2014 Toyota Yaris Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,913$7,856$9,724
Clean$5,607$7,457$9,195
Average$4,993$6,659$8,136
Rough$4,380$5,861$7,078
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,450$8,353$10,195
Clean$6,116$7,929$9,640
Average$5,447$7,081$8,530
Rough$4,778$6,232$7,421
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,795$7,202$8,580
Clean$5,494$6,836$8,113
Average$4,893$6,105$7,180
Rough$4,292$5,373$6,246
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,254$8,084$9,857
Clean$5,930$7,674$9,321
Average$5,281$6,853$8,248
Rough$4,632$6,032$7,175
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,156$8,039$9,857
Clean$5,837$7,631$9,321
Average$5,199$6,815$8,248
Rough$4,560$5,998$7,175
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,293$7,357$9,327
Clean$5,019$6,984$8,819
Average$4,470$6,237$7,804
Rough$3,921$5,489$6,789
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,559$8,455$10,291
Clean$6,219$8,026$9,731
Average$5,539$7,167$8,611
Rough$4,858$6,308$7,491
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,901$7,933$9,882
Clean$5,595$7,530$9,345
Average$4,983$6,724$8,269
Rough$4,371$5,919$7,194
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,122$7,954$9,724
Clean$5,805$7,550$9,195
Average$5,170$6,742$8,136
Rough$4,535$5,934$7,078
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,237$8,093$9,888
Clean$5,914$7,682$9,350
Average$5,267$6,860$8,274
Rough$4,620$6,038$7,198
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,640$7,519$9,327
Clean$5,347$7,137$8,819
Average$4,762$6,374$7,804
Rough$4,177$5,610$6,789
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,042$7,897$9,688
Clean$5,728$7,496$9,161
Average$5,102$6,694$8,107
Rough$4,475$5,892$7,052
Sell my 2014 Toyota Yaris with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Yaris near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Yaris on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,019 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,984 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Yaris. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Yaris and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Yaris ranges from $3,921 to $9,327, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
