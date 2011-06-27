  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 EV Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 RAV4 EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG76
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)78/74 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG76
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Tonneau Coveryes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Ashtrayyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Hood Protectoryes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4032 lbs.
Gross weight5005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload973 lbs.
Length180.1 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume144.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/65R17 101H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
