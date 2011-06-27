Vehicle overview

Timing can be everything in the automotive world, and the all-electric 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV got its party started a little early. The gasoline-powered RAV4, you see, has been completely redesigned for 2013. But Toyota started developing the RAV4 EV when the previous-generation RAV4 was still around. Accordingly, the EV soldiers on for 2013 as a carryover model, a zombie RAV4 that lacks the new crossover's myriad improvements. Oh, but what a zombie it is.

Let's run down the RAV4 EV's impressive resumé. Cargo capacity? Check. Despite its large battery pack, the RAV4 EV can still haul 73 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. Acceleration? Check. In fact, with the demise of the RAV4 V6, the RAV4 EV is now the quickest model in the lineup. And although the electrified RAV4's 103-mile driving range may seem paltry by conventional standards, it's actually better than that of every other 2013 electric vehicle, except the superhero (and super expensive) Tesla Model S.

Throw in the expected array of spaceship-spec cabin technology, and you've got an unusually well-rounded electric vehicle. Indeed, aside from the RAV4 EV's previous-generation architecture, there are only two issues we want to flag. First, you'll need to be a California resident to buy a RAV4 EV, because Toyota's not selling it anywhere else. Second, you'll need to bring upwards of $40,000 to buy a new RAV4 EV, even after government incentives and tax breaks. But if you've got those bases covered, we encourage you to give the 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV a close look. As zombies go, it's quite endearing.