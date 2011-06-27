Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 EV Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|76
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|78/74 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|76
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Interior Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Set
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|vinyl/cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Paint Protector Film
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Front track
|61.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|73.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4032 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5005 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Maximum payload
|973 lbs.
|Length
|180.1 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Height
|66.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|144.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.7 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/65R17 101H tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,800
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
