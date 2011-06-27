  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Yaris
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Yaris
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Yarises for sale
List Price
$7,997
Used Yaris for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

basic and tossable

jstert, 12/12/2016
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

i bought a 2014 L 4sp auto trans with 42,000 miles from hertz in 5/16 as a snowbird car. i was looking for reliable, simple and fun mostly city transport. my choice boiled down to either a french made yaris or better equipped mexican made nissan versa note at same $9k price point. i chose yaris for its simple reliability. i actually like the retro crank windows, and lack of bells & whistles, happily reminds me of what i drove almost 40 years ago. i added a plug and play oem cruise control kit that i found on yarisworld.com, as the L comes internally prewired for it. i really like it as a city car, added cruise control makes a world of difference on highway. pros: great visibility, tight turning radius, simple, roomy interior seating, mpg 38 highway/32 city. cons: steering wheel doesnt telescope, a bit noisy at 70mph (lacks 5th gear and tire choice), no tachometer. note on hertz experience: i was informed afterwards that, despite a clean autocheck, this yaris had its front bumper replaced. in a heated discussion at hertz i learned that bumpers are excluded from hertz's warranty (in very fine print) and hertz self-insures so non airbag accidents dont get reported. the car is very sound and solid, but discovering this anomaly after the purchase was deeply troubling. update 12/2018. all is fine, no issues, just changed oil twice. perfect suburban car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good little car

Kristina Tavisora, 05/22/2016
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a great little car. It has power comfortable and great for parking in the city.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Yarises for sale

Related Used 2014 Toyota Yaris info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles