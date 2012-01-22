Used 2012 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 41,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$35,990$2,022 Below Market
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN8CFP03112
Stock: 2000614016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 51,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,250$2,213 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. 1 Owner, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, 16 GB Hard Drive, 7 Speakers, Automatic Keyless Entry, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electrochromatic Side Mirrors, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, High-Definition Back-Up Camera, HomeLink, Illuminated entry, LED Fog Lights, Memory seat, Nappa Leather & Alcantara Heated 12-Way Power Seats, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power Rear Liftgate, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17" Capacitive Touch Screen, Remote keyless entry, Sound Studio Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tech Package, Trip computer, Turn By Turn Navigation, Two Rear USB Ports, Wheels: 19" Aerodynamic Alloy, Xenon Headlamps. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 Tesla Model S Performance RWD 88/90 City/Highway MPG San Simeon Silver Metallic You Will Not Be Disappointed With The Condition Of This Vehicle And Your Experience With Our Wonderful Team Here At Marietta Auto Sales. Financing Is Available. Trade Ins Welcomed. Extended Warranty is Available. Please Call Our Sales Team At 770.973.8077 Or Visit Us On The Web At WWW.MARIETTAAUTOSALES.COM To Learn About Our Excellent Financing, Warranty Options And For More Information On The Vehicle You Are Interested In. We Will Be Happy To Assist You And Would Love To Earn Your Business. ** We Are Open 7-Days A Week, Located In Marietta Offering You The Best Deals In Pre-Owned Luxury Vehicles. DISCLAIMER : 1.We Do Our Best To List All The Correct Information, However We Will Not Be Bound By Or Held Responsible For Any Errors Or Misprints In Our Advertising. It Is The Customer's Sole Responsibility To Verify The Accuracy Of The Prices With The Dealer As Well As The Existence And Condition Of Any Equipment Listed. 2. We May Or May Not Have All The Keys,Owner's Manual, Floor Mats, But We Will Be Happy To Obtain Extra One's For You At Your Own Cost. 3.Pricing Is Subject To Change Without Notice. 4.All Vehicle Prices Exclude Tax,Tag,Title And Dealer Service Fees. 5.All Major Credit Cards Are Accepted, Surcharge Over $2,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP3CFP02550
Stock: CFP02550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 36,524 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,888$1,833 Below Market
Sound Ford - Renton / Washington
2012 Tesla Model S Performance Shasta Pearl WhiteAlloy Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Light Package, Luxury Package, Memory package, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Technology Package, 16 GB Hard Drive, ABS brakes, Automatic Keyless Entry, Compass, Electrochromatic Side Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Definition Back-Up Camera, HomeLink, Illuminated entry, LED Fog Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Rear Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Tech Package, Traction control, Turn By Turn Navigation, Two Rear USB Ports, Xenon Headlamps.RWD 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric w/High-Performance Drive Inverter 1-Speed Automatic 88/90 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Acceptable to excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; available seven-passenger configuration; reasonable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN7CFP02677
Stock: 205250A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 59,468 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$34,995$469 Below Market
Event Motoring - San Diego / California
HERE IS A BRILLIANT 2012 TESLA MODEL S (MSRP $57400) NAVY BLUE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK & CREAM INTERIOR FEATURES: MECHANICAL Driver Inverter with Frequency Drive Single-Speed Fixed Gear Transmission RWD Speed Sensitive Rack Electronic Power Steering 4 Wheel Ventilated Brakes EXTERIOR Aluminum Roof LED Daytime Running Lights Dual Heated Mirrors LED Rear Tail Lights Rain Sensing Adjustable Speed Wipers INTERIOR 17 Touchscreen Controls Bluetooth Hands Free Phone Connectivity Cruise Control LED Maplights SAFETY Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover & Crash Sensor High Voltage Circuits Front Knee & Pelvis Airbags Rear Door Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN4CFP03088
Stock: 3416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,341 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,495$1,839 Below Market
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK WORRY FREE THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **VEHICLE HAS PASSED A 156 POINT INSPECTION **7 DAY EXCHANGE **FREE LOANER CAR WHILE CAR IS SERVICED **FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE TIME YOU OWN VEHICLE **FINANCING AVAILABLE.Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 88/90 City/Highway MPGWHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*Reviews: * Acceptable to excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; available seven-passenger configuration; reasonable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CP1CFP01964
Stock: X65353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 57,969 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$33,950$1,954 Below Market
Omega Auto Group Inc. - Hopkins / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP3CFS00539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,888
Nissan of Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance RWD 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric w/High-Performance Drive InverterThis is a 2012 Model S in White with interior. 88/90 City/Highway MPGWe choose to take the stress out of the purchasing process. We work with third party sites to determine what is a fair price for our customers to ensure you will be happy with your buying experience. At Nissan of Costa Mesa our commitment to your peace of mind is our #1. Shop Easy, Drive Happy!Reviews:* Acceptable to excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; available seven-passenger configuration; reasonable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN4CFS00354
Stock: PN4493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 49,016 milesDelivery Available*
$37,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP6CFS01040
Stock: 2000636060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 82,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,991
Mercedes-Benz of Escondido - Escondido / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Sierra Black 2012 Tesla Model S Performance RWD 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric w/High-Performance Drive Inverter 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17" Capacitive Touch Screen, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory. Recent Arrival! 88/90 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Acceptable to excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; available seven-passenger configuration; reasonable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP9CFP01841
Stock: CFP01841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 66,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$35,990
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***PERFORMANCE ALL ELECTRIC MOTOR**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2012 Tesla Model S Performance RWD 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric w/High-Performance Drive Inverter Air Conditioning, Auto-leveling suspension, Dual front side impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Nappa Leather & Alcantara Heated 12-Way Power Seats, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17 Capacitive Touch Screen, Speed-sensing steering, Telescoping steering wheel. 88/90 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2012 Tesla Model S Performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP5CFP02582
Stock: MZP1241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 88/90 City/Highway MPG*****Why buy from Car Vision?**** (1) We are a "No-Hassle No-Haggle" dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so you do not need to worrying if you got the best price! (2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and won't be pushy about a purchase. (3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle with our Comprehensive Extended Service contracts, and provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car. (4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process. (5) Are you are looking to sell your car? We buy cars!***** ***Our "Market Based" pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CN0CFP03106
Stock: P03106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 37,625 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$38,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Blue 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance RWD 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric w/High-Performance Drive InverterOdometer is 26765 miles below market average! 88/90 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Acceptable to excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; available seven-passenger configuration; reasonable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP6CFP01988
Stock: SG-M07988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 38,212 milesDelivery Available*
$36,990
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP6CFP01778
Stock: 2000602068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 107,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,500$3,885 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1777778 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN6DFP12215
Stock: c173532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 111,088 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,999$2,538 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $94,900*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 03/30/2021 OR 13,912 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Miles per Charge: 265 Tesla has tinkered with the Model S's standard features slightly as the model year has progressed, but in general expect standard equipment to include 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, full power accessories, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 17-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, cloth/premium vinyl upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system with dual USB ports (charging only) and HD radio. A cellular connection, Internet radio and WiFi connectivity are also included. Other options include 21-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive air suspension (with adjustable ride height), front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, rear-facing third-row seats, a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system (with satellite radio), leather upholstery, sport front seats, extended leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner (standard for 85 kWh) and ambient LED interior lighting. FEATURES One Owner RWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control HID headlights Heated Seats Multi-Zone A/C Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN3DFP06226
Stock: P06226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,990$3,282 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
MANAGER MONTH END SPECIAL! DONT MISS THIS DEAL! ENDS 8/31 Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2013 Tesla Model S 60! It is finished in blue paint job with beige leather interior. This beautiful sedan is powered by an electric motor mated to a 1-speed automatic transmission! Inside, there are many comfort features including, memorized power seats, navigation, bluetooth, and much more! Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many financing options 4252027444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CG1DFP11119
Stock: 2400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,995 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,894
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
LEATHER, Navigation. 85kwh battery. seating for 5, alloy wheels with good tires, automatic transmission, rear view camera, parking sensors, sun roof, power folding mirrors, and much much more. BRANDED TITLE> We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CN8DFP23833
Stock: RRP23833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,998$2,724 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Thank you for your interest in one of Kendall Mercedes Benz of Bend's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with 13,461mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. One of the best things about this Tesla Model S is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2013 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200+ mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car. There is lots of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats pushing the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at around $62,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Strengths of this model include All electric drivetrain luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP4DFP21853
Stock: Z4131A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Tesla Model S searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S
- 5(100%)
Related Tesla Model S info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Tesla Model X Saint Louis MO
- Used Tesla Model X Athens GA
- Used Tesla Model X Mountain View CA
- Used Tesla Model X Dallas TX
- Used Tesla Model X Atlanta GA
- Used Tesla Model X York PA
- Used Tesla Model X Sacramento CA
- Used Tesla Model X Garden Grove CA
- Used Tesla Model X Huntington Beach CA
- Used Tesla Model X Aurora CO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Tesla Model S 2015 Boca Raton FL
- Used Tesla Model S 2015 San Francisco CA
- Used Tesla Model S 2018 Boca Raton FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.