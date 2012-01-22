Used 2012 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

558 listings
Model S Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance

    41,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $35,990

    $2,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance in Silver
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    51,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,250

    $2,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance

    36,524 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,888

    $1,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance

    59,468 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $34,995

    $469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance in White
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    98,341 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,495

    $1,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    57,969 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $33,950

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance

    25,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,888

    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    49,016 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $37,990

    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance in Black
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    82,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,991

    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance in White
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    66,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,990

    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S in Gray
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S

    35,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,999

    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    37,625 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2012 Tesla Model S Performance in Gray
    used

    2012 Tesla Model S Performance

    38,212 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    107,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,500

    $3,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in White
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    111,088 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,999

    $2,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    75,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $28,990

    $3,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    57,995 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,894

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in White
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    13,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,998

    $2,724 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
"First Ride" Impressions when I visited Tesla's Factory
ev_fan,01/22/2012
I was very impressed by the Model S and have reserved one. The car looks awesome, is quiet because it's an EV, and offers great range - up to 300 miles @ 55 mph with the largest battery pack option. It performs extremely well. Acceleration is immediately available on demand, and the 0-60 times range from 6.5 secs to 4.4(!), top speed 110-130 mph, depending on model. I also spent a half hour playing with the 17" touchscreen at a Tesla store. It offers streaming music to Google maps and everything in between. The car has the most storage space in its class, with a "frunk" (front trunk) where the noisy, polluting gas engine would be in an old-fashioned car. Also love the glass panoramic roof!
