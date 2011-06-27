Used 2005 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews
My first car!
My 2005 Toyota Highlander was my first car, and the best one I could've gotten! It has an amazing turning radius, sound system, climate control, etc. I could not say enough good things about this car! It looks like a big SUV but drives like a sedan. Braking and accelerating were not too sensitive but not too sluggish either. It was incredibly safe, and has almost no blind spots. If you are looking for a first car or just an older car that holds its value, this is the car.
In love after all these years.
135K miles. Bought 8/04. Most options, 3rd row. V6, 3.3, AWD. I've had big 3, BMW (3), Volvo (2), Jag V12 sedan, Audi and this is the best of them all in terms of overall satisfaction. I can find small design grips like the vague sunroof switch, tight 3 row seat, but very little problems and outstanding reliability. Orig. Bridgestones 50K. Rear brakes 60K. Front brakes 130K ! All lamps except highs original. High beams 120K. Tow a 2,000 lb travel trailer cross 3,000 miles averaging 20.5mpg. Mileage town 18, highway 23. No leaks, amazing tranny, great power, tows trailer beautifully (after easy lift). One problem. At 50K rear bushing worn. Probably do to trailer towing.
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L
I bought this new in 2005 and now have 65k trouble-free miles on it. After 3 Explorers, it has been very nice not to have to meet on a regular basis with the service writer for a change. 4-cyl is strong enough and gives 20 mpg around town, 25 hwy. Only problem was with original Toyo tires - at 29k they looked great but couldn't keep the vehicle on the road in FL summer rains. New Michelin LTs solved that problem. Only costs have been oil changes, filter changes, and a new battery. Very satisfied.
2nd One owned
My wife and I had a 2004 FWD 4cyl Highlander for over 8 years. Ran and performed fantastic the whole time. Gave it to a family member with a need for 3rd row seating. Just bought a used 2005 Highlander with the 3.3 V-6. Just as nice, just as dependable. These Highlanders are clean basic SUV's with an outstanding service and dependability rating. The ones I have owned have been more base model type units, and we were not looking for lots of bells and whistles.
MY HIGHLANDER !
My mom got this car in 2005 and I was 3 or 4 years old I kind of grew up in this car . Is incredibly reliable we come and go on far trips and not once has it failed during our journey. It's a fun car maybe improvement in the road noise. Love love , love it I hope one day to buy a new highlander yes I totally recommend this SUV I would cry if we ever get rid of it , it was like a family member to us . I hope you buy a Highlander as I hope you will have great times with it as we are having with ours. 13 years and our highlander is still running PERFECTLY!
