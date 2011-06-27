Used 2014 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews
basic and tossable
i bought a 2014 L 4sp auto trans with 42,000 miles from hertz in 5/16 as a snowbird car. i was looking for reliable, simple and fun mostly city transport. my choice boiled down to either a french made yaris or better equipped mexican made nissan versa note at same $9k price point. i chose yaris for its simple reliability. i actually like the retro crank windows, and lack of bells & whistles, happily reminds me of what i drove almost 40 years ago. i added a plug and play oem cruise control kit that i found on yarisworld.com, as the L comes internally prewired for it. i really like it as a city car, added cruise control makes a world of difference on highway. pros: great visibility, tight turning radius, simple, roomy interior seating, mpg 38 highway/32 city. cons: steering wheel doesnt telescope, a bit noisy at 70mph (lacks 5th gear and tire choice), no tachometer. note on hertz experience: i was informed afterwards that, despite a clean autocheck, this yaris had its front bumper replaced. in a heated discussion at hertz i learned that bumpers are excluded from hertz's warranty (in very fine print) and hertz self-insures so non airbag accidents dont get reported. the car is very sound and solid, but discovering this anomaly after the purchase was deeply troubling. update 12/2018. all is fine, no issues, just changed oil twice. perfect suburban car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good little car
This is a great little car. It has power comfortable and great for parking in the city.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Yaris
Related Used 2014 Toyota Yaris info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019