Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,913
|$7,856
|$9,724
|Clean
|$5,607
|$7,457
|$9,195
|Average
|$4,993
|$6,659
|$8,136
|Rough
|$4,380
|$5,861
|$7,078
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,450
|$8,353
|$10,195
|Clean
|$6,116
|$7,929
|$9,640
|Average
|$5,447
|$7,081
|$8,530
|Rough
|$4,778
|$6,232
|$7,421
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,795
|$7,202
|$8,580
|Clean
|$5,494
|$6,836
|$8,113
|Average
|$4,893
|$6,105
|$7,180
|Rough
|$4,292
|$5,373
|$6,246
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,254
|$8,084
|$9,857
|Clean
|$5,930
|$7,674
|$9,321
|Average
|$5,281
|$6,853
|$8,248
|Rough
|$4,632
|$6,032
|$7,175
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,156
|$8,039
|$9,857
|Clean
|$5,837
|$7,631
|$9,321
|Average
|$5,199
|$6,815
|$8,248
|Rough
|$4,560
|$5,998
|$7,175
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,293
|$7,357
|$9,327
|Clean
|$5,019
|$6,984
|$8,819
|Average
|$4,470
|$6,237
|$7,804
|Rough
|$3,921
|$5,489
|$6,789
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,559
|$8,455
|$10,291
|Clean
|$6,219
|$8,026
|$9,731
|Average
|$5,539
|$7,167
|$8,611
|Rough
|$4,858
|$6,308
|$7,491
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,901
|$7,933
|$9,882
|Clean
|$5,595
|$7,530
|$9,345
|Average
|$4,983
|$6,724
|$8,269
|Rough
|$4,371
|$5,919
|$7,194
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,122
|$7,954
|$9,724
|Clean
|$5,805
|$7,550
|$9,195
|Average
|$5,170
|$6,742
|$8,136
|Rough
|$4,535
|$5,934
|$7,078
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,237
|$8,093
|$9,888
|Clean
|$5,914
|$7,682
|$9,350
|Average
|$5,267
|$6,860
|$8,274
|Rough
|$4,620
|$6,038
|$7,198
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,640
|$7,519
|$9,327
|Clean
|$5,347
|$7,137
|$8,819
|Average
|$4,762
|$6,374
|$7,804
|Rough
|$4,177
|$5,610
|$6,789
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,042
|$7,897
|$9,688
|Clean
|$5,728
|$7,496
|$9,161
|Average
|$5,102
|$6,694
|$8,107
|Rough
|$4,475
|$5,892
|$7,052