline-6 and 19 hp more for the turbocharged inline-6. Finally, the available navigation system has been updated to a more modern, user-friendly design.

Performance & mpg

XC60 3.2 and 3.2 R-Design models are powered by a 3.2-liter inline-6 that generates 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Volvo also offers a version of this engine that meets squeaky-clean PZEV emissions certification; it's rated at 230 hp. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.

The all-wheel-drive T6 and T6 R-Design models receive a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine rated at 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All XC60s feature a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. In Edmunds testing, an XC60 equipped with last year's less powerful T6 engine sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is a good number for this segment. EPA fuel economy estimates are a solid 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for the XC60 3.2 FWD, while the T6 model drops to a less-impressive 17/22/19.

Safety

Stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and whiplash-reducing front seats are all standard on the 2011 Volvo XC60. Also standard is City Safety, which can mitigate or avoid a low-speed frontal impact by applying the vehicle's brakes without driver intervention. Hill-descent control is standard on all-wheel-drive models. Other safety options include a lane-departure warning system, a blind-spot warning system, a driver alert system, a heartbeat monitor that can detect intruders inside the vehicle and a collision warning/braking system.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the XC60 was awarded the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength categories.

Driving

The 2011 Volvo XC60's impressive blend of performance and comfort should satisfy the majority of shoppers looking for a small luxury crossover. The T6's turbocharged engine lacks the aural excitement one might expect of an inline-6, but its smooth and energetic power delivery make it the preferred XC60 engine. Models with the base 3.2-liter engine are noticeably slower.

On the highway, the XC60 is quiet and stable. When driven aggressively around corners, there's a general sense that this softly sprung chassis doesn't want to be pushed, even though it can be. The payoff, not surprisingly, is a comfortable ride. One consequence of so many safety systems is the frequent beep or warning that indicates one system or another is working.

Interior

Volvo has been making an effort in recent years to give its vehicles some interior flair, and the five-passenger XC60 is the brand's best result yet. The thin-panel center stack -- which comes with metallic trim as standard and real oak wood trim as an option -- combines with the optional two-tone upholstery to make the XC60's cabin look upscale and inviting.

The straightforward dual temperature adjustment dials and "mode man" pictogram make climate-control adjustments simple and intuitive. The audio system is fairly easy to use, too, though the array of small audio buttons is starting to look dated. The available DVD-based navigation system finally eliminates the complicated back-of-the-steering-wheel controls in earlier Volvos for a more conventional dial-type controller. The interface works fine in practice, although Volvo's navigation software still feels a few years behind.

The rear seat is particularly roomy as small crossovers go, with a high seat cushion, above-average headroom and decent legroom for adults. The available integrated child booster seat is a great feature. To accommodate cargo, the versatile 40/20/40-split rear seat can be folded in a number of different ways and maximum cargo space is a useful 67 cubic feet.

Driving Impressions

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volvo XC60.

5(83%)
4(10%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Slick Ride with Great MPG
newjersey2,08/07/2011
Switched from Highlander and have been pleasantly surprised. Averaging 25 mpg in town and on highway by driving sensibly. Outstanding sound system with the NAV package. Not a whole lot of leg room in backseat, but front passenger seat folds down to tote large loads (10ft 2 bys). Not a super amount of off the line grunt, but cruises effortlessly at 80. Only complaint thus far is really dumb key start thingamajig. You can pull out the key and leave the car running inadvertantly, also you can leave accessories running without knowing it. Huh? What is Volvo thinking?
Best car in my 30 years of driving!
greatjohndini,04/21/2011
I created an account just to review this car for anyone on the fence or evaluating cars in this class. I traded in my Infiniti EX35 for this car and I will never look back. Audi Q5 looked boring and audi/vw has a lot of issues. BMW X3 too small-image of driving a beemer:( And weird styling. Lexus.-comfortable but boring. Infinti.Was good but WAY too small and was not aging well after less than a year. And it felt -light?- VOLVO XC60. Totally solid car. I held back on it before because the audio/nav in the 09-10 was an absolute JOKE..but the 2011 version is great! Perfect! European. Safe. Best looking of the bunch. And 5/60 maintenance on everything but the tires! In love w/ driving again!
Buy It!
brew_daddy_27,02/01/2011
I test drove and compared with the BMW X5, Audi Q5 and the Infiniti. Infiniti was tossed when I saw the size in person. Size matters! The only plus to the BMW was that I could add a third row of seating. The bad about both the BMW and the Audi was the price tag and what you get for that tag. The Volvo destroyed both in the safety department. I went with the T6 for the extra handling and body design. The curbside appeal of the T6 easily competes with the Audi (in my opinion wins). The end result is this, I have friend that purchased a loaded Q5 and another that purchased half loaded X5. Both are jealous of my loaded XC60. Not just the looks but the price tag was made them both weep.
best ever
volvolove,06/09/2011
Having abandoned leasing I had done for many years and retiring, I decided to buy. Having looked at the Audi, BMW, and Volvo reviews for a fast SUV, I tried and then bought a Xc60. It is the best car I have driven in 54 years. Second was an Audi S4 I had many years ago. The Volvo handles almost as well-the Audi was shorter and and lower, a sports car in disguise. But the Volvo handles so well in much greater comfort (Is this a function of age?), and elegance and relative silence that I cannot imagine a better bargain. It comes near enough to the Audi in turning corners that I was amazed, given its weight and height. The interior defines simple elegance. Perfect for over 40s.
See all 29 reviews of the 2011 Volvo XC60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volvo XC60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Volvo XC60

Used 2011 Volvo XC60 Overview

The Used 2011 Volvo XC60 is offered in the following submodels: XC60 SUV. Available styles include T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and 3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Volvo XC60?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Volvo XC60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Volvo XC60 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Volvo XC60.

Can't find a used 2011 Volvo XC60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC60 for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,841.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC60 for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,499.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,461.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Volvo XC60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC60 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Volvo XC60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles