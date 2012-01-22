Used 2012 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia

CARFAX One-Owner. 1 Owner, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, 16 GB Hard Drive, 7 Speakers, Automatic Keyless Entry, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electrochromatic Side Mirrors, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, High-Definition Back-Up Camera, HomeLink, Illuminated entry, LED Fog Lights, Memory seat, Nappa Leather & Alcantara Heated 12-Way Power Seats, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power Rear Liftgate, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17" Capacitive Touch Screen, Remote keyless entry, Sound Studio Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tech Package, Trip computer, Turn By Turn Navigation, Two Rear USB Ports, Wheels: 19" Aerodynamic Alloy, Xenon Headlamps. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 Tesla Model S Performance RWD 88/90 City/Highway MPG San Simeon Silver Metallic You Will Not Be Disappointed With The Condition Of This Vehicle And Your Experience With Our Wonderful Team Here At Marietta Auto Sales. Financing Is Available. Trade Ins Welcomed. Extended Warranty is Available. Please Call Our Sales Team At 770.973.8077 Or Visit Us On The Web At WWW.MARIETTAAUTOSALES.COM To Learn About Our Excellent Financing, Warranty Options And For More Information On The Vehicle You Are Interested In. We Will Be Happy To Assist You And Would Love To Earn Your Business. ** We Are Open 7-Days A Week, Located In Marietta Offering You The Best Deals In Pre-Owned Luxury Vehicles. DISCLAIMER : 1.We Do Our Best To List All The Correct Information, However We Will Not Be Bound By Or Held Responsible For Any Errors Or Misprints In Our Advertising. It Is The Customer's Sole Responsibility To Verify The Accuracy Of The Prices With The Dealer As Well As The Existence And Condition Of Any Equipment Listed. 2. We May Or May Not Have All The Keys,Owner's Manual, Floor Mats, But We Will Be Happy To Obtain Extra One's For You At Your Own Cost. 3.Pricing Is Subject To Change Without Notice. 4.All Vehicle Prices Exclude Tax,Tag,Title And Dealer Service Fees. 5.All Major Credit Cards Are Accepted, Surcharge Over $2,000.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

89 Combined MPG ( 88 City/ 90 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YJSA1DP3CFP02550

Stock: CFP02550

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020