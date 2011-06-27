Vehicle overview

The first thing we'll tell you about the all-electric 2012 Toyota RAV4 EV is how many units Toyota plans to produce. The official number is 2,600, and that's only for the next three years combined, not just 2012.

The next thing we'll tell you is where the RAV4 EV will be sold. Ready for this one? California. That's it. So for all you EV fans in the other 49 states, well, tough tootin'. The electrified RAV4 won't be coming to your neck of the woods.

But here's the good news: If you're a Californian and your heart's set on buying an electric vehicle, consider the RAV4 EV because it has a lot going for it. Don't believe us? Fine, name another EV that can haul 73 cubic feet of your junk, cover an EPA-estimated 103 miles between charges, and zip from zero to 60 mph in about 7 seconds. The 2012 Tesla Model S has the latter two bases covered and then some, but its cargo capacity tops out at 58.1 cubic feet, and fully loaded Teslas go for more than double the RAV4 EV's retail price. As for other EVs, there's really nothing else that compares.

Of course, the RAV4 EV's $50,000-ish as-new price tag is still pretty hefty, even if government incentives and tax breaks make the real price more like $40,000. But let's face it: EVs in general are an expensive breed, and most models aren't nearly as well-rounded as this one. If you're among the lucky few EV enthusiasts in a position to buy a 2012 Toyota RAV4 EV, you'll be rewarded with one of the best electric vehicles we've driven to date.