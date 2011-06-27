Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,412
|$3,781
|$4,567
|Clean
|$2,202
|$3,454
|$4,161
|Average
|$1,781
|$2,799
|$3,348
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,145
|$2,535
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,604
|$4,054
|$4,889
|Clean
|$2,377
|$3,703
|$4,454
|Average
|$1,922
|$3,002
|$3,584
|Rough
|$1,468
|$2,300
|$2,714
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,440
|$3,627
|$4,314
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,313
|$3,930
|Average
|$1,801
|$2,686
|$3,162
|Rough
|$1,375
|$2,058
|$2,395
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,700
|$3,802
|$4,445
|Clean
|$2,465
|$3,473
|$4,049
|Average
|$1,993
|$2,815
|$3,258
|Rough
|$1,522
|$2,157
|$2,467
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,151
|$4,884
|$5,881
|Clean
|$2,876
|$4,461
|$5,358
|Average
|$2,326
|$3,616
|$4,311
|Rough
|$1,776
|$2,771
|$3,265