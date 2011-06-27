Used 2014 Volvo S80 3.2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Premier Plusyes
Technology Packageyes
Platinumyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Prep Cableyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Glass Moonroofyes
18" MAGNI Alloy Wheelyes
Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Washersyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Curb weight3761 lbs.
Gross weight4820 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height58.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
