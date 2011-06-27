  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2014 Volvo S80
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 S80
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all S80s for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,105 - $15,116
Used S80 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Volvo Verity

marshall burlingame, 12/11/2016
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A terrific car; attractive exterior, elegant but not overstuffed interior; controls are logical and strategically placed; very good handling for a non-sports car, very stable; very good excelleration in passing mode (300 horsepower turbo with AWD); leather, wood and all other materials are high grade; and with all this, a reassuring and obvious focus on safety (backup camera, blind spot warning and many other safety features).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Nice and safe car

Ghali Mkabri, 02/08/2018
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Loved the auto brake system very efficient. Back seat is tight

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S80s for sale

Related Used 2014 Volvo S80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles