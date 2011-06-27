Used 2009 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

An Expensive Ride gorj , 11/22/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I am a Volvo owner since 1967. Being a mechanic, I have performed most of the non-warranty work on the Volvo myself. My experience has been that most Volvo dealers are way too expensive for both parts and labor. Sometimes they tend to find issues with your Volvo that never existed before you took it in. They also often do not repair what you asked them to repair. Recently I ordered a new key and remote for my 2009 Volvo, which was missing one of the two when I purchased it. The key and remote were about $300. The Volvo dealer wanted another $295 to program it. I am outraged that for just a key and a remote I will be out almost $600. This may be my last Volvo!! Report Abuse

Solid and safe but instruments too touchy PPL , 11/04/2017 T5 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Repairs are very costly. I bought my used car at 79K and put over 24K miles in less than 2 years. Every other month something major needed repairing. Things that I never ever had to repair on a 2001 Honda Accord EX which I put over 240K miles. Things like the throttle, system tire service, two front wheel well, anything to do with suspension is not covered after factory warranty even is you buy additional warranty from the dealership. I spent more in less than 2 years on my S60 than I've ever have on my Accord. The difference, I bought my Accord brand new and all the miles i put on it were mine and I took very good care of my Accord so I definitely got my money's worth. Because the previous miles on the Volvo were not mine, I can only suspect that drove it rough and did not take great care of the car. OR it is just a car that needs LOTS of ATTENTION and REPAIRS. I will NEVER buy another Volvo because it is too expensive for repairs and not very reliable. This would be winter number 2 for my Volvo and I'm not expecting much. Just be warned of costly repairs and poor handling due to poor suspension and handling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

nice sports sedan and a deal on the 2009 marcy,ny , 08/05/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This s60 is like a sports sedan, not luxary. The 2.5 turbo is great. The front seats like sitting in a cockpit. I owned a 2002 passat, 2006 passat, 2008 Nissan maxima. The max ride was better, but this car is easier to drive, more like the passats but better. I just $9000. Off on the s60. As they are clearing them out for a redesign. These cars are a bit overpriced normally I wouldnt look at this make but with this money off was a better deal than the new maxima. Classy little sedan. Report Abuse

Disappointed Ken , 12/11/2015 2.5T SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful My first Volvo was a used 1999 s-70, great car, loved it. This 2009is very poor in comparison, the front seats have no comfort, it rides like a log wagon. The headlights are impossible to change the bulbs, and when I did the wires on the plug are shot. If this is what volvo has come to in 10 years, I want no part of another one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse