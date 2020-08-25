Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me
- 82,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,982$2,067 Below Market
AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
Hdd Navigation System Premium Audio Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ecru; Nuluxe Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0C2096586
Stock: C2096586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 125,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$2,391 Below Market
Premium Auto Brokers - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8C2094830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,221
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
2012 Lexus CT 200h 43/40 City/Highway MPG Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0C2099732
Stock: 73281A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 109,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500$1,722 Below Market
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
Thank you for looking @ our 2012 Lexus CT 200H. CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Obsidian exterior and Ecru interior, Premium trim. Heated Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input Lexus Premium with Obsidian exterior and Ecru interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine.OPTION PACKAGESILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGnewCarTestDrive.com's review says 'It makes boxy look stylish, with smooth and flowing lines, from the contours on the hood up to the long roofline and straight back to the spoiler with a cool little lip over the muscular liftgate. The details of the design, trim and wheels are flawless.'.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerVISIT US TODAYWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH5C2113527
Stock: 113527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,298 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,590$994 Below Market
Triumph Auto Sales - Memphis / Tennessee
This Lexus CT200H was a local trade in that shows no accidents on Carfax and over 30 service records. This one has been very well kept and it shows!!!! These get over 40 MPG's!!!!! These don't last long under $10k so don't miss out.Call JIM 901-647-1550 Call JIM 901-647-1550 Call JIM 901-647-1550View all of our inventory at TRIUMPHAUTOSALES.COM. Call Jim for more details at 901-647-1550 or come by 4875 Elmore Rd. All cars are pre-owned and sold 'As Is' and are available for a pre-purchase inspection. Price excludes $495 doc fee, state and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees and the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser. Financing is available at full list price W A C. Financing and rate subject to lenders terms. Errors and Omissions Disclaimer: Our dealership is not responsible for voided factory warranties. Dealer is not responsible for any option listed in the ad. Please verify the options at the time of purchase. Ads are placed by decoding VIN numbers and some options may get automatically selected. No intention of misleading the customer. We do trade-Ins, provide financing and offer extended vehicle warranties on most vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH7C2067473
Stock: YW17388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,989$1,157 Below Market
LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Premium package Lexus CT with Navigation Back up camera Heated leather front seats Sunroof Power drivers seat and Low mileage. Looks and drives just perfect! Save dollars on gas and drive home in style in this reliable, sharp looking and affordable car. Come test drive it today! Text 757-267-6568 or call 757-333-4232 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Direct Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4C2052199
Stock: 5444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,455 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,950$778 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Leather interior, power seat, heated seats, reverse camera, sunroof, push start, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels, power door locks, windows and mirrors. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3C2065915
Stock: 065915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,250$1,848 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2012 Lexus CT 200h 4dr FWD 4dr Hybrid Premium features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Hybrid engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tungsten Pearl with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH5C2047111
Stock: 1278K14
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 51,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax Austin South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2C2111945
Stock: 18535794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,805 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,205$644 Below Market
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Automatic, FWD, Brown, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8C2062198
Stock: 20R1821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 112,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,090$882 Below Market
Java Auto Sale - Raleigh / North Carolina
2 Owner vehicle No Accidents or DamageHybridAM/FM RadioNavigationAuxCD PlayerBackup CameraWarranty includedFinancing availableMilitary Discount
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8C2063707
Stock: 13300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,721 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$510 Below Market
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2012 LEXUS CT200 ///// 2 OWNERS ///// BLACK ON BLACK ///// NAVIGATION ////// BACK UP CAMERA /////// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ///// VERY WELL MAINTAINED ///// RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT ////// EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ////// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4C2057483
Stock: LC7483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1196707 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2C2081393
Stock: c198458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 57,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$312 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Preferred Accessory Pkg Illuminated Door Sills Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ecru; Nuluxe Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Lexus CT 200h. The CT 200h is well maintained and has just 57,069mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. More information about the 2012 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. For a Lexus, it's inexpensive with base prices starting under $30,000, but the CT comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. This model sets itself apart with Premium 5-door compact, gateway-to-Lexus luxury appointments and high performance hybrid technology. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9C2056295
Stock: C2056295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 76,641 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,211$334 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
Very Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Heated Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM AUDIO PKG, HYBRID!!!, MP3 Player, Serviced hereKEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, HYBRID! Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System Rear Spoiler, Heated Driver Seat, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM AUDIO PKG (10) speaker audio system, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, auto-dimming electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass/backup display, Lexus HomeLink universal transceiver, backup camera. Lexus Premium with Tungsten Pearl exterior and Ecru interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine. Serviced hereEXPERTS ARE SAYINGnewCarTestDrive.com's review says "It makes boxy look stylish, with smooth and flowing lines, from the contours on the hood up to the long roofline and straight back to the spoiler with a cool little lip over the muscular liftgate. The details of the design, trim and wheels are flawless.". Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG City.A GREAT TIME TO BUYThis CT 200h is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book.WHO WE AREWe would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering the Pleasanton Automall for the purchase of your new car or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We pride ourselves in offering WORLD CLASS SERVICE to our clients. When you visit our dealership you will be greeted by our warm and friendly staff.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3C2052971
Stock: 50364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 89,536 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$290 Below Market
Carbone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Yorkville / New York
Available at your convenience please contact Jenny Emmi at 315-570-6277 or see the vehicle at Carbone Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 5017 Commercial Dr., Yorkville NY 13495.HYBRID, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 40 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8C2091331
Stock: 1P6332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 122,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,067$912 Below Market
Moss Bros. Buick GMC - Moreno Valley / California
CARFAX 1-Owner Vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH1C2113475
Stock: G015961A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 84,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,300
Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
At Coughlin Ford of Pataskala we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front.2012 Lexus CT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9C2061478
Stock: J1810A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
