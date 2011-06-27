Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,974
|$4,021
|$4,575
|Clean
|$2,728
|$3,686
|$4,195
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,015
|$3,434
|Rough
|$1,746
|$2,344
|$2,673
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,343
|$4,735
|$5,474
|Clean
|$3,067
|$4,340
|$5,019
|Average
|$2,515
|$3,550
|$4,109
|Rough
|$1,963
|$2,760
|$3,199
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,159
|$4,397
|$5,054
|Clean
|$2,898
|$4,030
|$4,634
|Average
|$2,376
|$3,297
|$3,793
|Rough
|$1,855
|$2,563
|$2,953
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,312
|$4,568
|$5,233
|Clean
|$3,038
|$4,187
|$4,798
|Average
|$2,492
|$3,425
|$3,928
|Rough
|$1,945
|$2,663
|$3,058
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,112
|$5,724
|$6,578
|Clean
|$3,773
|$5,247
|$6,031
|Average
|$3,094
|$4,292
|$4,937
|Rough
|$2,415
|$3,337
|$3,843
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,206
|$4,566
|$5,288
|Clean
|$2,941
|$4,185
|$4,848
|Average
|$2,412
|$3,424
|$3,969
|Rough
|$1,883
|$2,662
|$3,090
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,370
|$4,904
|$5,719
|Clean
|$3,091
|$4,495
|$5,244
|Average
|$2,535
|$3,677
|$4,293
|Rough
|$1,979
|$2,859
|$3,342
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Limited Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,947
|$5,519
|$6,353
|Clean
|$3,621
|$5,059
|$5,825
|Average
|$2,970
|$4,138
|$4,769
|Rough
|$2,318
|$3,218
|$3,712