2005 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,974$4,021$4,575
Clean$2,728$3,686$4,195
Average$2,237$3,015$3,434
Rough$1,746$2,344$2,673
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,343$4,735$5,474
Clean$3,067$4,340$5,019
Average$2,515$3,550$4,109
Rough$1,963$2,760$3,199
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,159$4,397$5,054
Clean$2,898$4,030$4,634
Average$2,376$3,297$3,793
Rough$1,855$2,563$2,953
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,312$4,568$5,233
Clean$3,038$4,187$4,798
Average$2,492$3,425$3,928
Rough$1,945$2,663$3,058
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,112$5,724$6,578
Clean$3,773$5,247$6,031
Average$3,094$4,292$4,937
Rough$2,415$3,337$3,843
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,206$4,566$5,288
Clean$2,941$4,185$4,848
Average$2,412$3,424$3,969
Rough$1,883$2,662$3,090
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,370$4,904$5,719
Clean$3,091$4,495$5,244
Average$2,535$3,677$4,293
Rough$1,979$2,859$3,342
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Highlander Limited Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,947$5,519$6,353
Clean$3,621$5,059$5,825
Average$2,970$4,138$4,769
Rough$2,318$3,218$3,712
Shop for a used Toyota Highlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota Highlander ranges from $1,883 to $5,288, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.