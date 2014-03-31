Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 58,789 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
- 88,221 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
- 39,138 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999
I've owned the Rav4EV for about 5 months now and I love it! I did a lot of EV car research and in summary this car is as good as it gets without shelling out another $20,000 minimum to get a Tesla, which are phenomenal cars. Really fun to drive. Since the car is a Tesla/Toyota venture you feel the power and fun driving experience of the Tesla to some degree but still have the size and space of an SUV. For someone who dislikes small cars this car was a perfect choice for me. Can't beat the silent drive and zero gas stops. Great interior look and feel as well!
