Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV for Sale Near Me

3 listings
RAV4 EV Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 EV in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 EV

    58,789 miles
    $14,590

  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 EV in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 EV

    88,221 miles
    $14,590

  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 EV in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 EV

    39,138 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

Best EV short of a Tesla
Philip Reed,10/07/2015
4dr SUV (electric DD)
The RAV4 EV gets about 140 miles on a full charge. This is more than any other car out there except the Tesla. Furthermore, the range doesn't bounce all over the place like other EVs. In fact, you often get more range than is promised. It's also bigger and faster than other EVs. The only real problem with this car is the charging timer. You can't set it to begin charging in the middle of the night when rates are low. This is a very poor omission.
